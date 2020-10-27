Obituaries 10.28.20

Philip L. Royer

Philip L. Royer, 78, of Orleans died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on May 27, 1942, in Newport to the late Philip C. and Bernadette (Provencher) Royer.

On December 10, 1966, he married Doris Kelley, who survives him.

Philip was a lifelong dairy farmer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Orleans, as well as the American Legion Post #23 in Orleans. He enjoyed traveling, lending a hand to others, bowling, hunting, fishing, and playing pool with his uncle Raymond and nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Doris Royer; his children: Joey Royer of Monroe, North Carolina, Edward Royer of Irasburg, and Laurie Mathieu and her husband, Andre, of Derby; his grandchildren Jarid and Noah Mathieu of Derby; his brother Richard Royer and his wife, Val, of Irasburg; his sister Patricia Poutre and her husband, Fred, of Irasburg; his sister-in-law Lori Royer; and his brothers-in-law: George Kelley and his wife, Nancy, Wayne Hancock, and Norman Kelley.

He was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Bernadette Royer; his brother Denis Royer; and his sister-in-law Corine Hancock.

Funeral services were held on October 23 at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Philip’s name may be made to the American Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Suite 101, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Janet L. Maneca

Janet L. Maneca, 78, of Coventry died peacefully in Newport on Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.

She was born on October 8, 1942, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Theodore and Delia (Pelletier) Barrieault.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Donald Barrieault.

Most of Janet’s childhood was spent in Sainte-Melanie, Quebec, Canada, where she enjoyed working on the family farm. She later moved to Waterbury where she started her family. In the early ’70s, the family relocated to the Northeast Kingdom.

Janet was an avid Montreal Canadiens hockey fan, enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, weekend drives around the Kingdom, and spending time with her dog, Chanel. Janet had a special and caring affection for all dogs having adopted multiple pets from the animal society.

She was a quiet, kind, and gentle spirited person who always put the needs of others first. She was happiest when she was busy working around her home and in her garden, and she was most proud of her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by her daughters Linda Parenteau and her husband, Raymond, of Derby and Cynthia Keller and her husband, Robert, of Manchester, Connecticut; her granddaughter Kristan Lyon and her husband, Ryan; her grandsons Jack and Justin Keller; by her companion, Richard St. George; her sister Audrey Barrieault; and her brother Armand Barrieault and his wife, Carol.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Janet’s name may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Linda Lord

Linda Lord, 71, of Barton died on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was born on May 2, 1949.

She is survived by her four children: Leo Touzin, Kerry Touzin, Jay Touzin, and Steve Touzin; her daughters-in-law: Jessica Simoneau, Emily Lussier, and Brea Touzin; her sisters: Barbara Hague, Bernie Bourque, and Karen Laussier; all of her grandchildren whom she loved: Dylan Simoneau, Kaitlen, Shyanna, Trey, Riley, Anthony, Ethan, and James O’Reilly and his fiancé, Sandra Diaz, who are the parents of Linda’s great-granddaughter Amaya; and all of her nieces and nephews whom she loved: Tammy Lee James, April Carbonneau, Russel Carbonneau, and Derek Schiller.

She enjoyed spending time with all of her family. Linda was a member of the Barton Auxiliary Post #76, and she enjoyed going to the Barton Senior Center and Glover Senior Center to play cards with all of her friends.

Linda quit school in the eighth grade to take care of her sister Karen. They had their own apartment when Linda was 12. She had a heart of gold and was always the life of the party, very well liked, and she will never be forgotten.

Linda loved going to casinos with her sisters, and she loved to go shopping with her daughter Kerry, who is engaged to be married next year to Linda’s son-in-law to be Robbie Cole. Her family all love and miss her so much and she will never be forgotten.

Jeannine B. Garneau

Jeannine B. Garneau, 89, of Derby died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born on March 8, 1931, in St. Ludger, Quebec, Canada, to the late Adolphe and Herminia (Parent) Doyon.

On August 30, 1952, she married Andre Garneau, who predeceased her on November 17, 2011.

