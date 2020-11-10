Obituaries 11.11.20

Merle W. Young Jr.

The dairy community sadly lost an amazing farmer on Sunday, October 25, 2020, when Merle W. Young Jr. lost his strong fought battle with multiple myeloma and died at The Jack Byrne Palliative and Hospice Care Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with his beloved wife of 47 years, Vickie, and his granddaughter Mackenzie by his side.

Merle, the only son of Merle Sr. and the late Carolyn (Woodard) Young, was born June 25, 1956. He was born and raised as the fourth generation on the family farm in West Glover.

On April 7, 1973, Merle married his high school sweetheart, best friend, and soulmate, Vickie (Bent) Young, who survives him. Merle and Vickie had 47 wonderful years of marriage as best friends with lots of cherished memories on the family farm, raising their three sons as the fifth generation, and then helping to raise their grandchildren there as the sixth generation.

Merle enjoyed life to its fullest. He always loved snowmobiling, side-by-side riding, family vacations, watching his grandson race motocross, sugaring with his family by his side, lots of summer days at the family’s private pond, and most of all, cropping with his boys and grandchildren by his side. Family was everything to Merle and he would do anything for them. When God made a farmer, he made Merle Young Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Young, of West Glover; his children: Merle Young III and his wife, Jackie, of West Glover, Jody Young and his wife, Kelley, of West Glover, and Jeremy Young and his wife, Anna, of Framingham, Massachusetts; his grandchildren: Mackenzie, Brock, Brooke, Hayley, Waylon, and Jesse; his father, Merle Young Sr., of West Glover; his siblings: Sandy Delabruere and her husband, Francis, of Newport Center, Ellen McGreevey and her husband, Terry, of Coventry, and Deborah Daigneault and her husband, Frank, of West Glover; his mother-in-law Clara Connolly; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Carolyn Young.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Donations in Merle’s name can be sent to the Glover Ambulance, 48 County Road, Unit 64, West Glover, Vermont 05875, as they were very special to him.

Carolyn Tremblay

Carolyn Tremblay, 71, of Albany died on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Morrisville.

She was born on November 6, 1948, in Morrisville to the late Paul and Margaret (Morrison) Brown.

On July 1, 1967, she married John Tremblay, who survives her.

Carolyn was a lister for the town of Albany for 30 years. She also worked at the Candlepin, Anderson Mill in Orleans, the Albany school district as an aide, and also cooked and performed janitorial duties there, as well as being a store clerk at the Irving station in Barton.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlepoint work, cross-stitching, genealogy, and crafting, which was a favorite hobby. She also enjoyed time with her grandchildren, canning everything, making Christmas wreaths in the fall, she loved to read, and was a Boston Red Sox Fan.

She is also survived by her children Matthew Tremblay and his wife, Sheila, and Susan Leroux and her partner, Shawn Britch; her grandchildren: Sierra Tremblay and her partner, Drake O’Connell, Evan Tremblay, Hannah Beers and her husband, Benjamin, and Cole Leroux and his friend, Alysha; and her sisters: Beryl Sweatt, Joyce Washburn and her husband, Ken, and Judith Locke and her husband, William.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister Gloria.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

Janice Ann Powers

Janice Ann Powers, 74, died peacefully with her husband of 51 years by her side on Monday, November 2, 2020, in Newport.

Janice was born on July 2, 1946, to Benjamin and Norma (Valyeau) Winterbottom in Burlington. She grew up in the south end of Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1965.

She worked at New England Telephone where she met a mischievous young man named Larry. They eloped soon after on January 25, 1969.

Janice was a dedicated mother and grandmother “Mimi.” She cared deeply for her family and she was tremendously proud of them all. Her greatest joy was bringing her grandchildren to Old Orchard Beach for family vacation. She embraced every moment with them in person or on the phone. She also enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, and shopping. She was an extremely generous soul.

Janice is survived by her husband, Larry; her daughters Sue Ryan and her husband, Daniel, and Heidi Robinson and her husband, Gib; her grandchildren: Lindsay Nanopoulos, Jay and Jenna Baker, Logan and Brianna Gardyne, and Joshua Ryan; and her great-grandchildren: Lana Nanopoulos, Savannah Baker, and Grayson Baker.

In lieu of flowers, in Janice’s honor, be extraordinarily generous this holiday season. Do a good deed for a stranger, mend a broken relationship, and tell your family you love them.

Funeral services were held on November 7 at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport.

