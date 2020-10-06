Obituaries 10.7.20

Stephen Lapan

Stephen Lapan, 66, of Newport died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born on January 6, 1954, in Burlington to Donald and Catherine (Coughlin) Lapan.

Stephen was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was stationed aboard the USS Saratoga CV-60. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post #9653 in Morrisville.

He enjoyed fishing, swimming, being in a boat with his uncle, watching the national and local news, watching the History Channel and documentaries, and he liked farming.

He is survived by his brothers: Donald P. Lapan of Newport, Robert Timothy Lapan and his wife, Emily, of Morrisville, and Christopher John Lapan of Newport; his sisters: Mary Patricia Lapan-Farina and her husband, Paul, of Newport, Catherine Briggs and her husband, James Eckmann, of Newport Center, and Martha L. Buker and her husband, Randy, of Wolcott; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Catherine Lapan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, at the Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson, where there will be full military honors.

Memorial contributions in Stephen’s name may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars post #9653, P.O. Box 491, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Jean-Marc Laforce

Jean-Marc Laforce, 84, formerly of Newport, died peacefully at the Maple Ridge Memory Care facility in Essex Junction on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

He was born on July 26, 1936, in Pierreville, Quebec, Canada, the son of Horace and Domina Laforce.

On August 5, 1961, he married his forever love, Jacqueline. They moved to Newport in 1963 when he and his business partner, Albert Forcier, established Newport Furniture Parts (now named Built by Newport), which they successfully owned and operated together for 32 years.

After retiring, he and his wife enjoyed spending many winters at their home in Boynton Beach, Florida. Jean was known by those close to him for his sly humor, love of dancing, gardening skills that made his yard the envy of the neighborhood, and without a doubt, for his love of playing cards. “Put your ace down,” he’d say with a smirk, knowing one’s hand better than they did.

Jean was the youngest of 14 siblings and loved learning about his ancestry. Following the loss of his wife to cancer in 2006, Jean moved to Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, to be closer to his siblings. He spent 11 years there and greatly enjoyed those special times with his siblings and new friends.

He bravely faced the difficult journey Alzheimer’s placed in his life over the past five-and-a-half years, and will remain in the hearts of all those who loved him. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and will be missed immensely.

Jean was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline; his parents; his sisters: Robea, Eloise, Flore, Philippa, and Solange; and his brothers: Robert, Cyprien, Euclide, and Florian.

He is survived by his daughters Maryse and her husband, Jay O’Brien, of Colchester, and Nancy Laforce of Newport; his son David Laforce and his wife, Julie, of Derby; his grandchildren: Paige O’Brien, Kaylee Jean Graves, Justin Laforce, and Trevor Laforce; his sisters: Gaby, Marie, and Jeannine; and his brother Omeril, all of them of Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport at 11 a.m. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A private interment will follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Newport. Please follow all CDC guidelines, and please wear a mask.

Should friends desire, contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter; 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, Vermont 05495, or by visiting www.alz.org/vermont.

Online condolences may be made at www.curtis-britch.com.

Robert “Bobby” Lee Booth Jr.

Robert “Bobby” Lee Booth Jr., 42, died on Monday, September 28, 2020.

He was born in Newport on January 10, 1978, to Diane Davio Ross and Robert L. Booth Sr. Bobby graduated from North Country Union High School in 1996 and soon after enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served for 17 years.

During his years of service, he traveled around the world and even ended up at Fort Hood alongside his sister Cathy, where she was also serving.

Besides the military, Bobby had many passions. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking, kayaking, gold panning, and grilling (burning food was his specialty).

Bobby was also a Free Mason and Shriner. He had the most infectious laugh and smile. He was the first person to lend a hand or ear to anyone in need. He was the friend one always wanted to have. Unfortunately, he left after only 42 years.

Above all, his biggest joys in life were his children. The day he became a father for the first time was the proudest moment in his life. He went on to have four more children until he finally got the son he always wanted to complete his family.

His love for his children was apparent through all of the sporting activities, game nights, outdoor adventures, bonfires, and so much more.

He is survived by his four daughters: Bailee, Elizabeth, Morgan, and Juliea; his son William; the mother of his children, Michelle; his mother, Diane Ross, and his stepfather Daniel Ross of Newport; his father Robert Booth Sr. and his wife, Rachel, of Irasburg; his sister Cathy Williams and her, husband, Dave Williams; his nephew Christopher and his niece Andrea and her husband, Evann Craig, of Pennsylvania, who he was affectionately known to them as uncle Bebob; and his two half-brothers Michael Booth and his wife, Jessica, of Irasburg, and Shawn Booth and his wife, Renee, of Irasburg. He will be greatly missed by his stepsiblings that he grew up with: David Ross and his wife, Holly, of North Troy, Heidi Broe and her husband, Daniel, of Derby Line, and Heather Piette and her husband, J.D., of Colchester; and his several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He leaves a big hole in his family’s lives and hearts and they ask that all of who wish to celebrate his life with them join them on Wednesday, October 7, at the Curtis- Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport.

Calling hours will be from noon until 2 p.m. where a masonic rite and military honors are going to be included in the service. Anyone is encouraged and welcome to share their stories, love, and celebrations of Bobby with the family.

Should friends desire contributions may be made in his memory to the Robert L. Booth Jr. Scholarship Fund in care of the Free Masons of Vermont, to Central Lodge #62, care of Ken Johnson, 4714 Route 14, Irasburg, Vermont 05845.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.