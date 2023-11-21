Obituaries 11.22.2023

Margaret Lorraine Niles

Margaret Lorraine Niles, 93, died on November 11, 2023, in Colchester. A Newport Center resident since 1963, she was born on May 18, 1930, in Rock Island, Quebec, to the late Edward and Alma (Greenleaf) Davio.

Growing up, Margaret attended Stanstead College. On October 9, 1948, she married George Niles. They moved to California in 1951, where they resided for several years before moving back to Newport Center.

She worked as the Newport Center zoning commissioner for several years and was a member of the Newport Center Adventist Christian Church. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, playing cards, dancing, and spending time with family and her dog Sasha.

She is survived by her sons: Timothy Niles of Newport Center, and Kevin Niles and his wife, Julie, of Waterville; by her grandchildren: Tammi, Tara, Shane, Dana, Corey, Kate, Bryce, Timothy Jr., Darcel, Yolanda, Jordan, and Mitchell; and by her great-grandchildren: Alexis, Kevin, Dija, Kristian, Denni, Jace, Anniston, and Eli, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George, on February 17, 2014, and by her sons: Douglas Niles on October 26, 2015, and Raymond Niles on October 4, 2022. She was also predeceased by her brothers Larry and Ronald Davio and her sister Julie Green.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to Adventist Christian Church, care of Reverend Chris Barton, 128 Vance Hill Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857, or to the Respite House, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446, or to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morristown, Vermont 05661.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Patricia Anne Lewis

Patricia Anne Lewis was born August 24, 1940, in Beebe, Quebec, to Harold and Glenna (Shelden) Taylor. She attended Beebe Intermediate School and Stanstead College and graduated from Bugbee Business College with a secretarial diploma. Pat was a member of Wesley United Church in Beebe and was active in the UCW II, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. Immediately following graduation from Bugbee, Pat worked as secretary to the headmaster of Stanstead College.

On July 4, 1958, she married Richard R. Lewis. Dick and Pat spent a couple of years in Wertheim, Germany, while he was serving in the U.S. Army. Upon returning home, they farmed in Marlington, Quebec, for ten years and moved to Holland in 1971.

While living in Quebec, she often was a substitute teacher at Sunnyside School in Rock Island. After moving to Holland, Pat became active in Morgan United Church. She was treasurer there from 1976 to 1988, and from 2003 to 2015; she served as deaconess, was on the community service committee, leader for the singles group and in the choir. She was treasurer of the United Christian Academy in Newport for 11 years. She also worked as the bookkeeper for several years at Ford Tractor in Derby.

After the death of her husband in January of 1980, Pat returned to school, attending Fanny Allen Memorial School of Practical Nursing in Winooski and graduating in July of 1981. She started working at North Country Hospital, primarily in the Intensive Care Unit, and retired from there in September 2003. She also did hospice work for Visiting Nurses Association and professional nursing.

Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She spent many hours reading, doing handiwork, cooking, and (in the summer) gardening.

She is survived by her son Randy of Claremont, New Hampshire; by her two daughters: Patti Lewis of North Fayston, and Terri Pare and her husband, Alan, of Hartford; by four grandsons: Jason Benoit and his wife, Natalie, Jordan, Jared, and Jeffrey Lewis and his wife, Blake; by one granddaughter Taylor Quenneville; by six great-grandsons: Joshua Benoit, and Jakob, Rhilee, and Evan Lewis, and Connor and Mason Ryan; and by three great-granddaughters: Anberlin Benoit and Maraisa and Kendal Ryan. She also leaves behind her brother Peter and his wife, Helene, of Beebe; her nephew Eric and niece Nancy; and by her dear friend Nancy.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 1980; by her son Richard in 2019; by her parents, Harold and Glenna Taylor; by her grandsons Joshua Benoit and Ryan Lewis; and by her granddaughter-in-law Jessica.

Pat’s credo for life was, “one day at a time,” realizing that it doesn’t help to worry about what is coming tomorrow but to make the most of each day.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to United Christian Academy, 65 School Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, for its financial aid program; or to Morgan Church, care of Shelly Lontine, treasurer, P.O. Box 824, Newport, Vermont 05855, for food basket items for families in need.

Services were held at the Morgan Church on November 18, with the Reverend Michael DeSena officiating.

