Obituaries 10.21.20

Aaron Leigh Terhune

Aaron Leigh Terhune was born January 4, 1993, in Barton, Vermont, to Timothy and Laurie Terhune, whom he predeceased.

One of eight children, his seven siblings survive him: Jesse Terhune and his wife, Stacey, and their children, Shaun Terhune and his wife, Elizabeth, Patrick Terhune and his wife, Fawn, Holly Glick and her husband, Dwayne, and their children, Zachary and his wife, Elin, Hannah Armstrong and her husband, Clay, and their children, and Jacob Terhune.

Being homeschooled, Aaron’s childhood exploits encompassed the woods and green fields of their homestead where life was the classroom. Aaron loved raising his little herd of Black Angus and growing pumpkins and watermelons. He loved active pursuits in the outdoors, hunting, hiking, mountain biking, snowmobiling in the mountains, and snowboarding and golfing with his brothers when he could.

As a teenager he took pleasure and responsibility in the family’s small maple sugaring operation. Neighbors with a nearby farm recognized Aaron’s talents and he began operating equipment and working in the fields.

At sixteen he enrolled at the Community College of Vermont. After leaving home, Aaron continued his studies in Watertown, New York, where he met his bride-to-be. Emma Stay joined him in marriage on April 12, 2014.

Embracing his lifelong passion for farming, Aaron took a position at the Kuntz Family Farm, in Gridley, Illinois, where he was greatly valued for the commitment he exemplified. In 2018 Aaron and Emma purchased a home in El Paso, Illinois, for their growing family.

Aaron adored his sweet wife with his whole heart. His three little boys were his joy and he was theirs. A dedicated, hard-working man, with skillful hands and an intelligent mind, Aaron worked and sacrificed for his family. He put the needs of others before his own.

As a young man Aaron entrusted his life to Jesus Christ. He lived out Jesus’ example of self-sacrifice by being an organ donor. He was passionate about it and actively encouraged others to consider that choice. He would say, with a wide dimpled smile, “Why wouldn’t you want to do something that could save someone else’s life?”

Aaron Leigh means “a high mountain meadow.” His name bears the connotation of strength and gentleness — which was Aaron’s true nature; a quiet, gentle-spirited man, often goofy and fun, with a big heart. That was Aaron.

On October 15, 2020, following a vehicle accident near his home, Aaron died unexpectedly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Emma Stay Terhune and his adoring sons: Landon (five), Dustin (three), and Kason (nine months).

In his passing, Aaron’s long held commitment to organ donation has given hope and new life to numerous families.

The funeral was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, at Eureka Bible Church at 1452 Church Road in Eureka, Illinois, 61530. Burial followed services at Centennial Cemetery in rural Secor, Illinois. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family. Social distancing guidelines were observed for the funeral.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Aaron’s name to the Eureka Bible Church Missions Fund.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

Edith May Stevens

Edith May Stevens, 74, was suddenly taken from her loving children and family to go be with the love of her life, Charles Stevens Sr., and her daughter Connie, when she died on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

She was born in Brownington to Harold and Olive Patrick on February 16, 1946.

Edie and Charles raised their seven children in West Glover. They enjoyed many family and friend gatherings with the family and the West Glover gang over the years.

Edith worked at Ethan Allen for over 30 years. Edie enjoyed her country music and dancing. She loved spending time with her sisters. They loved their coffee, but were also known to have a sip of wine or two.

She leaves behind her loving children and grandchildren: Allen Stevens and his significant other, Susie Cotnoir, of Coventry and their kids: Katie, Megan, Cody, and Amber, Eugene Stevens and his significant other, Laurie, of Orleans and their kids: Amanda and Dan Hinton, and Ashley, Edward Stevens and his significant other, Sarah, of West Glover and their kids: Ella, Jillian, Mathew, and Desiree, Donna Keement and her significant other, Vince, of Derby and their children Josh and Ashley Keement, Lisa Draper and her significant other, Rodney, of Woodbury and their children Kaitlyn and Madison, and Charles Stevens Jr. of Cape Elizabeth, North Carolina; her great-grandchildren: Ben and Abigail, Hunter and Cooper, Bianca and Anthony Jr., Preslee, June, Carsyn, Braelyn Adriauna, and Kingston and Kinsley; her siblings: Harold, Betty, Nancy, and Aldis Wright; her sisters-in-law Bev and Nancy; her brother-in-law Judson; and her many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Funeral services were held on October 15 at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport, with a graveside service held on October 16 at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edith’s name to the West Glover Church, 2516 Bean Hill Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875, or the Orleans Emergency Unit, care of Dot Collier, 1327 Dry Pond Road, Glover, Vermont 05839.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Evelyn Jenne

