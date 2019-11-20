Obituaries 11.20.19

Lee M. Richardson

Lee M. Richardson, 85, of Troy died, due to failing health, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire, surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 8, 1934, in Nashua, New Hampshire, to Ellsworth (Richie) and Rachel (Chapman) Richardson.

Mr. Richardson lived and attended school in Pepperell, Massachusetts, then attended his last three years at Fitchburg High/Trade School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Lee and his family moved to Canaan in 1975, where they resided for 23 years before moving to Troy.

For several years he and his wife spent their winters in Lake Placid, Florida. He made his career as a machinist working at General Radio and Ethan Allen, as well as operated his own machine shop developing highly specialized projects. He was also well known for his small engine repair business. In his earlier years he spent many years racing motorcycles, and also enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, fishing, water skiing, snow skiing, playing horseshoes, running 5 K races, and playing golf. He always enjoyed family time and going camping and boating. During his lifetime he built an airplane, boat, and designed inventions.

Lee is survived by his wife, Donna (Marquis) Richardson, of Troy whom he married on August 25, 1956; his three daughters: Ann Richardson-Cota and her significant other, Randy Wells, of Troy, Jan Thibeault and her husband, Jules, of Cannan, and Nancee Gelinas and her husband, Tom, of Newbury, New Hampshire. In addition, he is survived by his seven grandchildren: Melissa Scherer, Meghan Gyles-Peck, Jacques, Justin, and Jonathan Thibeault, Jenifer Groenke, and Matthew Gelinas; and by his siblings Lawrence Richardson and wife, Sibby, of Rockhill, South Carolina, Lois Sanborn of Bridgeton, Maine, and Linda Richardson-Barrick of Hendersonville, North Carolina; his six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. A private memorial graveside service will be held in the spring at Jay Cemetery.

Dr. Alan B. Feltmarch, MD

Dr. Alan B. Feltmarch, 75, died at his home on Monday, November 11, 2019.

He was born on March 5, 1944, in Gardner, Massachusetts, to Birger C. Feltmarch and Martha L. Amundsen.

Alan was raised in Gardner. As a youngster, he attended the First Congregational Church of Gardner. He attended the Gardner public school system and graduated in 1962. He then attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, the University of Maine in Orono, Maine, and the University of Vermont, where he received his medical degree.

Alan was employed at North Country Hospital from 1975 to 2004, where he worked in the emergency department. He was a very dedicated doctor and well liked by many whom he treated. He was very involved in the Coventry community, he enjoyed politics especially helping out at the polling stations, and he was one of the last members of the Church of Coventry before it closed last fall. He was a Justice of the Peace for the town of Coventry, where he performed many marriages on his property. He also loved landscaping and kept very meticulous flower gardens around his house. Alan enjoyed music and going to concerts, and he also loved painting and was a very talented artist.

He is survived by his brother David M. Feltmarch; his niece Julie A. Campbell and her husband, Michael; his two nephews Marcus and Michael Campbell; and by many cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Richard C. Feltmarch.

Services will be held on Sunday, November 24, at 3 p.m. at the United Church at 63 Third Street in Newport with the Reverend James Merriam officiating.

If friends desire donations in Alan’s memory may be made to Joslin’s Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, Massachusetts 02215, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Terry DeGreenia

Terry DeGreenia, 63, of Pepin Road in Brownington, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

Terry was born in Newport on April 21, 1956, to Lyle and Golden (Taylor) DeGreenia. He was raised and educated locally, graduating from Lake Region Union High School, Class of 1974.

In 1985, Terry married Cynthia Baraw and the couple shared 34 years together. Terry worked with his father and then on his own doing carpentry and construction. He also did some logging. Terry enjoyed being outside, especially in the woods. He hunted with hounds and was a member of the Coon and Cat Club in Lyndonville. He also liked riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia DeGreenia, of Brownington; his five sons: Timothy Hagan of Westmore, Terry DeGreenia and his wife, Bridget, of Coventry, and Jason DeGreenia, Chad DeGreenia and his wife, Peggy, and Kyle DeGreenia, all of Brownington; his two brothers Walter DeGreenia and his wife, Gail, and Darrell DeGreenia; his two sisters Cathy Burns and her husband, Bill, and Carol Linscott and her husband, Dickie; his 11 grandchildren; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lyle and Golden DeGreenia; and his brother Darren DeGreenia.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Glover Town Hall at 3018 Glover Street.

