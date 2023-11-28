Obituaries 11.29.2023

Elizabeth Corrie Barrett

Elizabeth Corrie Barrett, 81, of Newport, died peacefully on November 21, 2023. Elizabeth, who was also known by her middle name “Corrie,” a family name, was born to Frances P. Campbell and Edmund C. Hughes in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, on April 17, 1942.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Barrett Jr., in 2012. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Dr. Rhea Richardson; her stepmother, Eunice Hughes; her brother-in-law Russell Landolt; and her beloved grandmother Laura Smith Campbell.

Elizabeth was a trained vocalist who often performed in her youth, both solo and with her mother, Frances, who was a professional singer. Elizabeth also played numerous instruments from a young age, including violin, viola, piano, French horn, flute, and guitar, and she experimented with many other instruments over the years, including the bass guitar and dulcimer. She had a finely tuned ear and a powerfully beautiful soprano voice, and she encouraged talent in others whenever possible.

Elizabeth grew up in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, and attended schools in Georgia and Florida. She traveled with her grandmother Laura Campbell to Europe as a teenager. She also had adventures in Florida and Mexico as a young person and went on a memorable car trip to Maine and Vermont with her mother and brother Jack, sparking a lifelong fascination with New England. As an adult, she loved to explore New England, Chincoteague in Virginia, and the U.S. southwest.

She was enrolled at Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio, part of the University of Miami in Ohio, when she met Roger Landolt, a student at Miami.

After marrying in January 1962, she and Roger lived in Camden, South Carolina, before moving to Wilmington, Delaware, to raise their family. Elizabeth continued to develop many of her lifelong passions: singing, playing music, writing poetry, water-color painting, sewing (and later quilting), gardening (flowers and vegetables), learning about technology, and cooking. Much of her energy was spent serving in various roles at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware, where she wrote and directed short musical versions of Bible stories. Elizabeth also wrote a lovely Sanctus, which has been used in services in different churches.

After she and Roger divorced, Elizabeth relocated to Barton and married Leo Barrett Jr. Elizabeth often said that she loved Roger for his kindness and was grateful to have had her children with him.

Together she and Leo ran the General Store of Barton for several years, relishing the community and the relationships they built there.

Later, she and Leo moved to the Newport-Derby area of Vermont, where they both worked at Northeast Kingdom Mental Health, now called Northeast Kingdom Human Services — Leo as a drug and alcohol counselor and Elizabeth as an accountant. Most recently her title was financial administrative assistant. Her love of all things numbers (her motto: “spreadsheets are your friends”) found a home for more than two decades as she developed a massive spreadsheet and tracked and helped allocate funds until her retirement in 2019. Until recently she continued to work as needed with the agency as a consultant and mentor.

Elizabeth loved to learn and loved to teach others. She returned to college several times over her lifetime and earned degrees in accounting and English. She worked in Delaware and Vermont as an accountant, and she taught writing at the Community College of Vermont in Newport for a time.

Throughout her life, Elizabeth loved animals, particularly her horses Sister and Elvis Precious and her dogs. As an adult she doted on two canine friends, first Bobby and later Maggie. Maggie, especially, was a faithful, sweet partner who cheered her and returned her love abundantly.

Elizabeth also loved humor and had a playful side. She enjoyed watching The Big Bang Theory, sumo wrestling, and Maine Cabin Masters on TV. She was a crossword puzzle and Scrabble aficionado, and she was known to go fishing in Barton’s Crystal Lake with friends.

She was on a candlepin bowling team years ago. She particularly cherished the friends she made through quilting — her “stitching sisters” — and went on trips to attend big quilt shows and entered her art quilts in local shows.

Elizabeth was a lover of all things beautiful in this world and shared her own gifts to make it even more beautiful. She had a profound love of language and wrote many poems, which she shared with her friends and family.

She is survived by her brother Edmund Jackson Hughes of North Carolina and his wife, Sharon, and their children Jennifer, Heather, Michael, and Stephen; by her sister Lee Ann Finger of North Carolina and her husband, Anthony, and their children Paul and Mary; by her brother Rhea Ridgely Richardson of Tennessee and his wife, Kim, and their sons Stefan and Aaron; by her sister-in-law Jean Landolt of Maine; by her daughter Elizabeth “Lisa” Anne Cope of Island Pond and her husband, Joel, and their son Alex; by her son James William Landolt of Madison, Virginia, his wife, Bess, and their sons Sam and Ben; by numerous grandnieces and grandnephews, and many friends. She is also survived by Roger Landolt, who lives in Wilmington. She appreciated the kindnesses of her stepson Jonathan Barrett of Delaware and his wife, Grace, and their daughters Audrey and Natalie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 44 Second Street, P.O. Box 125, Newport, Vermont 05855.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2024.

Alice P. (Paradis) Preseault

Alice P. (Paradis) Preseault, 92, of Irasburg, died peacefully at her home on November 16, 2023. She was born in Concord on August 10, 1931, to Wilfred and Laura (Roy) Paradis. She moved with her family to Conway Center, New Hampshire, in 1939, and graduated from Kenneth High School in Conway in 1949.

