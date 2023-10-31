Obituaries 11.1.2023

Edward Woodruff

Edward Woodruff, a devoted father and cherished friend, died peacefully on October 14, 2023, at the age of 77. Born on April 25, 1946, in Springfield, Massachusetts, Edward’s journey on Earth was marked by compassion, dedication, and a sincere love for his family.

Edward was a man of many accomplishments, beginning with his education. He earned a bachelor’s degree, a testament to his commitment to personal growth and intellectual pursuits. Throughout his professional life, he found fulfillment as a foreman at Delaware and Hudson Railway. Edward’s hard work and expertise helped shape the railroad industry, leaving a lasting impact on those he worked alongside.

Beyond his occupation, Edward had a true zest for life. He reveled in the freedom and thrill of riding his Harley, finding solace on the open road. He shared countless joyous moments with his dear friends, as laughter filled the air whenever he was present. Edward’s passion for old blues and rock and roll music often led him to sway with delight to the melodies of his favorite tunes.

Edward found serenity in watching the sunset from his porch, savoring the colors as they painted the sky with beauty. He possessed a genuine empathy for others, always willing to lend a helping hand and support those in need. Edward’s compassion extended beyond his immediate circle, as he actively contributed to charitable causes. One such cause close to his heart was the Shriner’s Hospital, where he selflessly assisted with donations. Edward’s fun spirit came to life during the Christmas season when he delighted children by donning the Santa Claus suit.

Edward’s sense of duty and dedication were evident during his time in the United States Navy, where he served gallantly during the Vietnam War. His unwavering commitment to his country and fellow servicemen exemplified his character and strength.

Edward leaves behind a legacy that will be treasured by his loving wife, Linda; by his children: Sean, Eric, Hannah, Emma, and Austin, who will carry his values and spirit forward. Their memories of Edward will serve as a guiding light, reminding them of the love and immeasurable impact he had in their lives.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 4, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Heidrick Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street in Elizabethtown, New York.

Interment will be held at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery in Wadhams, New York, following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Shriner’s Hospital in Edward’s name to continue to honor his extraordinary generosity and commitment to helping others.

Roland “Buzzy” Roy

Roland “Buzzy” Roy, born on August 30, 1942, died October 27, 2023. He was raised in Derby Line with his four beloved sisters: Celeste, Nikki, Joan, and Cynthia. He leaves behind a legacy of dedication to his family and community.

Buzzy took over the family pharmacy in Derby Line while still in pharmacy school and committed himself to the business for 50 years. He not only dispensed medication but also dispensed kindness and care to the community he cherished. He served on the town council for many of those years, making a lasting impact on the town he called home. Buzzy also had a passion for sailing on Lake Memphremagog with his beloved wife, Sandra, creating cherished memories that will forever be part of their story.

His love for knowledge and community extended to his role on the board of the Haskell library, where he shared his love for learning with others.

Buzzy is reunited in the afterlife with his parents, with his sister Cynthia, and with his beloved wife, Sandra.

He will be deeply missed by his sisters, by his son Daniel, his daughter-in-law Kim, and his two grandchildren Mia and Alex, who cherished the guidance and love he provided. In addition, he leaves behind a surrogate daughter Crystal Patenaude and her daughter Gabby, who he held close to his heart and who will forever remember his wisdom and kindness.

Buzzy will be remembered for his unparalleled work ethic, unwavering dedication to family and community, his love of sailing, and his memorable, proficient use of profanity that added a unique touch to every interaction.

His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched, and his impact on the Derby Line community will be felt for generations to come.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joanna Lynn Robishaw

Joanna Lynn Robishaw, 51, died October 17, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Joanna was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She had an unwavering faith in God and was a treasured member of the Newport Church of God family. She rejoiced knowing that she would be reunited with the Lord.

Therefore, her family will not lose heart: “Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So, we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” —2 Corinthians 16:18.

Joanna leaves behind her beloved bunny “Bun” and bird “Pretty Boy Floyd.” She loved to spoil them and thought of them as her children.

She was predeceased by her mother, Donna Robishaw, her father, Joseph Robishaw, her grandparents: Phillip Robishaw, Barbara Robishaw, Louis Nadeau, Patricia Lezon, and Marilyn Nadeau; her uncle Louis Nadeau Jr., aunt Tina Nadeau, nephew David Robishaw Jr., and niece Keisha Corliss.

She leaves behind her sisters Aimee Bonin of Derby, Pam Vandemark and her husband, Todd, of Elida, Ohio, Beth Walters and her husband, Eric, of Gainesville, Florida, and her brother David Robishaw and his fiancée, Cyrene, of Ossipee, New Hampshire; as well as by many precious friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joanna was an avid music lover from a young age, a love she shared with her grandmother. In her twenties, she was the drummer in a hard rock band and was a true Dead Head. She followed the band Phish to various concerts and attended their last concert in Coventry, something she considered an honor and a privilege. Joanna was a performer at heart and never stopped drumming. She always marched to the beat of her own drum.

Joanna was a passionate advocate for the humane treatment of animals. She worked with various animal rescue associations, often fostering dogs who needed the love only Joanna could offer.

Before returning to Vermont, she worked in a group home in Massachusetts providing care to developmentally disabled adults. She also worked in an after-school program with grade school children. In Vermont, she provided respite care in her home for developmentally disabled adults. These occupations were very fulfilling for her.

