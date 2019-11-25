Obituaries 11.27.19

Raymond O. Royer Jr.

Raymond O. Royer Jr., 68, of Orleans died on Friday, November 15, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on June 18, 1951, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Raymond O. Royer Sr. and Theresa Gadbout. On July 28, 1968, he married Sandra Chaffee, who survives him.

Raymond worked as a machinist for Grumpton and Newell for many years. He was also a published author of a children’s book. He enjoyed poetry, Scrabble, playing games with his grandchildren, writing stories, and watching “Jeopardy.”

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Royer, of Orleans; his children: Dennis Royer and his wife, Stacy, of Newport, Matthew Royer and his wife, Gail, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, and Steven Royer and his partner, Tamara Michels, of Johnson; and his grandchildren: Miranda Royer of Jay, Dustin Royer of Newport, Corrine Royer of Newport, and Cole Royer of Coventry. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Kristiana Flynn of Jay and Landen Breault of Jay; his brother Leo Royer of Putnam, Connecticut; his sister-in-law Barbara Hartley; his brothers-in-law Eugene Hartley and Tom Chaffee; his aunts Yvonne Adamonis and Jeanne Manduca; his nephews Troy Chaffee and Michael Hartley; his niece Heather Hudson; and his nephews Justin Royer and Shawn Royer.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Raymond’s name may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Harry R. Blake

Harry R. Blake, 67, of Orleans died at his home on Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Newport on January 28, 1952, the son of Harley R. Blake and Marjorie (Fox) Blake.

He attended Orleans Graded School and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1970. He served in the National Guard for six years.

In 1974 he married Monica Labrecque, and together they had two sons, Jeremy L. and Jeffrey R. Blake.

He was employed at E.M. Brown for many years.

He had a love for music, and had several bands over the years that he played in, including The Jug Band, Midnight Special, The Long Run, and several others. Some of his enjoyments were watching football; his team was the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed his cars, cleaning other people’s cars, and visiting with his good friend Steve.

He is survived by his two sons Jeremy and Jeffrey Blake and Jeffrey’s wife, Zoe; his grandchildren: Jeremy D., Shante, and Mia; his siblings: Eleanor Willis and her husband, Stan, Betty Racine and her husband, Paul, and Linda Chadburn and her husband, Gordon; his six nephews: Randy, Derrick, Bradley Blake and his wife, Suzie, Ryan Racine and his wife, Joan, Jason Racine and his wife, Melissa, and Kyle Chadburn and his wife, Sarah; and his great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sharyn Blake; his daughter-in-law Nadeth Fitzgerald; his in-laws Lloyd and Georgie Chaffee; his sisters-in-law Lori Dwyer and family, and Faith Prescott and family; and his brothers-in-law Mark Labrecque and Artie Chaffee.

He was predeceased by his wife, Monica; his parents; and his brother Wayne Blake.

Interment will be held in the spring at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Harry’s memory to Orleans Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Frank E. Baraw

Frank E. Baraw, 79, of Newport Center, died on Friday, November 22, 2019, in Newport surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 17, 1940, in Newport to the late Charles Baraw and Gertrude (Belville) Baraw. On August 10, 1963, he married Edna Sherlaw of Newport Center. They shared 56 wonderful years of married life, mostly in Newport Center.

Frank enlisted in the United States Army in February 1962, serving at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, until his discharge in February 1965. He worked for Kraft Food’s in Troy, as a truck driver for Poulin Lumber in North Troy, and Poulin Grain in Newport. He also worked for the Newport Center Elementary School and the Newport Center road maintenance crew. Frank was a very hardworking man for all of his life. He was a very kind and gentle man, a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Baraw, of Newport Center; his children: Darlene Baraw of Newport, Doreen Baraw and John Thomas of Newport Center, and Bradley Baraw and Sonia Paxman of Westfield; his grandchildren: Lettie and Arley Hale of Newport, Brandon and Kristi Baraw of Newport Center, Tyler and Mikayla Paxman, Hazel Paxman-Baraw, and Jacob Baraw of Westfield; his brother David Baraw of Northwood, New Hampshire; his ten half siblings: Charlie, Eula, Wilbur, Fred, Robert, Brenda, Cynthia, Bruce, Arlene, and Ricky; his mother-in-law Alena Sherlaw; his sister-in-law June Sheltra; his sister and brother-in-law Mary and Jeff Price; and his many relatives, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Michael Chad Baraw on December 30, 1969; both of his parents; his infant sister Ann; his special aunt and uncle Ernestine and Foster Woodard known to Frank as mother and father; Alfred and Lillian Rowe; and many cousins that were more like brothers and sisters to Frank.

Due to Frank’s wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.