After graduation, she moved to St. Johnsbury, where she lived with her sister Beatrice Villenueve and worked at the Woolworth store, Palmer Brothers, and General Homes. She married Fernand Preseault on June 21, 1952, and moved to Irasburg. She then started working at the Irasburg Post Office where she ultimately became the postmaster until her retirement in 1991.

She loved her family, softball games (especially the Irasburg Rangers) and the Red Sox.

She was predeceased by her son Dennis in 1996, by her husband, Fernand, in 2000, by her son Brian in 2005, by her son Michael in 2016, by her parents, and by four sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her remaining children: Francis Preseault and his wife, Patricia, of Chichester, New Hampshire, and Lori LeBlanc and her husband, Rene, of Irasburg; by her daughters-in-law Carmen (Gaudreau) Preseault of Bradenton, Florida, and Celeste (Pepin) Preseault of Bradenton; and by 12 grandchildren: Dayna Desrochers, Kelly LeBlanc, Liza Preseault, Joe Preseault, Kristen Preseault, Nathan Preseault, Jessica Preseault, Chelsea DeJesus, Nally Preseault, Ross Preseault, Ryan Preseault, and Courtney Wolschleger; and by eight great-grandchildren: Parker Rose and Kasen Desrochers, Jade Carnahan, Everett and Navi Preseault, Ka’Mya Vasquez, Finley and Elliott Wolschleger, and Julian Preseault; by her three sisters-in-law: Nancy Paradis, Lee Rutz, and Patricia Preseault; her dear friends Paul and Lori Royer (she considered Paul as her fifth son), and her dear cat Nova.

The family is grateful to Carol Poutre for many years of helping care for and keep Alice in her home, including being “on call” at all times, and to Yvette Sheltra, Carmen Preseault, Lori Royer, Father Curtis Miller, the hospice care team, Orleans Essex Visiting Nurses Association, and the staff and nurses at the Villa Rehab Center.

Services for Alice will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at St. Theresa’s Church and parish hall in Orleans, with calling hours at the parish hall from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at St. Theresa’s Church at 11 a.m. A Catholic burial and celebration of life will be held next summer.

Memorial contributions in Alice’s memory may be made to the Orleans Essex VNA, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Memories and condolences may be shared at awrfh.com.

Mary E. Thurber Paolucci

Mary Easton Thurber Paolucci, 84, of Wildwood, Florida, died peacefully with family at her side on November 7, 2023. Mary’s joy was sharing great meals, good wine, and wonderful times with her family and friends; so much so that at times she was affectionately known as the cruise director.

Born May 11, 1939, at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington to Mary and Richard Thurber, ‘Maryet’ grew up on the family farm on the shores of Lake Champlain in Charlotte. She enjoyed horseback riding, alpine and Nordic skiing, sailing with her parents, family trips to Montana, summer camp at École Champlain, and countless adventures with friends. Mary attended Oak Grove High School in Vassalboro, Maine, before marrying Ralph H. Clark III of Charlotte in 1959. They traveled around the United States for a half decade before settling back in Charlotte to raise their children close to their families and friends.

After separating from Ralph in the early 1970s, Mary settled with her children back on the family farm where she helped publish Look to the Wilderness by W. Douglas Burden, worked for Garden Way, then Country Home Products. During those years she built endearing memories of cooperative gardening, harvesting and processing, raising small livestock, raising children, and spending innumerable jovial hours sharing good food and good spirits with friends and family.

In 1978, romance with James Francis Paolucci blossomed. After a decade of building their life together, Mary and Jim married on November 16, 1989, at their home in South Burlington.

Full retirement in 2000 provided the opportunity to explore winter living locales. After several winters spent in Arizona and Florida, Mary and Jim purchased a place in Wildwood where they could pass the cold Vermont winters enjoying warmth, sun, and time with friends.

In 2006 they moved from South Burlington to Glover to spend their summer months closer to their daughter and her family, and moved permanently to Wildwood in 2021. For nearly five decades Mary and Jim always carried the union that they called home as they went. They took every opportunity to travel, golf, entertain, and spend time with their many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended families, and dear friends.

Mary will be remembered for her feisty demeanor, boundless capacity for joy, spreading affection, and having a good time. Her family couldn’t have asked for a better spouse, parent, and friend, and she will be missed every day. Mary’s memory will live large in the hearts of all who loved her.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, Mary Losey Dousman Thurber and Richard Bourne Thurber; by her son Richard Wayne Clark; and by her grandson Ryan Robert Clark.

She is survived by her husband, James F. Paolucci; by her siblings: W. Schuyler “Sky” Thurber and Julia B. Thurber Candon; by her children: Ralph H. Clark IV, William E. Clark, Deborah A. Clark, and James M. Paolucci; and by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family, and beloved friends.

A celebration for Mary will be planned for summer 2024 in Vermont.