Elaine Pearl (Willson) Harvey

Elaine Pearl (Willson) Harvey, 85, of Derby died on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born on August 16, 1935, in Concord to the late Donald and Bernice (Wheeler) Willson.

On February 7, 1958, she married Lloyd R. Harvey, who predeceased her on August 16, 2018.

Elaine was a graduate of Danville High School Class of 1953. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Lyndon Teachers College Class of 1957, then went on to become a teacher and daycare director for 36 years.

She taught throughout Vermont as well as in Dade County, Florida, and the Bourne district in Massachusetts. She was a member of the Grange, Retired Teachers Association, and Lyndon State College Alumni. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, camping, and having her family over for visits.

She is survived by her children: Sharon Lucia and her husband, Steve, Karen Harvey, and Scott Harvey; her grandchildren Sarah and Andrew Lucia; her brothers: Dexter Willson and his wife, Lucille, Dale Willson and his wife, Harriet, and Doug Willson and his wife, Carolyn; her sisters Edith Chase and Karlene Stoddard; her many nieces, nephews, and cousins; her family friend Steven Carpenter; and her dog Benny.

She was also predeceased by her son Vincent O’del Harvey in 2004.

A graveside service was held on November 9 at the Newport Center Cemetery with the Pastor Paul Essaff officiating.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Elaine’s name to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1072 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Patrick Warner

Patrick Warner, 73, of Evansville died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Newport.

He was born July 9, 1947, in Lowell, the son of Melvin and Marie (Mackenzie) Warner.

Pat was found unresponsive in his home on November 1 and transferred to North Country Hospital, where he died peacefully a few days later. The family can’t say for certain, but they can assume that Pat chose this day because he couldn’t bear to see the results of the presidential election.

Anyone who knew Pat knew him as a stubborn independent, and um… thrifty (yeah let’s go with that) man, who definitely lived life on his own terms. Pat worked for many years in the warehouse at Ethan Allen, until retirement. In his earlier years, Pat enjoyed auto repair, providing service with his tow truck, and dealing in scrap metal.

Pat was a hard-working man, while quiet in his demeanor; he was enthusiastic as a storyteller. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping, and working on cars. He befriended many neighbors as well as strangers who needed help clearing the recyclable scrap metal from their dooryards, or whose cars had run off the road through all kinds of Northeast Kingdom weather and were in desperate need of a tow, or those who simply just needed help.

Pat is reuniting with those whom he was predeceased by — including his parents; his brother David of Derby; and his sisters: Janet Jones of Orleans and Joanne Dawson of Bellows Falls.

He is survived by his two children Chris and his wife, Natalie, of Albany, New York, and Angel (Warner) Arnold of Albany; his stepsons Brian Mason and his family of Springfield, New Hampshire, and Mike Mason of Prescott, Arizona; his two grandchildren Dylan and Caleb Arnold; and his numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lowell, the site where many of his relatives have taken up their final residences.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Orleans Senior Center, 15 Main Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860, where he enjoyed many senior meals.

Brian K. Taplin

Brian K. Taplin, 59, of Derby died suddenly on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home.

He was born on August 9, 1961, in Newport to Marilyn (Rowell) Taplin and the late Robert Taplin.

Brian graduated from North Country Union High School. He was self-employed and ran an excavating business. He loved sculpting his property, enjoyed a good game of golf, snowmobiling, and was known among friends as the life of the party.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Taplin, of Derby; his three nieces: Kellie Campbell of Georgia, Emily Fredette of Georgia, and Katie Langley of Burlington; his nephew Jeff Taplin of Brownington; his sister-in-law Kathy Taplin of Derby; his brother-in-law Robert Lafont of South Burlington; and by his many close friends in the local community.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Taplin; his brother David Taplin; and by his sister Janet DeWitt.

Services will be held in the spring.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Drift Dusters Snowmobile Club, P.O. Box 448, Derby, Vermont 05829, or to Vermont Suicide Prevention, in care of Northeast Kingdom Human Services, P.O. Box 724, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Beula-Jean Shattuck

Beula-Jean Shattuck of Derby died peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020.

She was born in Holland on May 6, 1941, to the late Burton and Josephine (Gifford) Jacobs.

She was married to Roy K. Shattuck for almost 55 years before his death in 2013.

Beula-Jean was an active person. She was still working full time as a paraeducator at the North Country Union Junior High School, a career she loved for many years.

Beula-Jean was very involved in Derby politics, having served the town for over 37 years. For the past 27 years she served as town selectperson. She was the first woman to be elected to that office.

