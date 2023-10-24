Obituaries 10.25.2023

Patricia S. Sykas

Patricia S. Sykas, a beloved resident of Montpelier, died on October 20, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born in Warrick, New York, on August 28, 1943, to her parents, the late Charles and Rose (Blair) Stoddard.

Pat was a woman of many passions and talents. She and her husband, Paul, dedicated their life to the restaurant business, being proud owners of the Lobster Pot and Tower Restaurants. The Lobster Pot became a cherished gathering place for the community, where friends and family would come together to enjoy delicious meals and create lasting memories.

Outside of her professional life, Pat enjoyed indulging in her favorite pastimes. She had a deep love for cards, often engaging in lively games with her loved ones. Her nimble fingers found solace in the art of sewing, creating beautiful quilts and treasured keepsakes for family and friends. Pat’s generous spirit also extended to hosting gatherings, where she delighted in entertaining those closest to her.

The family’s lake house on Lake Groton held a special place in her heart, where she admired the beauty of her favorite birch tree and spent cherished moments with her loved ones. It was also the setting for the Sykas Christmas in July gathering and many summertime Greek picnics.

Pat’s educational journey began at Orleans High School, and she later earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching from Lyndon State College.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved daughter Julie DiPilato and husband, Chris, of Marston Mills, Massachussetts; her grandsons Jacob of Marstons Mills and Ryan DiPilato of Cotuit, Massachussetts; her daughter-in-law Amy Flannery and Micheal Flannery of Plainfield; her sister Gloria and John Conley of Barton; her brother Rick and Dolores Stoddard of Orleans, and Donald Stoddard and friend Terese Stone of Glover. Pat will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, and extended family and a wide circle of friends, whose lives she touched with her kindness and warmth.

Sadly, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul Sykas, and by her son Steve Sykas.

A memorial service to honor Patricia’s life will be held on October 27, at 11 a.m., at the Guare and Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier. There will be a reception to follow. Family and friends are invited to come together and share stories, celebrate her achievements, and find solace in one another’s company during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Pat’s name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at dana-farber.org, as she was passionate about supporting cancer research and finding a cure for this devastating disease.

Pat Sykas will forever be remembered as a loving mother, doting grandmother, and loyal friend. Her determination and strength in everything that she did and overcame served her well. Her warm smile, infectious laughter, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul find eternal peace as her memory lives on in the hearts of those who love her.

Durwood G. Stygles

Durwood G. Stygles, 86, known as Woody, of Meriden, New Hampshire, died peacefully on October 13, 2023, after a brief illness.

Woody was born on January 9, 1937, in Island Pond, the son of Norris G. Stygles and Esther Stott Stygles.

He was predeceased by his wife, Deanna L. Stygles.

He is survived by his children: Sharon (Randy) Osgood of Meriden, Stuart (Laura) Stygles of Puerto Rico, and Rebecca Stygles of White River Junction; by his grandsons: Joshua (Amanda) Osgood of Claremont, New Hampshire and Justin Osgood of Meriden; by his four great-grandchildren: Annabelle, William, Alexander, and Willow Osgood of Claremont.

He attended school in Island Pond and graduated from Brighton High School. Woody was an avid outdoorsman. He loved nature and being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and long camping canoe trips. Later in life he traded his rifle in for a camera and would walk the woods taking pictures.

He loved being at his camp on Highland Lake and would spend summers there, where he was known for his blueberry muffins, pies, and home baked bread.

Woody enjoyed playing his guitar and banjo. When not playing he loved listening to music.

He truly enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and German shepherds.

There will be a celebration of his life in the summer at the family camp.

Scott Nelson

Scott Nelson, 61, of Irasburg, died peacefully on October 15, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with his family at his side.

Scott was born on January 21, 1962, to George and Janet (Allen) Nelson of Albany. He grew up farming with his family, which gave him plenty of space to roam and enjoy the surrounding woods. He attended Albany elementary schools, Craftsbury Academy, and Lake Region Union High School.