Jeannine was a seamstress most of her life, working for Bogner USA, Slalom Ski Wear, Newport Plastics, and also did piece work at home. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella as well as St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line. She enjoyed her beloved dog Blackie, gardening, playing bingo, and knitting. She was also a master of all crafts.

She is survived by her children: Marcel Garneau and his wife, Jeanie, Carole DeRoehn and her husband, James, Giselle Garneau, Roland Garneau and Brenda Grenier, and Carmen Garneau all of Derby Line; her nine grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; her siblings: Yvan Doyon and his wife, Catherine, Aline Gaulin and her husband, Donald, and Denis Doyon and his wife, Celine, all of St. Robert-Bellarmin, Quebec, Canada; her sisters-in-law Fernande Doyon of Ontario, Canada, and Gaetanne Doyon of St. Robert-Bellarmin; and by her two very special nephews, Claude Corriveau of Newport Center and Clement Corriveau and his wife, Kathy, of North Troy.

She was also predeceased by two brothers Julien and Jean Doyon; her sister Lise Doyon; and by her daughter-in-law Lisa Garneau.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Kyle Porter Buttice

The Newport community sadly lost an incredible soul on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, when Kyle Porter Buttice, 33, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend died peacefully at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Hanover, New Hampshire, after an incredibly courageous battle with cancer.

Kyle was born on May 9, 1987, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Vincent and Patricia (Porter) Buttice.

Growing up in Newport Center, Kyle attended Newport Town School and North Country Union High School, graduating in 2005. It was during this time that Kyle formed a lifetime of friendships and memories with the best group of friends one could have, affectionately known as the “Newport Center Crew,” including one special friendship with someone who would eventually become his wife. Kyle went on to attend Coastal Carolina University and Lyndon State College where he formed many lasting friendships that would go on to pass the test of time.

Kyle enjoyed spending his time on the water fishing, or on the golf course. He was assistant pro for several years and enjoyed the many memories made during men’s league. He found his peace along the riverbank or on his boat with a pole in hand, enjoying the environment around him. Kyle lived life and moments to the fullest and influenced others around him to do the same. Recently, one of Kyle’s most treasured moments was when his golf idol, Tiger Woods, FaceTimed him while in the hospital.

Kyle’s charismatic personality was captivating. His consistent positive perspective on life affected anyone that knew Kyle. It was this same personality that allowed him to succeed as a salesperson, where he found his career with his dealership family at McMahon/Lamoille Valley Chevrolet. Kyle didn’t just sell a vehicle, he sold the full experience often having repeat customers who enjoyed his attention to detail, as he was so easy to connect with.

Kyle is survived by his wife and lifetime friend, Raven (Naramore) Buttice, of Newport; his parents, Vince and Trish, of Newport Center; his brother Ryan Buttice and his wife, Ashley, and their children Gavin and Grace of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine; his grandmother Margaret Buttice of Richton Park, Illinois; his aunt Gayle Kataja and her children Allyson and Kristen of Glastonbury, Connecticut; his aunt Kimberly Reed and her husband, Brian, of Jensen Beach, Florida; his uncle Wayne Buttice and his wife, Diane, of Goodyear, Arizona; his in-laws Rob and Regina Naramore of Lowell and Rachel and Keith Twofoot of Brownington; and his brother- and sister-in-law Robert “Bo” Naramore and Randi (Naramore) Wingate and her husband, Jesse. Kyle always enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, Gavin and Grace Buttice, and Addalyn and Daxton Naramore, who will forever have memories of their fun-loving uncle Kyle. Kyle leaves behind his three fur-babies: Jax, Polly, and his cherished four-legged best friend, Jake.

A special thank-you to Dr. Shirai for his unwavering dedication and commitment to Kyle’s care. The family also has an additional appreciation to the Jack Byrne Palliative Care and Hospice Center team for their nurturing, attentive care, throughout Kyle’s final weeks.

A celebration of life will be held at the East Side Restaurant on Monday, November 2. The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m., however the event will open at 3 p.m. for those who would like to come and give their condolences. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, and social distancing is highly recommended. Capacity will be limited throughout the evening. The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661, or to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766.