“Footprints”

One night a man had a dream

He dreamed he was walking along the beach with the Lord

Across the sky flashed scenes from his life

Each scene, he noticed two sets of footprints in the sand;

one belonging to him, and the other to the Lord.

When the last scene of his life flashed before him,

he looked back at the footprints in the sand.

He noticed that many times along the path of his life

there were only one set of footprints.

He also noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life.

This really bothered him, and he questioned the Lord about it.

“Lord, you said that once I decided to follow you,

you’d walk with me all the way.

But I noticed that during the most troublesome times in my life,

there is only one set of footprints.

I don’t understand why when I needed you most you would leave me.”

The Lord replied,

“My precious, precious child.

I love you and I would never leave you.

During your times of trial and suffering,

when you see only one set of footprints,

it was then that I carried you.”

Stuart Gray

Stuart Gray died on November 12, 2023, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab. Stuart was born at home in West Charleston on June 21, 1941, to Merle and Edith Gray. He attended graded school in West Charleston and then his family moved to Derby Line. He graduated from Derby Academy in 1961.

He joined the Air Force in 1961 until 1965, working as a radar technician. On January 9, 1965, he married Janice Lee King of Island Pond. To this union were born three children: Joanne Wright of Lisbon, New Hampshire, Jeffrey Gray and his partner, Rachel, of Jay, Maine, and Kevin Gray and his wife, Katrina, of Concord.

Stuart worked as a full-time firefighter for the town of St. Johnsbury, space research in Highwater, Quebec, as a radar technician. He retired from Fairbanks Scales where he worked as an electronic technician. Along with his wife, Janice, he managed the Colonial Apartments in St. Johnsbury. After moving to North Concord in 1999, he became a lister, health officer, and zoning administrator, all of which he enjoyed very much.

Stuart is also survived by his grandchildren: Christopher Wright Jr., Aaron Wright, Brandon Gray, Ryan Gray, Gregory Gray, Dylan Gray, and Kaylee Gray; by seven great-grandchildren: Camdyn Gray, Isabella Wright, Jackson Wright, Dalton Wright, Ryder Wright, Ariel Wright, and Harper Putvain. He is also survived by his brother Reginald Gray and his wife, Colleen, of South Burlington.

He was predeceased by his parents, Merle and Edith Gray, and by his in-laws Elum and Helen King.

He enjoyed working at the Ranney Farm in South Kirby with Richard and Susan Ranney; logging and sugaring were his favorite pastimes.

He will be missed by special friends Robert and Rachel Bean, Rodney Young, Sten Lium, Richard Reed, Everett McCarthy, Mike and Mya Allen, and Susan and Cindy Stevens.

The family is grateful to everyone for their love and support through this journey.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2024.

“To my husband, I’m not going to say goodbye, just I’ll see you later. Love, Janice Lee.”

Memories and condolences may be shared with family at caledonialifeservices.com.

Donna Marcotte Durocher

Donna Marcotte Durocher, 82, of Barton, died laughing on November 8, 2023. She had been afflicted with laughter for many years.

She now resides in the midst of a host of angels and in the light of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a professed “prayer warrior” and was tireless in her avocation.

She was born on April 17, 1941, to Gordon and Rena Marcotte, in Morristown, New Jersey. She moved with the family to Barton in April 1948. She attended area schools including the one-room Heath School. She graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1959. She studied Spanish at Sacred Heart.

While a passenger, she was seriously injured in a car accident by a drunken driver. She fought the resultant threat to her mobility for the rest of her life, with considerable success. She graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Fine Arts in 1964. She acted and directed in Summer Stock and joined an acting troupe touring Mexico.

She possessed an enduring love of acting, singing, and playing guitar. Despite her afflictions she was always cheerful. She sang professionally in nightclubs on the East Coast and Canada.

She earned a master’s degree in counseling from Boston College. She practiced counseling in the Boston area and Vermont until her retirement.

She married Mitch Durocher, a high school friend. They were married for 26 years until his death in 2016.

She was predeceased by her parents and by her brother Bradley Marcotte.