In his earlier years he worked in farming, logging, and as a mechanic, but farming was his true north. Scott’s life was a testament to his unwavering love for farming, the great outdoors, and the value of hard work. The freedom and beauty of the land ultimately led him to a lifetime of work in farming, where 15-hour workdays during planting and chopping seasons were just a way of life. Whether it was sowing the first seeds of the season, chopping the corn in the fall, or rebuilding the transmission of a Mack hay truck, he approached each task with a deep reverence for nature and an unparalleled work ethic.

He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and spending time on his front porch with his black Labrador retrievers, Willie and Waylon, with views of the valley and farmlands and the sounds of the calves and heifers in the neighboring barns. He was always pleased with front porch visits from his friends and family. Scott also enjoyed family functions where he spent time with his grandchildren, who brought him great joy.

Beyond the farm, Scott’s love for the outdoors extended to camping, fishing, and hunting with his son. His adventurous spirit often took them to remote areas in the woods to pitch a tent and cook dinner over an open fire. It was these experiences that Scott treasured most as a father.

Scott also found solace and companionship in the gentle presence of his beloved dogs. Their unwavering loyalty and boundless affection were a constant source of comfort and joy in his life. Scott didn’t choose his dogs, they chose him.

His family would like to thank the ICU teams at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Dr. Jesse Columbo, and the staff at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care for their kindness and compassion.

Scott is survived by his son Scott and his partner, Danielle, and their four children: Eva, Mason, Nora, and Tucker; by his sister Sonya Kittredge and her husband, Paul, of Albany, and his sister Shelly Morey and her husband, Michael, of Newport Center; by his nephews Benjamin and Matthew Kittredge of Albany; by his niece Jenna Sicard and her husband, Nick, of Newport Center; by his great-niece and -nephew Maya and Odin Kittredge; and by his aunts Sheryl Martin and Patty Martin of Craftsbury.

The Cornerstone Dairy in Irasburg, where he was employed for the last 20 years as a large equipment mechanic, was a large part of Scott’s life. The bonds he established with his work family were very important to him. Even after Scott could no longer work, his farming family continued to look in on him and make sure he was doing okay. Bob and George Lawson were instrumental in allowing him to remain at home for as long as possible during the last few years when his health began to fail, which was a gift beyond measure.

Dogs were always a big part of Scott’s life and he had many faithful companions during his lifetime. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, in his memory.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, October 28, at the Albany Village cemetery.

A reception with coffee, apple cider, doughnuts, and desserts will follow at the Albany United Methodist Church in Albany Village.

Winsome Rae (Allen) Hamilton

Winsome Rae (Allen) Hamilton, 79, of Derby Line died on October 18, 2023, peacefully with her family by her side. She was born June 12, 1944, in Colchester, to the late David and Wilma (Wallace) Allen. In 1980, she graduated from Johnson State College with her bachelor of arts degree. She was a lifelong learner and loved to read.

Winsome retired from Northeast Kingdom Human Services and throughout her career she put her whole heart into her work and devoted her professional life to working with children and families. Her colleagues describe Winsome as kind, sweet, gentle, and understanding. She was very respected for her wisdom and knowledge.

She always enjoyed a good meal with family and friends. Even after retirement she would connect with her colleagues for a luncheon. Winsome was a genuinely good person. She was warmhearted and the most loyal of friends. Winsome cherished the special friendships she had and they were vital to her well-being. She will be missed terribly.

Winsome was a lover of nature. Gardening was a labor of love for her. She spent many hours tending to her beautiful perennial gardens. She was an avid skier. She always looked forward to her morning walks with her neighbor and friend. She especially enjoyed anything to do with water. She windsurfed, kayaked, and swam whenever she’d get a chance. She taught swimming lessons to many youngsters over the years. Most hot summer days she would drive to Echo Lake where her family’s camp was and go for a swim to cool off.

Winsome was a very creative person and had such an incredible eye for color. Her creations ranged from her hand-painted floor mats, really beautiful original beaded jewelry, crochet, needlepoint, and colorful quilts. She always had a project going. Her artistic nature and the genuine love she had for the people around her was evident in the gifts she would give. Winsome put a lot of thought into her presents and wanted it to be unique and something you’d really enjoy. Giving gift cards was no fun for her.

