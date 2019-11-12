Obituaries 11.13.19

Barbara Glasson Walker



September 26, 1944 to November 10, 2018

I was born Barbara Irene Glasson to Russell and Phyllis Glasson in Newport. I grew up on the lake in Island Pond, swimming and water skiing. I was a tall girl, which suited my aptitude and love of playing basketball. I graduated from Brighton High School in 1962.

I moved to Hartford, Connecticut, soon after graduation and met the love of my life and future husband, Howard Arnold Walker III or to me, “Howie.” We married on January 23, 1965. Howie and I and our baby daughter Wendy Kathryn moved back home to Vermont in the summer of 1971. After a difficult pregnancy and a long wait, I joyfully welcomed the arrival of my son Justin Russell in 1976.

I was a hard worker and a determined person who frequently told my children “there is no such thing as ‘can’t’.” I was fierce! After my children were old enough, I went back to school and got my associate’s degree. I set my heart on becoming a probation and parole officer for the state of Vermont and like most other goals I set, this is what I became. It was important to me my clients were accountable but also treated with compassion and encouragement to do better.

I was very active in my community. In addition to owning a business and being a member of the Chamber of Commerce, I also was a producer of numerous musical shows performed in the Island Pond Town Hall including the “Grand Ole Opry North.”

I retired from state service in 2007 to travel the country with Howie by recreational vehicle (RV). For a while my mother traveled with us as we helped her fulfill her dream of seeing the U.S. I made it to almost every state including Alaska before settling in Yuma, Arizona, where I met many new friends and for once in my life, had warm feet!

I shed this mortal coil a year ago on November 10, 2018, after fighting lung cancer for three years. This was one of the few battles I ever lost. I am survived by my loving and devoted husband of 53 years; my sister Lola Carpenter; my son and daughter and their spouses; and my grandchildren Brianna and Ryan who gave me more joy as a “Nana” than I ever expected.

Farewell friends, I hope to see you all again. Barb.

Services will be held at a later date.

Vivian Louise Urie

Vivian Louise Urie, 100, of Glover died on November 6, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on March 21, 1919, in Newport to David and Florence (Hoadley) Hammond. In 1942 she married Clarence Urie who predeceased her in 1989.

Vivian graduated from Lyndon State College in 1942 and later returned to receive her bachelor’s degree. She was a teacher in Barton for many years. She also taught in South Albany, North Troy, Orleans, and Glover. She held memberships with the Retired Teachers Association, Community Circle, secretary and treasurer of the Northeast Riding Club, and taught over 35 years. She was also involved in the raising and showing of horses with her late husband, Clarence.

Among her many hobbies, she enjoyed sewing for her family and herself. She and her daughter Gail made many trips together. Vivian always loved her family and enjoyed their visits and gatherings.

She is survived by her children: (twins) David Urie and his wife, Janice, of Coventry, Gail Palmer of Dedham, Massachusetts, Stephen Urie of Newport, and Gary Urie and his wife, Donna, of Newport Center. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Peter Urie, Heather Urie, Jason Palmer and Anna Dockery, Mary-Jo Urie, Chelsea Urie, Rebecca and her husband, Steven Fauteux, Alyson and her husband, Chris Scott, and Laura and her husband, Mason Chepulis; and by her great-grandchildren: Lillian, Jacob, Ethan, Samantha, Owen, Caleb, Jasmine, Kyle, Otis, Loretta, and Oliver; her sister-in-law Lucille Hammond of Newport; and by nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers: Lyle, William, and Winston Hammond; and by her son-n-law Larry Palmer.

A graveside service was held on Monday, November 11, at East Craftsbury Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Reining Hope, 574 Sunset Drive, Morgan, Vermont 05853.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Valerie A. Sargent

Valerie A. Sargent, 64, of Newport died on November 6, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on May 15, 1955, in Newport to Norman Sargent Sr. and Eleanor Hamelin.

Valerie enjoyed watching NASCAR, and attending the children’s sporting events, including softball.

She is survived by her children David Sargent and Renee Sargent of Newport; her siblings Deborah Vine of Montreal, Quebec, Norman Sargent Jr. of North Troy, Kathryn Hall of Newport, Richard Sargent and his wife, Shelley, of Newport Center, and Kevin Sargent and his wife, Marie, of Newport; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Julia, Isaac, Kyle, and Elijah Baker whom were special to her; and by several friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Steven Sargent; her brothers-in-law Stewart Vine and Dean Hall; her sister-in-law Bonnie Sargent; and her companion Paul Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport, with the Reverend Dwight Baker officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral on Friday, November 15.

If friends desire the family is asking that donations help defray funeral expenses and may be sent to Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Nancy Jo Poulin

Nancy Jo Poulin, 63, of Derby died on Friday, November 8, 2019, in Newport surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on March 2, 1956, to Gaston and Joyce (neé Jones) Poulin.

Nancy’s greatest joy in life was helping others. Always welcoming people into her home with words of wisdom and a treat from her snack drawer. She graduated in 1977 from Fanny Allen Memorial Hospital with a degree in nursing, working at the St. Johnsbury and Newport hospitals in the emergency department and hospice care.

