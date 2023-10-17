Obituaries 10.18.2023

Lee Marineau Whipple

The family of Lee M. Whipple, 76, is saddened to announce his death on September 18, 2023, in Clearwater, Florida.

Lee was born in Montpelier on May 10, 1947, to Ross and Lillian (Marineau) Whipple, and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Newport. Lee served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Lee received an associate’s degree in business at St. Joseph’s (Southern Vermont College). He was a successful salesman for Vermont Hardware for over 25 years, as well as for the Granite Group, and enjoyed spending his weekends on his boat on Lake Memphremagog.

Lee retired to the sunshine state and retirement suited him perfectly. He was an active member of his wonderful Lake Placid community, where he served multiple terms on the board, was the ‘fix-it man’ for many and joined in on community happy hours and travel groups. In the past few years, Lee and his best friend Jim went on a one-month trip to Asia and a 19-day cruise to Brazil. Lee also couldn’t get enough of seeing his grandkids, who he absolutely adored and would visit any chance he could get.

Lee is survived by his daughter Sara Zeiler, son Scott Whipple, grandchildren Stella and Maxwell Zeiler, brother Val Whipple (Lorraine), and by many nieces and nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his sister Linda A. Clark, and by his parents, Ross and Lillian Whipple.

No formal services will be planned. There will be a celebration at the Lake Placid community after the New Year.

Lee will be laid to rest in Newport Center, near his dearly departed parents, sister, and other family members.

Donations in memory of Lee Whipple can be made to Suncoast Hospice at suncoasthospicefoundation.org, which gave exemplary care to his beloved sister and father in their final days.

Bernice Standish

The family of Bernice Standish was saddened to say goodbye to their Mom/Grammy/G.G. on September 21. Bernice Standish lived a long life of 96 years, even though she always said she was 39. She has now died and joined many of her loved ones who have gone before her, including her parents, husband, sister Carol, and other family members and friends.

Bernice was born in North Troy on July 23, 1927, to Bernard and Mae (Judd) Dodge. She had many foster brothers and sisters who she grew up with and loved. Bernice and her “siblings” were raised on a farm where she became an avid gardener. Her father, Bernard, played drums in a band, and Bernice danced many evenings a week. Dancing was certainly a passion of hers.

She graduated from North Troy High School in 1945 and began working as a secretary at Weyerhaeuser Company. She remained with the company for many years.

While at a dance in Canada, Bernice met her future husband, Malcolm Standish. They married on January 16, 1959 and raised two children. She is survived by her children and their spouses: daughter Cindy Laramee and husband, Robert, and son Steven Standish and wife, Lois; her grandchildren: Anthony Standish and wife, Sarah, Nathan Standish and wife, Heather, Curtis Laramee and wife, Heidi, Chad Laramee and wife, Samantha, and Amanda Blake and husband, Tyler: her great-grandchildren: Levi, Dawson, Carter, Paizley, Acer, Easton, Josie, Emma, Rayna, Korbin and bonus great-grandchildren Payton, Payzlee, and Preston.

During her life, Bernice had several other jobs including waitressing, bartending, babysitting, and she also volunteered at the senior center in North Troy. She was a hard worker and enjoyed being in the company of others. She loved dancing, gardening, reading, cooking, eating sweet treats, and having a cold beverage. She especially enjoyed “naughty” jokes. Her little dog Allie was one of her best pals. She always loved animals and had many pets throughout her years.

The last five months of her life were spent at the Greensboro Nursing Home. The staff was outstanding, and provided excellent care. They enjoyed her sense of humor and called her a “spitfire.” If you would like to make a donation in her memory to the activity department at the nursing home, the address is: Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro, Vermont 05841

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

If Roses Grow In Heaven,

If roses grow in Heaven

Lord, please pick a bunch for me.

Place them in my Mother’s arms,

and tell her they’re from me.

Tell her that I love and miss her,

and when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek,

and hold her for a while.

by Delores M. Garcia

Noah Thomas Meese

Noah Thomas Meese of West Glover, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, died on October 1, 2023, at home. To say he will be sorely missed does not begin to touch the depths of his family’s sorrow, and they are profoundly grateful to friends and community for all of the help they have been given.

Noah was born in Rabun County, Georgia, on May 19, 1981, and he lived his 42 years to the fullest, with zest and passion and good humor. Noah brought light and sparkle to the lives of his friends and family. He is remembered as a gentle soul, a caring and adventurous friend who always had a kind word and a generous, loving heart.