Evelyn Jenne went to her Lord when she died on Monday, October 12, 2020, in Newport.

Evelyn was a resident at Bel-Aire Nursing Home for the past ten years.

Evelyn was born in Orleans, the child of the late Marshal Cote and Eliza (Ducharme) Cote, and spent her childhood there. Evelyn was the last to survive of the nine Cote children.

Evelyn was an excellent student and a graduate of Orleans High School, Class of 1943. She received her seventy-fifth anniversary graduation pin from Orleans High School Alumni Association in 2018.

Evelyn and the late Maurice Roberts were married at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church on June 17, 1943. Evelyn and her first husband, Maurice, lived on and operated a farm on Barton Road until moving to the village of Orleans in 1956.

Evelyn was also married to the late Carl Larose of Barton.

Evelyn worked for many years as a bookkeeper, secretary, and administrative assistant. She was in charge of the payroll at Ethan Allen Manufacturing Company in Orleans. After her marriage to the late Norman Jenne on June 7, 1973, she worked as secretary to the principal at Enosburg Falls High School for three years.

Evelyn and Norman moved to Lyndonville in 1975. She worked for Jenne Brother’s Machine Shop and Rossi Tennis Courts in St. Johnsbury until her retirement. Her skills and knowledge of working with numbers, and her secretarial skills were well known and respected by those who benefited from her many years of service to others. She was a lifelong dedicated hard worker often employed in two and three jobs at a time.

Evelyn had a “green thumb,” loving potted plants, outdoor plants, and growing a huge vegetable garden, which she generously shared with friends and neighbors.

Evelyn loved entertaining large family and friends gatherings, a love she later shared with her husband, Norman. She would prepare feasts for such occasions. Family gatherings, especially holidays were her and Norman’s joy.

Evelyn was a proud and lifelong member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans. She had been a past member and volunteer with the Daughters of Isabella. Her faith was important to her, and it was a rare occurrence for her to miss weekly Mass.

Evelyn traveled with her husband, Norman, to Europe on different occasions to commemorate his time of service in World War II, the most memorable of which was Normandy to Italy. They also traveled in the U.S. out west to see family and friends. For many years she and Norman spent their winters at their home in Lakeland, Florida. They thoroughly enjoyed their friends and activities in Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters: Harriette and her husband, Jack Sargent, Alice and her husband, Lloyd Macie, Rose and her husband, Elwood Guyette Sr., Marion Cote, and Beverly and her husband, Whitney Jacques; her brothers: Raymond and his wife, Sylvia Cote, Paul and his wife, Virginia Cote, and Roland “Bud” and his wife, Hazel Cote; her daughter Muria Roberts in 2018; and her stepson Merrill Jenne.

Evelyn is survived by her son Peter Roberts and his wife, Nancy, of Orleans; her daughter Barbara (Roberts) Webb and her husband, James Webb, of Hinesburg; her son Philip Roberts of Boston, Massachusetts; her stepdaughter Norma Jenne Satow and her husband, Clayton; her stepchildren from Carl Larose: Carline Larose of Connecticut, Donna and her husband, Paul Baginski, of Florida, Betty Larose of Nebraska, and Buzz Larose of Barton; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, and step-grandchildren; and her numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank-you to her niece Linda Whitesides.

Evelyn was truly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Life was not always easy for her, but she worked long and hard, and loved her family and Vermont. She was a consummate sister, aunt, and grandmother providing loving care and a safe place for those who loved her to turn to. Family meant everything to Evelyn.