Over the years, she served various state and local boards of directors, and committees, giving of her time, commitment, and understanding of the community. As a young mother Beula-Jean was honored to be a Girl Scout leader, helping to mentor many young scouts. Beula-Jean was all about family and was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. One of her favorite pastimes was spending the day at the lake, sharing a family meal, and watching the little ones play.

She leaves behind her children: Brad Shattuck and his wife, Bonnie, of Derby, Brenda Pfeifer and her husband, John, of South Burlington, and Susan Shattuck and her husband, Steven Bruhn, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; her grandchildren: Hannah Guilmette and her husband, Christopher, Leah Nash and her husband, Jesse, Emma Shattuck and her fiancé, Cody Cutler, Justin Shattuck and his partner, Kate Meunier, and Jonathan Shattuck. Also surviving Gigi, as her great-grandchildren knew her, are: Jack, Owen, Fynn, Nora, and Waylon; her siblings: Flossie Joyal, Pete Jacobs and his wife, Kim, Moe Jacobs and his wife, Tammy, Artie Jacobs and his wife, Lynn, Dennis Jacobs and his wife, Becky, and Mary Tetreault and her husband, Tom; and her many beloved nieces and nephews.

Beula-Jean was predeceased by her siblings: Conrad Jacobs, Joyce Christino, and Jim Jacobs.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Rest in peace Mom, Grammie, Gigi. “We love you best.”

Francine Joyal

Francine Joyal, 68, of Monticello, Florida, died on October 29, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was born on May 18, 1952, in Newport to the late Andrew and Lorraine (Surprenant) Joyal.

Francine had a long and respected career at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. She worked in many waste related programs, which culminated into the creation of the state’s compost regulatory program. Her colleagues valued her skills as a writer, editor, and proofreader and everyone at the Office of General Counsel knew she was the one to proof the draft rules. Her attention to detail served her well and she retired on June 28, 2013.

Following retirement, Francine spent her summers at her home in Derby Line, and her winters at her home in Monticello.

Horseracing was a favorite pastime of Francine’s father and uncles. She enjoyed being part of that tradition. As a young girl she also enjoyed horseback riding on her own horse named Canusa. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with her dad.

Francine liked to travel, and enjoyed visiting her family in Vermont and Canada. She participated in several historical reenactments throughout the country.

She was a skilled bead worker and blessed her friends with examples of her art. Francine enjoyed Japanese brush painting. She practiced Tai Chi and taught it at a senior residence facility. She played Mahjong regularly and enjoyed playing bridge on occasion. She was also an avid reader and loved all animals, especially her cats.

She leaves behind her beloved cat Shannon; and many close friends.

Francine is survived by her aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Harlow Decker Ingalls

Harlow Decker Ingalls, 90, of San Diego, California, died peacefully on June 18, 2020.

He was born in East Albany on July 21, 1929, the youngest of eight children.

Harlow joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 and advanced to the rank of senior chief. He proudly served 26 years in naval stations around the country including Texas, Maryland, San Francisco, Pennsylvania, and San Diego. He traveled the world with the U.S. Navy including performing his duty in the Philippines and Japan. He also served on several U.S. naval ships including the USS Constellation, USS Gurke, and USS Paul Revere, and he also served in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

After retiring in San Diego from the U.S. Navy in 1967, Hal worked for Stromberg Carlson in El Cajon. Harlow worked for his family whenever he was needed. His love was his family. He often said, “All I have is my family.”

Harlow enjoyed bowling, playing pool, walking every day, and completing 100 pull-ups and 100 push-ups every day. He also had many friends at the VFW, where he served as post commander at the El Cajon Post.

Harlow was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Mae Ingalls; and his daughter Jean Leah Ingalls.

Harlow is survived by his son Richard Martin Ingalls and his daughter-in-law Elizabeth Ann Ingalls; his grandsons: Richard James Ingalls, Jonathan Eric Ingalls, and Christopher Martin Ingalls; his great-grandchildren: Andrew Harlow Ingalls, Delaney Mae Ingalls, and Alexander Daniel Ingalls; his extended family which includes his granddaughter-in-law Marina Klimova, Scott Oram, Michelle Oram, and Keri Oram; and a very special recognition to his close family friend, Sara Jane Swinford.

A committal service including taps, a military salute, and a flag presentation by the United States Navy were conducted for Harlow Ingalls at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on July 21. National health concerns limited attendees to only seven family members. That day would have been Harlow Decker Ingalls ninety-first birthday.

Edith Eldora Hebard

Edith Eldora Hebard, 87, of Barton died on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on February 17, 1933, in Johnson to the late James and Bernice (Macomber) Duron.

