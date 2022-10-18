Obituaries 10.19.22

David Emile Rivard

David Emile Rivard, 79, of Derby Line, dedicated husband, father of two, grandfather of eight, brother, and friend, died peacefully on October 5, 2022, of complications from leukemia.

David was born on December 21, 1942, to Emile and Flossie (Cargill) Rivard in Newport. David graduated from Newport High School in 1960, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball.

After high school, David followed his father’s footstep and worked with the Canadian Pacific Railroad until he found his true calling and attended the Vermont State Police Academy. Because of his dedication, he was chosen for the special duty assignment as the chauffer for the Vermont Governor. He worked the remainder of his career as a Vermont State Trooper, where he served with his younger brother Paul.

David proved to be an important and reliable pillar in his community. David served as an administrative specialist in the Vermont Air National Guard.

David and his wife, Diane Beaudin, were married in 1965, and remained so for the rest of his life. David and Diane had two sons, Gregory and Marc.

David was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a ski instructor and ski patrol at Jay Peak.

David and his older brother Dick spent a memorable trip where they sailed across the Atlantic to ski the mountains of Austria. Through the years, David appreciated hunting with his sons, brothers, and nephews at the two camps he built in Morgan. Fishing and spending time with his grandkids were favorite pastimes.

David and Diane delighted in countless hours on the shuffleboard and pickleball courts, bike riding and long walks on the beaches of New Smyrna, Florida, where they spent many of their retired winters. David was a former member of the Newport Country Club.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister Kathryn and son Marc. He is survived by his wife, Diane, son Gregory (Karen), brothers Dick and Paul (Diane), and daughter in-law Melissa. He leaves behind grandkids Aaron (Katrina), Emily, Kayla, Stacy, and Joe, and great- grandkids Madalynn, Max, and Jack. There are many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends that will miss him dearly.

In respect of David’s directives there will be no public services. The family would like to thank their family and friends for their support and prayers.

Marie Anna Nielsen

Marie Anna Nielsen, 103, died at her home in East Charleston on October 13, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving and care-giving family. Marie was born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 3, 1919, the daughter of Barbara and George Bechtel. In 1941, she married the late Christian Harold Nielsen and shared over sixty-three years in a happy marriage.

In her younger years, Marie worked as a customer service representative for Allstate Insurance Company in New York City and on Long Island. Years later, Christian and Marie retired early to beautiful Echo Lake. Marie kept busy in the Northeast Kingdom. She was a former president of the Ladies Auxiliary of North Country Hospital, a forty-year volunteer for the Window Box Gift Shop at the hospital; a former president of the Circle of Friends; a former deaconess and president of the United Workers of the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston, as well as the senior and junior choir director for over twenty years.

Marie loved her family and often hosted many family parties and events through the years, sharing the joy she experienced living at the lake. She loved skiing, boating, and swimming, making the best apple pies, sharing her Manhattans with company at the cocktail hour, and watching Jeopardy faithfully. Marie loved to travel, venturing on many trips across the United States and throughout Europe. Her hobbies included gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing, reading, and, of course, music. Marie had a beautiful classical singing voice and performed many solos in the choir, at weddings, and at church affairs. Always a loving and caring, honest, faithful, and strong character, Marie taught all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to believe in themselves and to respect others.

She was predeceased by her daughter Carolyn Cesare and her son-in-law Richard Colburn Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Diane Colburn of East Charleston, by her son-in-law Julius Cesare of Pawling, New York, by her granddaughter Krista Hogge of East Charleston, and by her great-granddaughter Solanna Hogge.

She is also survived by her grandsons: Mark Cesare and his wife, Jennifer, of Raleigh, North Carolina, their son Steven Mozhdehi and his wife, Stephanie, and their family: their daughter Christiana and her family; and her daughter Angelina and son Tommy Cesare; Mike Cesare and his wife, Marina, of Brewster, New York, and their daughter Nicolette; and Matthew Cesare and his wife, Patsey, of Crystal, Minnesota, and their children Clea and Nijah Cesare.

She is survived by her niece Barbara Turner and nephew Roger Chappell, and by her step-grandchildren: Sarah Colburn and her partner, Damon Jones, of Northfield, Jennifer and Tom Turgeon, David and Alma Colburn, and Jamie and Jason Brochu and their families. Marie is survived as well by her many loving friends and neighbors.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 19, at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Marie's funeral service will be held at the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston on October 20, at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Fred Barker officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston. Donations may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of North Country Hospital, or Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice.