She is survived by her brothers: Stuart and his wife, Margaret Marcotte, of Indian Harbor Beach, Florida, Gary and his wife, Rebecca Marcotte, of Orleans, and Brad’s widow, Micheline Marcotte, of Fenton, Missouri, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

She appreciated an incredible support system of friends in both her church affiliations as well as the greater community over the past years. Without an ability to name them all, she enjoyed special affection for Bernadette Williams, Patsy Tompkins, Donna Brown-Perry with her husband, Anthony Perry, as well as Lauri Terhune.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of her family. She will be interred in the family plot in the North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charity of one’s choice.

For access to the family’s online guestbook, visit awrfh.com.

Pamela Jean Dopp

Pamela Jean “Pam” Dopp, 57, died suddenly at home on November 13, 2023, in Barton. Pam was born on December 19,1965, in St. Johnsbury, to Keith and Joyce Lefaivre. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Pam had an easy-going personality yet had no problem speaking her mind when and if she felt she needed to. She was easy to please and found joy in the simple things in life. Her children and grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and she cherished the time spent with them as well as the rest of her family and friends. Pam had a deep love for animals of all kinds and always had a pet by her side.

In her free time, Pam enjoyed eating her candies, drinking her coffee, going for walks, gardening, collecting rocks and M&M figurines, and spending time down at the river at her home. These hobbies brought her a sense of peace and fulfillment. She found solace in nature and the beauty of the outdoors.

Pam will be deeply missed by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Bernie Dopp Sr., of Barton; by her daughter Bobbie-Jo Davis and her husband, Dana Davis, of West Charleston; and by her sons: Adam Gilman of Wheelock, Bernie “B.J.” Dopp Jr. of Barton, and Travis Dopp of Barton. Pamela also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Isiak and Hailey Pothier, Adrian Gilman, and Grayson Dopp.

Pam was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Joyce and Keith Lefaivre, and by her brother-in-law Christopher Leonard.

Pamela will be remembered for her kind and loving nature, her passion for animals, and her ability to find joy in the simplest of things. She will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

A private celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date, planned by her family.

Clifford “Punk” Lawrence Dillon Jr.

Clifford “Punk” L. Dillon Jr., 66, died unexpectedly on November 12, 2023, at the Northwestern Medical Center. Born in Newport on September 11, 1957, he was the son of the late Clifford L. and Madeline (Santaw) Dillon Sr.

On April 7, 2007, at Big Falls in North Troy he married the love of his life, Jacki-Lyn Horner, who survives him.

Punk attended North Country Union High School and was a former member of Jay Peak American Legion Post # 28 in North Troy and a longtime member of the North Troy Fire Department. Everyone who knew him knew he was a huge fan of NASCAR; Jeff Gordon was his absolute favorite. As a young man he loved to play softball and was a pitcher. He enjoyed “running the roads” and listening to music, especially classic country and the solid gold oldies. He also loved bowling, playing cards like poker and cribbage, and he loved playing his scratch tickets and calling into the radio to win stuff; he always ended up winning something, too.

He is survived by his wife, Jacki-Lyn of Newport Center, with whom he shared a life for 24 years; by their son Sergeant Allyn Bachelder and his wife, Elliemae, of St. Albans; by their daughters Holly Dillon of Middlebury, and Whitney Burkewitz and her husband, Justin, of Irasburg; and by his grandchildren: Jared Mitchell, Kaleb Mitchell, Amelya Bachelder, Rowen Burkewitz, and soon-to-arrive Lacey Burkewitz.

Punk is also survived by his siblings: Terry Dillon and his wife, Esther, of Newport Center, Chris Dillon and his fiancée, Lori Ward, of Newport, Linda Choquette and her husband, Richard, of North Troy; by his in-laws Robert and Penny Horner of Inverness, Florida, and sister-in-law Laurie Horner-Goodell and her husband, Burt, of Newport Center; and by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, each of whom he loved dearly. Punk also would want to include his fur babies Allis, Eunice, and Loulou Bell, all of which he spoiled rotten.

In addition to his parents, Punk was predeceased by his son Eric Young, brother Dennis Dillon, and nephews Adam Dillon and Nicholas Blay.

The family is grateful to the staff of Northwestern Medical Center for the care and support given to Punk and his family in his last moments and the doctors at Copley Hospital who worked with him as he faced his battle with Parkinson’s.

A celebration of Punk’s life will be on December 2 at noon, at the Jay Peak American Legion, 254 Dominion Avenue in North Troy.

Those who desire may make a contribution in Punk’s memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.

Messages of condolence are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.