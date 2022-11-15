Obituaries 11.16.22

Barbara Stevens

Barbara Stevens, 76, of Newport, loving wife of Lynn Stevens, died on November 5, 2022. She was born on October 1, 1946, in Livermore Falls, Maine, to the late Leo and Aurora (Pellitier) Fournier.

On June 18, 1992, Barbara wed Lynn Stevens, who survives her.

Barbara served professionally as an outreach coordinator for Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA). She loved her job at NEKCA and everyone there. It was the happiest time of her life, helping people in the community. Barbara loved life, enjoying every day, and always made the best of everything. She especially enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.

Barbara enjoyed sewing and reading in her spare time as well as attending bingo and going to her early morning breakfasts with her friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Lynn, and by her daughters: Sherie Frizzell and her husband, Andy LaCross, Stephanie Frizzell and her husband, Daniel Chenevert, and Sofia Emily; by her cherished grandchildren: Caitlyn Brown, Christian Gervais, Meghan Nguyen, Brian Dubois, Shelby Dubois, Raphael Chenevert, Kyle Frizzell, Kayla Frizzell, Connor Frizzell, Jordan Boulanger, Alec Boulanger, and Myra Boulanger; by her sister Jeanne Nichols and her husband, Raynie; and by several great-grandchildren, friends, and community members.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her son Christopher Frizzell, and brothers Ken, Bill, and Jim Fournier.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in memory of Barbara to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202, or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite #130, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Solange Patenaude

Solange “Sally” Patenaude, 86, died peacefully on November 10, 2022, at Michaud Manor in Derby Line. Sally was born in Newport on April 11, 1936, to Albert and Juliette Roberge.

On June 13, 1955, she married Augustin “Gus” Patenaude who predeceased her on January 13, 2012. After farming for five years in Beebe Plain when they were first married, Gus and Sally purchased the family farm in Holland in 1960, where they farmed together for over fifty years and raised five children.

After Gus’ passing in 2012, Sally moved to Derby Line, where she quickly became fondly known for her friendly waves and happy greetings from her porch on Main Street. Sally brought that same joy to the residents and staff at Michaud Manor, where she resided for the last year of her life.

“Live, love, and laugh,” is a perfect motto for how Sally lived her life. She loved to make people laugh and she was very good at it. Her home was always the favorite gathering place for her family. She prided herself on having been the class clown growing up, which is no doubt why she was the vice president of her senior class.

Sally often remarked that it was much easier to live seeing the good in things and being grateful rather than moping around focused on the negative. A nurse at Michaud Manor said they often sat Sally at the table of another resident who was feeling depressed because “Silly Sally” could always make someone smile and feel better. Sally also loved to dance, play cards, and be social while camping and traveling. She had a wonderful, happy spirit that will be missed terribly.

Sally was also a very deeply faithful woman. Even when her mind was failing her and she was feeling anxious, she would often say that she would just go to bed, say her prayers, and start again the next day. Sally was a long-time member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church and served on the ladies’ altar society for many years. She was always happy to share her homemaking skills with others and had a very giving spirit!

Sally is survived by her children: daughter Pauline (Keith) Bracey, Annette Patenaude, Ted (Shirley) Patenaude, and Ron (Jen) Patenaude; by her daughter-in-law Kathy Patenaude; by her grandchildren: Katrina (Al) Solerno, Kylie (Jeremy) Powell, Kristan Patenaude, Amber (Marv) Lantagne, Tory Ladue, Cody Ladue, Kate Patenaude, Jacob Patenaude, and Molly Patenaude; by her great-grandchildren: Jesse (Maria), Jenna, Anna, Balin, Everly, Chad (Gianna), Evan, and Hayden; and by her great-great-grandchildren: Jaxon, Skylynn, Stella, Juliette, Jax, Akilian, and Alexiah.

Sally is also survived by her sisters Lise (Donald) Fournier and Suzanne Larkin as well as her brother- and sisters-in-law Judy Roberge, Lorette Touchton, Albert and Berthe Patenaude, Theresa Patenaude, Anna Patenaude, Maurice and Denise Patenaude, and John and Sue Patenaude.

Sally was predeceased by her husband, Gus, son Robert, sister Jeanne (Ted) Markut, brothers Jean-Paul (Lorette), Roger and Richard (Claire) Roberge, brother-in-law Charles Larkin, brother- and sister-in-law Alphonse and Yvette Patenaude, and brother-in-law Leo Patenaude. Sally also had many beloved nieces, nephews, and close family friends.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 19, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon at St. Edward the Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Derby Line, followed by burial in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Elm Street, Derby Line.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mater Dei Food Shelf, care of Jennifer Patenaude, 3041 Valley Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Joseph A. Moretti

Surrounded by family, Joseph A. Moretti died in Naples, Florida, on November 4, 2022, succumbing to cancer. He was 80 years old. Joe was a physician, a U.S. Navy veteran, an amateur pilot, a world traveler, a cyclist, and above all, a selfless family man. His friends remember him as a scholar on myriad subjects, from linguistics to theology.