André Jean Letourneau

André Jean Letourneau, 90, of East Charleston, died November 27, 2023. He was born on August 8, 1933, in Holland, the son of the late Napoleon and Albertine (Ouimette) Letourneau. André was a dairy farmer and a maple syrup producer. He was best known for his strong work ethic. Whether tending to his herd, haying his fields, restocking the sugar house with firewood, tapping his trees, delivering loads of sawdust, or picking blueberries, he never had a dull moment. Anyone who happened to stop in while he was involved in any of these activities would be invited to join him and at this same time hear stories and recollections of his amazing life’s journey.

The children and grandchildren all know how to get up early, stack a pile of wood, tap a tree, gather bales of hay, feed calves, pick blueberries, and can syrup, thanks to his patience and careful instruction. Several family members (nieces and nephews) spent summer weeks on the farm where they learned to drive a tractor, milk cows, and tried to keep up with “Uncle Andy.”

The dairy farm was subdivided, and cows were sold many years ago; despite that, he never actually retired. He harvested the wood from the land, built a new house, and retained the sugarbush. He shifted his focus to his maple syrup business, blueberry crop, block wood piles, and started to take an interest in bee keeping. Andy kept busy. He enjoyed visiting and checking in on friends and neighbors, knew many farmers, and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dolores (Tetreault) Letourneau; by his seven children: Lucille Letourneau and her significant other, Gilles Morin, of Holland, Robert Letourneau and his significant other, Carole Paré, of East Charleston, Lorraine McElwain and her spouse, Stephen, of Scarborough Maine, Louise Bouffard and her spouse, Richard, of Newport Center, Lorianne Daudelin and her spouse, Luc, of Holland, Linda Letourneau of Colchester, and Lynne Letourneau and her significant other, Armand St. Onge, of Derby; by his grandchildren: Andre Choiniere, Julie Grant, Monique Hilderbrandt, Emily Letourneau, Chad Letourneau, Ethan McElwain, Erin Durgin, Brandon Bouffard, Soleil Bouffard, Jolee Bouffard, Joey Daudelin, and Lauren, Jacqueline, and Caroline Mead. In addition, he is survived by ten great-grandchildren; by two brothers: Laurent Letourneau and his spouse, Alicia, and Philip Letourneau and his spouse, Barbara; and by his sisters-in law: Delia Letourneau, Mary Jane Tetreault, Rose Labarron, and Cindy Dionne.

He was predeceased by his parents, Albertine and Napoleon Letourneau; by his sisters: Cecile Fortin, Simone Piette, Theresa Fortin; and by his brothers: Pierre, Leon, Joseph, Antoine, Paul, and Reginald.

Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral Mass, to be held at St. Edward Catholic Church in Derby Line on Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Paul’s Catholic School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Ronald Irvin Frascoia

Ronald Irvin Frascoia, 83, a lifelong resident of Barre, died November 16, 2023, from an injury sustained from a fall in the woods. Ronald was born April 2, 1940, in Barre City, son of Elvezio and Alma Levia Pinchetti Frascoia.

He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1958 and from Vermont Technical College in 1962. His career with the Vermont Agency of Transportation spanned 34 years, mostly in the materials and research division. In the 1960s he also served with the Vermont Air National Guard.

Ron married Dolores Rioux on April 15, 1967. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: Paul Frascoia of Bokeelia, Florida, and Morgan; Dr. Alan Frascoia and his wife, Elizabeth, of Taftsville; and Renée Collier and her husband, John, of Westfield, Massachusetts. Ron is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, three nephews, and two cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his only sibling Aldo Frascoia, and by his grand-nephew Daniel Frascoia.

Ron enjoyed 27 years of retirement, spending half of each year at the family camp in Morgan, fishing, gardening, hunting, and making wooden bowls. The rest of the year was spent managing his woodlands, woodcutting, sugar making, and traveling. Ron maintained associations with numerous conservation organizations and kept detailed Seymour Lake fishing records for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

There will be a private celebration of his life next summer in Morgan. Those wishing to send a memorial contribution may consider Seymour Lake Association, care of Jean McKenny, P.O. Box 156, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Jeff Roy

Jeff Roy, 65, of Irasburg, died on November 15, 2023, in Barton. He was born on January 14, 1958, in St. Albans, to the late Lucille (Menard) and Albert Roy Kinerson Jr.

Jeff was a graduate of Lake Region Union High School and worked as a custodian at Lakeview Elementary School in Greensboro. Some of his hobbies included gourmet cooking, reading, attending family events, and sharing his love of history with students and colleagues. Friends and family will remember him fondly for his wicked sense of humor as well as his generous and compassionate character.

Jeff is survived by his son Andrew Roy and his husband, Michael Halloran, of Barre; by his sister Michelle McCormick and her husband, Mac, of Barton; by his brother Jim Roy and his wife, Susan, of Fairfax; as well as by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his uncle.

He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Roy; by his parents Lucille and Albert Roy Kinerson Jr.; and brothers his Steven and Larry Roy.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday, December 29, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Jeff’s name may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.