Always eager to learn, Nancy returned to school and graduated in 1983 from Johnson State College with a bachelor’s of science in early development prevention early childhood education. She soon opened the doors of Little Rascal’s Nursery School on Fernwood Circle in Newport, where she taught preschool and daycare. She later moved to Derby where she continued her practice on Palin Farm Road until 2015. When Little Rascal’s finally closed its doors Nancy had educated four generations of families in the preschool’s 37 years.

She loved camping at Prouty Beach and Char-Bo Campground, and enjoyed her weekly bingo nights at the Elks Lodge in Derby.

She is survived by her children Johanna Bartley and her husband, Travis, of Derby, and Jessica Poulin of Brooklyn, New York; as well as her four grandchildren who were her world: Madyson, Colton, Denver, and Karver Bartley. She is also survived by her father, Gaston Poulin, of Newport; her brothers: Steve Poulin and his wife, Valerie, of Derby; Peter Poulin and his wife, Diana, of Newport; and Jeff Poulin and his wife, Tracey, of Derby. She was also the “favorite” aunt, and great-aunt, to Sonya Jones and her four children; Stephanie Poulin-Estes and her husband, Corey, and their two children; Stephanie Delabruere and her three children; Topher Poulin; Cory Poulin and his wife, Julie, and their two children; Josh Poulin and his wife, Jen and their four children; and Jenna Poutre and her husband, Matt, and their two children. She is also survived by her longtime best-friend Carolyn “Toe Toe” Kimball of North Haverhill, New Hampshire, and her husband, Donald, and their children Meagan and Andrew, whom Nancy loved as her own.

Nancy joins her mother Joyce; and her beloved nephew, Shawn Poulin.

The Poulin family wishes to thank the entire staff at the Bel-Aire Center in Newport for their love and care of Nancy over the last few years.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., with funeral services on Friday, November 15, at 2 p.m., followed by a luncheon at the East Side Restaurant in Newport.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Limbs for Life Foundation, 9604 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73120 or the United Christian Academy, P.O. Box 1226, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Shaun Dale Greene

Shaun Dale Greene, 28, died suddenly in a car wreck on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 7 p.m.

Shaun Dale Greene was born January 4, 1988, to the proud parents Stewart and Tammy (Cloud) Greene.

He was predeceased by two sets of grandparents; one other grandmother; one uncle; and several second cousins.

He is survived by his two sons Timothy Dale Greene of North Carolina, and Brandon Stewart Greene of Newport Center; his parents; three siblings: older sister Dyellen McKay and her husband, Ryan, twin sisters Christi Lawson and her husband, Shawn, and Cheyenne Greene and her boyfriend, Anthony; by three nieces; one nephew that he treated like a son; grandpa Champagne; step-grandma Cloud, two aunts, three uncles; and numerous cousins and extended family.

Shaun lived more life between those dates than most humans live in a full lifetime. Shaun never met anyone that he didn’t call a friend. He was an amazing father, son, brother, nephew, and friend. He loved his family and spending time with his friends. He loved to play sports, mainly basketball. He loved the New York Yankees and hated the Patriots. He loved most his two sons, nieces, nephews, sisters, and parents. We are thankful and grateful that we got to share in his life. This man had a heart of gold and unbreakable faith in Jesus.

Anyone who wants to give a donation for his children and funeral expenses can send to NCFCU Account # 2704170. Please make checks out to Tammy Greene in loving memory of Shaun. Flowers may be sent to the Church of God at 295 Crawford Road in Derby.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 12, at the Church of God in Derby with Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marvin P. Brown

Marvin P. Brown, 90, of Craftsbury Common died on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather as well as a dependable friend and counselor to many.

A dedicated gardener, Marvin worked diligently in his flowerbeds, planting the tulips for next spring, and putting the garden to bed for the winter. As he frequently said, he had “the body of a 90 year old, and the brain of a 40 year old.” Marvin was constantly singing, and all agreed that singing was his secret to a long life and a sharp mind.

Marvin made his home in Craftsbury in 1996 with his wife, Linda, where he became a fixture of various community spaces, including the Craftsbury Public Library, the Craftsbury Community Care Center Board, and Sterling College’s Board of Trustees.

Born in 1929, Marvin spent his childhood in Brooklyn, New York, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and then he and Linda raised their own family in Haworth, New Jersey. He completed a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and a master’s degree from New York University. A lifelong learner and educator, he believed strongly in the education of all.

Marvin is survived by his sons Steven and his wife, Brenda, and Peter; his daughter, Farley and her husband, John Zaber; and his brother, Frederick Brown. He also survived by his granddaughters: Sarah, Constance Augusta, Lauren, and Sharalyn.

There will be a celebration of Marvin’s life on Saturday, November 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., in the Brown Library at Sterling College in Craftsbury Common.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to Sterling College, P.O. Box 72, Craftsbury Common, Vermont 05827. Gifts in Marvin’s memory will be designated to the Brown Library, named in 1991 for his dedication to the college.