The family of Evelyn would like to take this time to thank the staff at Bel-Aire very much, especially Marie Cheney and Rose for their dedicated loving care of their mother for the past ten years. Make no mistake… you are all angels. Thank you.

A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans with the Father Curtis Miller officiating. Please follow CDC guidelines, and please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Vermont Association for the Blind, 60 Kimball Avenue, South Burlington, Vermont 05403. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Beverly “Bev” Hanson

Beverly “Bev” Hanson died on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Essex Junction after many years of declining health.

Bev was a former resident of Barton for over 51 years until 2012 when she moved to Essex Junction to be closer to her son and his family.

Bev was born on May 14, 1935, in Newport to David and Natalie Rocheleau and grew up in Island Pond.

After high school, Bev went on to nursing school at Heaton Hospital to become a registered nurse (RN), where she made many lifelong friendships. In her early years, she worked at Mass General in Boston, Massachusetts. Later she made her way back to Vermont and married Dale M. Hanson on May 27, 1961, and settled in Barton where he owned and ran a livestock business.

In the early years of their marriage, Bev worked at a local nursing home facility until she gave that up to help with her husband’s business, and to raise her only child Dale MF.

After ten-plus years away from nursing, Bev returned to nursing and caring for the elderly. She worked for approximately 20 years at the Union House in Glover and Maple Lane in Barton. Bev was truly meant to be a nurse. She cared for her patients like family and whenever she lost a patient, it was like she had lost a member of her family. One could hear the sadness in her voice when she came home after losing a patient.

Bev lived many years in Barton and is probably remembered in many different ways. She had many friends in Barton, some who have died before her. Others, like Dale’s customers, will remember her voice on the end of the phone when they called; or they may have memories of the delicious fudge that she made at Christmas. Others will remember her as a nurse who cared for their loved one. Others will have memories of working with her and enjoying her teasing and caring personality. In her later years, others will remember seeing her doing her early morning walks in the village for her exercise, sometimes when the sun was just coming up.

During her time in Barton, Bev was blessed with great next-door neighbors who became like family: Steve, Carolyn, and Jennifer Powers, and John, Jen, and Connor Ulrich. They all meant so much to her and all of them helped her during different stages of her life.

Bev loved her family and left them with many memories. She worked hard to make the holidays special for her family, including spoiling her two grandchildren, Dale Troy and Mariah, who meant the world to her. The family has many good memories of holidays and growing up with her sister Muriel’s family, who she deeply loved. Bev always felt fortunate to have her sister close by and knew that she could count on Muriel during any crisis, and they both leaned on each other many times over the years.

Bev also enjoyed her summer visits on Shadow Lake at her niece’s camp with her two special nieces Beth and Judy and their families. She was fondly known as “Aunt Bev” to all who visited camp. She will be missed in her front-porch rocking chair. Beth and Judy were always there to help with doctor’s visits or organizing her huge moving sale. They created many great memories for her by sharing their time with her.

There was nothing Bev wouldn’t do for her family and she frequently made trips to visit her son and his family in Chittenden County until she moved to Essex Junction to live in a senior living community, and to be closer to her family in her later years.

Bev was a fiercely independent woman and was not the type of person to impart her wisdom so much with words, but rather through her own action. Later in life, she had repeated episodes of poor health and moved in with her son’s family on various occasions to recover. The strongest memory is her determination to get better. The entire neighborhood remembers seeing her out walking in any season. This strength and determination helped impart good lessons about work ethic to her grandchildren who grew up watching her overcome cancer and a couple other serious injuries.

In early 2019, her continuing medical decline required a move to Mansfield Place, an assisted living facility. It was a difficult transition for her and once COVID-19 hit in March, she was limited to window visits with family, which was hard on her.

Upon being admitted to the hospice program in the last week of her life, family could again be physically with her, which was a true gift. The added gift for them was seeing up close, how much she captured the heart of her caregivers and how many of them were deeply affected by her and genuinely cared for her.