Joe grew up in Elmwood Park, Illinois, the son of John A. Moretti, a chemistry teacher, and Alice Cozzi Moretti, an inner-city high school principal. He graduated from Fenwick High School, where he played trumpet, and then went to Providence College before earning his medical degree from the University of Chicago.

Joe went on to do his residency at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston, where he met his wife, Lynne, a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. Beginning in 1970, he was stationed as a lieutenant commander at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Philadelphia and went on to become a clinical instructor of surgery with Harvard Medical School. He subsequently was elected as president of the Massachusetts Medical Society.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed piloting small planes and tending to his lobster traps, cycling, skiing, and SCUBA diving around the world with friends and family, and, in his later years, riding his tractor around his home in Lowell.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lynne Geever Moretti; by his children Cara, John, and Alicia; by his son-in-law, Alessandro and daughter-in-law, Romany; by his sisters Linda and Rosalie; and by his grandchildren Luca, Matteo, and Gaia.

Donations in Joe’s memory can be made to the Hope Lodge in Burlington, Vermont. (www.cancer.org/hopelodgeburlingtondonate).

Marlene Hilliard

Marlene Hilliard, 91, of St. Albans (formerly of Orleans) died November 9, 2022, in St. Albans. Marlene was born in Newport, to the late Chellis and Helen (Metcalf) Buzzell. She married Maynard “Stub” Hilliard on October 19, 1951.

Marlene worked at Ethan Allen in finish room production for many years. Among her many hobbies she loved being around family, dancing in her younger years, reading, and listening to old music. Marlene was also a proud member of the Orleans Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children: Brent Hilliard and wife, Wendy, and Candace LeBlanc and her husband, Maurice; by her grandchildren: Katina and her husband, Tim McCartney, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jeremy LeBlanc and his wife, Jennifer, of Troy, David LeBlanc and his wife, Melissa, of Sheldon, Kristie Callan and her husband, James, of Fairfield, and her son-in-law Calvin Wilcox of Westmore; and by her three great-grandchildren, and her beloved cat Babe.

Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Maynard “Stub” Hilliard, her daughter Dawn Wilcox, and her parents Chellis Alton Buzzell and Helen Elsie (Metcalf) Buzzell.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 16, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services will follow with Reverend David Lisner officiating.

Interment will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans following the funeral.

Contributions in Marlene’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

John Claude Daignault

It is with deep sadness that the family of John Claude Daignault of Livermore Falls, Maine, announced his death on October 4, 2022, from natural causes.

He was born the youngest of seven children in Newport to Madeleine and Claude Daignault on October 31, 1963. John was the kindest human being and will be greatly missed.

He graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1982. He was an organ donor so somewhere out there he is with us. He worked as a truck driver for Estes for many years. On July 2, 1994, he married his loving wife, Judy, in Livermore Falls.

He leaves behind his siblings Marge Grant of Jay, Maine, Francis of West Glover, Maryse of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Susan Weed of Wray, Colorado, Lynn LeBlanc of Orleans, and Mark of Orleans. He also leaves behind in-laws, and nieces and nephews whom he loved, as he and his wife never had children.

Judy held a celebration of life on October 22, 2022, in Livermore Falls.

Anne Marie Boushel

Anne Marie Boushel, 64, of Newport, beloved wife of Russell Petelle, died on November 8, 2022, at her home, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on August 27, 1958, in Montreal, Quebec, to the late Frank and Myra (Fleming) Boushel.

On August 13, 2000, Anne Marie was wed to Russell Petelle, who survives her.

Upon graduation from Alexander Galt High School, she received her bachelor’s degree in education from Johnson State College.

During her professional life, Anne Marie was a teacher at Orleans Elementary School.

Anne Marie had an indomitable spirit. Her fight against cancer was a seven-year battle of courage and resilience. Her capacity for love was unparalleled, particularly when it involved family and her cherished companion Onyx the dog. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Anne Marie had a wide array of hobbies which included biking, hiking, skiing, gardening, reading, cooking, traveling, knitting, and sewing.

Anne Marie is survived by her husband, Russell, and by her children: Skyler Boushel of Montreal, Quebec, Paul Chambers and his wife, Beth, of Derby, and her daughter Hannah Coburn and her husband, Ben, of Newport; by her cherished grandchildren Oak and Juno Chambers of Derby; by her sister Siobhan Boushel and her husband, Harrison Webster, of Saskatchewan; by her brothers: Kevin Boushel and his wife, Tara, of Ontario, Canada, Frances Boushel and his wife, Tracy, of Quebec, Rob Boushel and his wife, Ann, of British Columbia, and Sean Boushel and his wife, Tracy, of Quebec; and by the nieces and nephews: Timothy, Katie, Greg, Simon, Rachel, William, Stephanie, Ian, and Bryn.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, at the United Church of Newport with Reverend Joy Toll officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Anne Marie’s memory to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