Above all else, she loved her family. They were so important to her. She enjoyed any opportunity to spend time with them and of course she worried constantly about them. Watching her grandson Landon race motocross and watching him ride at his practice track at home was a highlight for her. That was after she got over being scared for him.

She was a proud mother of two sons: Scott Hamilton and his partner, Dianna Guillette, who predeceased her, and Reed and his wife, Debra (DelaBruere) Hamilton. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mathew, Lindsay, and Abby Guillette, Amanda Gilbar, Kyla Davis, and Landon Hamilton; by her great-grandchildren: Elena, Levon, Weston, and Althea; and by her three brothers: Tom and his wife, Nini, Michael (deceased) and his wife, Karen, and Barry and his wife, Anita.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Leland and Joselyn, Sean and Ryan, Wesley and Schuyler, and their families.

Memorial donations may be made to the Echo Lake Preservation Association. Per her request, there will be no funeral or calling hours.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of her family.

Andre R. Descheneau

Andre R. Descheneau, 88, of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, husband of the late M. Raymonde (Haerinck) Descheneau, died in the comfort of his home on October 17, 2023. He was born in North Troy, the son of the late Victor and Malvina (DeRosches) Descheneaux.

Andre worked in farming at Bradway farm in his earlier years, but many will remember him working at the Big Y in Stafford for 32 years until he retired. He enjoyed going to bingo with his wife every week for many years. Andre was a kind and generous person, always looking to lend a hand. He will be remembered and missed by many.

Andre is survived by his three children: Tammy Deering, Pamela Palin, and Andre Descheneau Jr.; by his five grandchildren: Joshua, Joey, Mikayla, Ethan, and Tyler; by his two great-grandchildren Logan and Emmie; by a great-grandson to be, Colton; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandson Benjamin, by five brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of life was held on Sunday, October 22, in Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.

Elwin Sloan Brewer

Elwin Sloan Brewer died and departed this world on October 7, 2023, to join his beloved Aggie. He was 91 and had been a resident of Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton for the past several months.

Elwin was born on March 10, 1932, to Chauncey and Clarene (Sloan) Brewer of North Derby. He attended local schools including the Derby Academy. After graduating from high school, Elwin proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

On February 25, 1953, he married the love of his life, Agnes Helene Fugere, in Newport. Elwin was stationed in Japan and upon his return, Agnes joined him at his duty station in Florida. While there, their first child Jeanne (Ginger) was born. Upon completing his four years of service, they returned to the North Derby/Newport area where Elwin was employed at Butterfields in Derby Line. Their second child James was born in 1958. Over the next 20 years Elwin worked for HP Hood and Son, Green Mountain Construction, Willard Plumbing and Heating and U.S. Customs and Immigration.

In 1977, Elwin and Aggie moved to the White River Junction area where he was employed as a master plumber at the veterans’ hospital. They had purchased a camp on Lake Seymour in the early ’70s and enjoyed spending nearly every weekend during the nice weather there. Following Elwin’s retirement in 1994, he and Aggie remodeled their camp into a year-round home and lived there until 2004, at which time they moved to Newport. They loved “camp” and thoroughly enjoyed their time at the lake.

Elwin was proud of his Scottish heritage and was delighted to find a relative, Helen, in Scotland many years ago. He had built a sugarhouse at the lake and enjoyed continuing the family tradition of making syrup. He also enjoyed working in the woods, cutting firewood and managing his sugarbush. In later years Elwin became an accomplished wood carver.

He and Aggie enjoyed going to sales and auctions, finding that special antique (often a tool or clock). They were very proud of their grandchildren and spent a lot of time with them as they were growing up. They also enjoyed traveling to distant parts of the U.S. with Ginger and her husband, Herb. Elwin was a proud and active member of the United Church of Newport and enjoyed volunteering on community dinners, their food distribution program and most anything else that came up. He was also a long-time member of the Island Pond American Legion and life member of the Newport Elks Lodge.

Elwin was predeceased by his wife, Agnes; by his brother Garth at an early age; and by his sisters Miriam Laber of Newport and Sandra Kalinowski of Maryland.

He is survived by daughter Jeanne Conly and her husband, Herb; by his son James Brewer and his wife, Deborah; by his six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life followed by burial at the veterans cemetery in Randolph will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.