Edith was raised in Johnson and during her last year of high school she attended Sacred Heart in Newport. She later attended classes to become a nurse’s aide at Fanny Allen Hospital in Winooski.

She married John St. Onge of Barton and lovingly raised their family there. Edith worked at the old Newport Hospital until the family moved to Enosburg. A couple of years later she was divorced and came back to live in Barton.

She trained to be an LPN and started working at North Country Hospital in 1986. She then went on to work for Maple Lane and Bel-Aire nursing homes. In September of 1993 she married Emery Hebard, but she lost her second love a few months later due to an illness.

After her retirement she cared for elders in their homes. She was a parishioner of St. Paul’s Parish for 45 years, was a Girl Scout leader, and was involved with the St. Paul’s School as a substitute teacher, and later volunteered for four years as the president of the Parent Teachers Club. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #76 in Barton.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, cross-country skiing, swimming, gardening, and doing arts and crafts with dried flowers and cones.

She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Sicard and her husband, Rick, of Barton; her son Steven St. Onge of Fairfield; her grandchildren Laurel and her husband, Eric, of Derby, Emily Rich of Bristol, Nathan Sicard and his wife, Kinsley, of Barton, and Andrea Miller and her husband, Patrick, of South Burlington; her great-grandchildren: Caleb Grenier, Ayden Grenier, Ashton Grenier, Rachel Miller, and Lucien Sicard; her sister Jean Tourville of Essex Junction; her daughter-in-law Kimberley Peck of Waterbury Center; her former daughter-in-law Patricia Campbell of Addison; as well as her several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, John St. Onge; her second husband, Emery Hebard; her son John “Jack” St. Onge; and her sisters: Evelyn Huard, Geraldine Cota, and Eleanor Currier.

Funeral services will be held in the spring.

For those who desire, Dee Dee requested any donations in her name be made to St. Paul’s School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Frederick D. Byrd Jr.

Frederick D. Byrd Jr., 73, of West Charleston died after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on April 3, 1947, in Montpelier to the late Frederick Sr. and Agnes (Hersey) Byrd.

Frederick was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Vietnam War. During his time in the Navy he became a Golden Gloves boxer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, had a big sense of humor, and he loved antique cars.

He is survived by his children Fredie Byrd and her fiancé, Ray Smith III, Tara Byrd and her fiancé, Thomas Carter, Fredrick Byrd, Chassidy Byrd, Frederick Byrd III and his wife, Ashley, and William Byrd and his fiancé, Shelly Stacey; his many grandchildren; his many great-grandchildren; his many siblings, brothers: Richard, Michael, Robert, Danny, and Timothy, and his sisters: Linda, Robyn, Patricia, Laurie, Betsy, and Yvonne; and his many nieces and nephews. The family is especially grateful to John Byrd (Fred’s nephew) for his spiritual support, and Fred’s granddaughters Willow and Ivy, who will always have a special place in Papa’s heart.

He was predeceased by his daughter Lila Byrd; his parents; and his brothers: Edgar, George, Joseph, and James.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Frederick’s name to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Gertrude G. Burdick

Gertrude G. Burdick, 75, died on Thursday evening, November 5, 2020, in Burlington.

She was born on June 27, 1945, in Orleans to Leonard and Rose (Phenix) Lussier.

Gert was a graduate of Orleans High School, Class of 1963. After graduation, she moved to St. Johnsbury and worked for St. Johnsbury Trucking where she made lifelong friends. She also worked for many years for The Marcotte Insurance Agency and Jones Memorial Library.

Gert married Lawrence Burdick on January 12, 1974.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Those who walked by her house on a summer night may hear her cheering on her beloved Chicago Cubs. Gert was happiest when she was surrounded by her family; they were her world. She loved being a mother and a grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Burdick, of Orleans; her children Charity Burdick-Smith of Orleans and Michael Burdick and his wife, Beth, of Burlington; her granddaughters: Sophie, Celia, and Sidney Burdick; and her siblings: Richard Lussier and his wife, Janet, of Coventry, Gerard Lussier of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Patricia Dunham and her husband, Leslie, of Groveton, New Hampshire.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Rose Lussier; her siblings: Jean Paul Lussier, Marcel Lussier, Shirley Cady, Terry Lussier, and Larry Lussier; and her son-in-law Francis Smith.

Graveside services will be held in St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Barton on Thursday, November 12, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Vermont’s Camp Ta Kum Ta at takumta.org, or the Halo Foundation at www.mewhalofoundation.org.