Joanna was tremendously proud of her sobriety and was dedicated to helping and supporting others in recovery. She was an amazing researcher, regardless of the topic, but the amount of passion she poured into her sobriety and educating those around her about addiction was a true testament to how much she wanted to help those who were less fortunate and struggling.

She was very active in her faith and was a proud member of the Newport Church of God. She loved to study the Word of God, she often ran the sound board, and was always eager to share the talents of her fellow sisters in Christ. She was quick to volunteer to help others in need and was deeply loved by her church family.

Joanna will be remembered for her passion, dedication, and enthusiasm for life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends and family held a celebration of life on Saturday, October 28, at the Newport Church of God.

Contributions may be made to the Newport Church of God or the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Joanna’s memory.

Shirley Elaine (Heath) Mooney

Shirley Elaine (Heath) Mooney, 70, of Barton, died quietly on October 23, 2023, in Barton. She was born at home on April 21, 1953, in Island Pond, the daughter of William and Gleigh (Gray) Heath.

Her family moved to Connecticut for a short time while her father worked construction and her mother worked in a greenhouse. She would return to spend summers on her grandparents’ farm until her family moved back so her father could take over the farm. She graduated from North Country Union High School while working summers at Quimby Country. She then went on to attend Johnson State College.

When college wasn’t her thing, she moved to Texas for a time. Shortly after her return she met her future husband when he stole her job as lead bartender at the Osborne Hotel, only to “rescue” him from a sizable group of angry patrons. They went on to run another bar together called the Bear’s Den while also working as a bookkeeper for a construction company.

On April 23, 1976, she married Stephen J. Mooney. Shortly after, they moved to Maine for a short time while he attended school. Upon her return she took a job as a teller at the Howard Bank and volunteered as a grief counselor until she mostly stopped working to become a stay-at-home mom. One gig she did keep until her children reached school age was as everyone’s favorite server at the Valley House. When she returned to the workforce it was at the neighborhood grocery store in the deli. Through all this time she continued volunteering.

She was a member of the Island Pond Legion Auxiliary for parts of her life. She worked to get the funding for and helped build the playground at her children’s school, she was on the booster club and led efforts to get schools supplies, children winter clothes, and set up a school fluoride program. She served as treasurer on the local ambulance squad and helped it find multiple temporary homes before finding its permanent home. She also volunteered with her children’s Cub Scout, Boy Scout, and Brownie troops.

She valued empathy in people over all other character traits.

She is survived by her children: Christopher Mooney of Newport, Scott Mooney and his wife, Cassandra, of Enosburg Falls, Amanda Ricker and her husband, Jesse, of Lancaster, New Hampshire; by two granddaughters Raelyn and Seras; by her mother, Gleigh Heath, her brother William “Billy” Heath Jr. and his wife, Donna, by her sister Lorrie Heath, and by her youngest sister Peggy Reed and her husband, Earl.

She was predeceased by her father, William Heath Sr., and by her husband, Stephen.

The family is grateful to North Country Hospital and primary care sites, Michaud Manor, and Maple Lane Nursing Home for her care over the years.

A graveside service will be held this fall, weather permitting, at Lakeside Cemetery. Details for a celebration of life are pending.

Leona May Lemay

Leona May Lemay, 84, died on October 27, 2023, at Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, New Hampshire.

Leona was born on April 18, 1939. She was the first-born child of Leon and Clara Stone of Greensboro, born at their Greensboro farmhouse.

Leona loved to garden, cross-stitch, and was an avid reader. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Leona is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul Lemay; by her children: Jo Anne Lemay, Lisa Carlson and her husband, Tracy, and Michael Lemay and his wife, Tammy. She also leaves six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The oldest of six children, she also leaves two sisters: Betty Denio and her husband, Sal, and Gloria Emery; and two brothers: Roderick Stone and his wife, CeCe, and Rodney Stone and his wife, Linda.

Her youngest sister Guila Alger predeceased her.

A private service with family is planned.

Donations in Leona’s memory may be made to: Grafton County Nursing Home, Attention: Activities, 3855 Dartmouth Cottage Highway, North Haverhill, New Hamphshire 03744, or to the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, 481 Summer Street, #101, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Memories and condolences can be shared at caledonialifeservices.com.

Luwina L. (Lue) Allard

Luwina L. (Lue) Allard, 98, of Island Pond, died on October 22, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on May 19, 1925, in Island Pond, to the late J. Edward and Lydia (Henry) Dubois. On April 17, 1950, she married Francis Allard, who survives her.

Lue was a graduate of Brighton High School, class of 1943. Lue enjoyed working for First National Store, Boylan Brothers Hardware Store, and Ames Department Store. She was an aircraft observer for the Air Force during WWII, a den mother for Brighton Boy Scouts, C.C.D. teacher and lector for St. James Parish. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, dancing, and going on nature walks with her grandkids. She was a member of Erastus Buck Junior Club, Daughters of Isabella, and American Legion Post 80 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer, Ashley, Robert, and Sarah; by her great-grandchildren: Madison, Morgan, Sawyer, Kamryn, Layliah, MaKenzie, Olivia, Henry, and Harrison, and by a great-great-grandson Theodore, as well as by her daughter-in-law Tammie Manning and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her daughter Patricia Allard, son Edward Allard, sister Edwina Pontbriand, brothers Danis, Dewey, and Philip, and half-brother Ernest Dubois.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 4, at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Father Benny Chittilappilly.

Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Island Pond.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.