Keith W. Malshuk

Keith W. Malshuk, 73, of Irasburg, died October 14, 2022. He was born on January 20, 1949, in Newport, to the late William and Genevieve Malshuk.

He was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Dennis Malshuk Sr.

Keith attended Sacred Heart High School in Newport, and Lyndon Institute in Lyndonville.

He was a lifelong bachelor and wintered in Bradenton, Florida, where he was a spring training season ticket holder with the Pittsburg Pirates.

He is survived by his sisters: Linda Wright of South Barton; and Karen Johnson and husband, Verlon, of Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 22, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans, at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Irasburg Fire Department.

Judy Boyd Dales

Judy Boyd Dales, 76, a long-time Greensboro resident, died peacefully on October 9, 2022, in the comfort of her home, following a courageous battle with cancer. Her family was at her side.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late William and Narcissa (Cameron) Boyd. Along with her sister and four cousins, she grew up splitting time at the Highland Lodge and a nearby farm in Greensboro. She graduated from Greensboro High School in the class of 1963, and continued her education at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York.

On June 18, 1966, she married Gardner Anders “Andy” Dales in Hardwick. They made their home and raised their two sons, Cameron and Christopher, in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, and Boonton Township, New Jersey, where she taught school in various grades. Starting in 1970, the family took several overseas assignments related to Andy’s work, living in Wimbledon, England, as well as Munich and Cologne, Germany. It was during this time that Judy first started quilting, a hobby that would blossom into her life’s work.

Over the years, her passion for quilt making grew into a celebrated body of work and a rewarding career as a professional artist and teacher. She traveled extensively, lecturing and teaching her craft to countless thousands of students over her 40-year career, and developed lifelong friendships with the people she met from all over the world. She was known for the clarity of her artistic vision, as well as her magnificent use of color and signature curved designs, which were considered highly innovative in the world of fiber art. Her work won numerous awards, including the Great American Quilt Contest, celebrating the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and two of her pieces were chosen as part of the “100 Best Quilts of the 20th Century” by a panel of experts in the fiber field. Her quilts are exhibited in numerous private, corporate, and museum collections, including the White House Permanent Craft Collection in Washington, D.C., the National Quilt Museum, and the Shelbourne Museum.

In 2002, Judy and Andy retired in Greensboro, where she became very active in the Greensboro Community. In 2016 she received, along with Andy, the Greensboro Award for service to the community. She was a member and moderator of the Greensboro United Church of Christ, the Greensboro Association, and was a founding member of The Greensboro Walking Ladies Society, and of Caspian Arts. Judy loved spending time with her family. Teaching her granddaughter to make quilts was a joy for her. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, walking, puzzles, reading, visiting with friends, and the yearly organizing of the fall Halloween soup and sandwich gathering. Judy will be missed by all who knew her for her artistry and support to the Greensboro community.

She is survived by her husband, Andy, of Greensboro; by her two sons: Cameron and his wife, Kira, of Los Gatos, California, and Christopher and his wife, Tracy, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; by three grandchildren: Ryan, Trevor, and Adrienne Dales; by her sister Narcissa “Nancy” Gomes of Craftsbury; and by her nephew Jack Gomes.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, at the Greensboro United Church of Christ with Pastor Ed Sunday-Winter officiating. An internet video link will be available for those unable to join the family in person, and a celebration of life will be held next summer in Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Greensboro United Church of Christ, 165 Wilson Street, Greensboro, Vermont 05841, or to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro, Vermont 05841.

Laurent I. Cote

Laurent I. (Sonny) Cote, 85, of Westfield, died on October 7, 2022, in Newport. He was born on September 3, 1937, in Newport, to the late Laurent and Maria (Brown) Cote. On April 20, 1960, he married Anne Turner, who predeceased him on June 2, 2022.

Sonny worked as a water system operator for the town of Westfield. He also worked for Trillium Woods, Alpine Haven, Inc., and was a CPR, first aid, EMT, and ski instructor. He was a host at Jay Peak, was a lifetime member of the National Ski Patrol, and he enjoyed skiing, flying, and scuba diving.

He is survived by his children: Cris Cote and his wife, Karen, of South Burlington, Carla Raboin and her husband, Michael, of Lowell, and Jon Cote of Fargo, North Dakota; by his grandchildren: Samantha, Anna, Steven, Angela, and Amy Sue; by his great-grandchildren: Carter, Reese, Emily, Violet, and Sawyer; as well as his brother-in-law Maurice Macie of Newport, and several nieces.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Alice Macie.

Funeral services were held at on October 17, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lowell, where a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated with Father Roger Charbonneau officiating.

If friends desire memorial contributions in Laurent’s name may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