It was comforting to see that she received the same loving and compassionate care that she gave to her patients for so many years. It takes special people to give that kind of care and the family was lucky to find so many of those people to take care of her. The family can’t list all the names of the staff for fear of missing someone, but they all know who they are. Thank-you all for the love and attentive medical attention you gave her, during her most vulnerable time of life. You are the unsung heroes.

Bev never had a daughter but when her son Dale Merrick married Diane, she finally had one. Diane considered it a privilege to witness Bev’s strength and willpower as she aided Bev during her medical challenges and recoveries. If ever the phrase “in-law” was used, it was purely for technical clarity — the respect and love they had for each other was that of family.

Bev will be missed by many people and is survived by her son Dale MF Hanson and his wife, Diane (Royer), of South Burlington and their children Dale Troy of Portland, Oregon, and Mariah of South Burlington; her sister Muriel Chamberlin and her husband, Rupert, and their children Tim Chamberlin, and Tammy Wiggett and her husband, Neil, of Barton; and her two special nieces from Essex Junction, Beth Culver and her husband, Walt, and Judy Dunbar and her husband, George.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dale, on February 4, 1984; her mother, Natalie, on February 17, 1989; her father, David, on July 11, 1989; and her brother Larry on January 18, 2018.

At Bev’s request there will be no calling hours. There will be a private family interment at a later date in 2021.

Those who would like to make a donation in her memory can do so by donating to the American Cancer society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html, or the Development Office UVM Health Network — Home Health and Hospice at www.uvmhomehelath.org/donations/make-an-online-donation. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the hospice team for the amazing support and care they provided to Bev and the family, during her final week with them.

Instead of a monetary donation, during this time of strife all are going through in the country, those who would rather do an act of kindness for someone, in Bev’s memory, that would bring a smile from above.

Online condolences can be made at www.gregorycremation.com.

Lilianne V. Gosselin

Lilianne V. Gosselin, 91, of Newport died on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Bel-Aire Nursing Home in Newport.

She was born on March 20, 1929, in Newport to the late Maurice and Lucienne (Bourque) Ricard.

On September 5, 1949, she married Paul Gosselin, who predeceased her in 2002.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her two sisters Denise Deslauriers and Berthe Lahar and their husbands.

Lilianne was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Mater Dei Parish), a member of St. Mary’s Church choir for over 75 years, a member of the Daughters of Isabella for 69 years where she held many offices, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Girl Scout leader, and a Red Cross blood donor of over ten gallons. She enjoyed music, singing, watching television, and gardening.

She was the accounts payable/receivable clerk for the Paul E. Gosselin Plumbing and Heating business. She then worked retail for Woolworths, Fisherman’s, Montgomery Wards, Big L, and Brooks. After retirement, she concentrated her time preparing song selections for funerals and special church masses.

She is survived by her children: Paul Gosselin Jr. and his wife, Monique, of Manchester, New Hampshire, Rita Carmichael and her husband, William, of Conyers, Georgia, Diane Laramie and her husband, Raymond, of Newport, Susan Savage and her husband, Christopher, of Land O Lakes, Florida, and Robert Gosselin and his wife, Jill, of Newport; her ten grandchildren; her 23 great-grandchildren; and her one great-great-grandchild.

Lilianne was predeceased by her grandson John Carmichael.

Funeral services were held on October 19 at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Derby, followed by a Mass at St. Mary’s Church, and a Mass burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Lilianne’s name may be made to the St. Mary’s building fund, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Aubrey Mae Girard

Aubrey Mae Girard, the beloved infant daughter of Amanda Girard of Orleans, died in Newport on Friday, October 16, 2020.

She was born on August 11, 2020, in Newport.

Besides her mother, she is also survived by her brother Camden Girard of Orleans; her grandparents Amy Girard of Orleans and Eddie Girard of Newport; her great-grandmother Gail Girard of Barton; her uncles Benjamin Roberts of Orleans and Wyatt Girard of Newport; and by several cousins, great-uncles, and great-aunts.

Aubrey was only here for a short period of time, but she touched the hearts of all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans with the Reverend Alyssa May officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.