He enthusiastically enjoyed the pleasures of life. One of Noah’s favorite mantras was, “It’s for having!” That sentiment applied across the board, whether it be good food, good times, or an exciting new experience.

Noah graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1999 and attended Johnson State College and studied business administration at the University of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

He worked for many years in the restaurant business, as a server, bartender, and manager. He worked in a wide range of eating establishments, from pizzerias to resort hotels to fine dining. Wherever Noah went he touched people’s lives. His curiosity and love of adventure led him to faraway places, to Australia and Hawaii, where he lived for a time; to Scotland and to Mexico; to Puerto Rico and to Los Angeles, where he worked for a start-up company outfitting and selling high-end luxury campers.

Noah returned to Vermont in 2019, living in West Glover and working in his family’s maple business. He worked both in the forest and in the cannery, which he managed. He was a great cook who could make something delicious out of whatever was on hand, and he made the best maple candy ever.

Noah is survived by his mother and stepfather, Stephan and Howard Cantor of West Glover; by his brother Cavan Meese and his partner, Saturn Roblee, of West Glover; by his brother Max Cantor and his wife, Amanda, of New York, New York; by his brother Nick Meese of Brooklyn, New York; by his bonus brother Sam Young and his partner, Heidi Lauren Duke, of Greensboro; by his nephews Kai and Pacha Meese and Miles Cantor; by his aunt and uncle Anne and John Pacosa of Asheville, North Carolina; by his cousin Josh Pacosa and his family, also of Asheville; and by his step family: Judy Cantor, David Navas and Pau Navas of Barcelona, Spain, and Mindy Cantor of Greenport, New York.

His father, Chuck Meese, predeceased him in 2013.

There will be a memorial to honor and celebrate Noah’s life on November 18, location to be determined.

Maurice P. Goulet

Philip Maurice Goulet died peacefully on September 26 at Brownway Residence in Enosburg, where he was a resident for the past four years. He was 95 years old. Prior to his death he was a resident of Island Pond and St. Albans.

He was born, one of six children, to Emil and Roselyn (Dupuis) Goulet, on February 17, 1928. He was predeceased by his wife, Christina (Dutton) Goulet, by his parents and five sisters: Jeannine Moffett, Simone Thomas, Greta Locke, Anita Gilbert, and Shirley Gagnon.

Mr. Goulet proudly served in the Armed Forces for four years. After that, he was employed by the Canadian National Railroad, and retired after 47 years.

Maurice and Christina settled down first in Island Pond and then moved to St. Albans. They enjoyed square dancing, camping in Morgan, motorcycling, boating, shopping, and playing cards.

Survivors include his nephew Gary and his wife, Patty, of Colchester; his nieces Sandra (Moffett) Lawliss of South Burlington, Cynthia (Moffett) Koehler of Williston; Deborah (Moffett) LeBlanc of Williston; Karen (Thomas) Blais of Westfield; and Sharon (Locke) Thurston and her husband, Jim, of New Hampshire.

He will be buried beside his wife, Christina, in Morgan, at a later date.

Rita M. Gobeil

Rita M. Gobeil, 84, of Derby Line died on October 9 in Newport. She was born on October 30, 1938 in Holland to Rufus and Dorilda (Lussier) Patenaude. She was raised in Derby Line and graduated from Sacred Heart High School, where she was a stand-out basketball player. On October 18, 1958, she married the love of her life, Raymond Gobeil, who died on June 24. They are now together for eternity.

Rita is survived by her children: Gigi Judd (Brad) of Derby, John Gobeil (Laura) of Derby, Brigitte Husband (Rudy) of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Paul Gobeil (Tammy Blais) of Newport, and Celeste Gobeil (Joe Capprini) of Hooksett, New Hampshire. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her brothers Raymond, Joseph, Leo, Omer, Peter, and Larry Patenaude, and her sisters Anita LaFleur, Marielle Morin, Cecile Wheeler, and Jeanine Lague. She is survived by sister Rose LaChance and sisters-in-law Lucille Patenaude, Paula Sousa, Lorraine Gosselin, and Darlene Gobeil.

After a brief stint in Montreal, Rita returned to Derby, where she and Raymond acquired her father’s nursing home, and she provided patient assistance while Raymond served as administrator. Upon their retirement from the nursing home, Rita and Raymond split their time between Derby and their home in Lantana, Florida, until the COVID pandemic hit and they returned to Derby permanently.

Rita’s Catholic faith was very important to her. Over the years she supported the Altar Society, Catechism, volunteered for bingo, and sang in the choir. As a parishioner she faithfully attended Mass at St. Edward’s parish and when she became a resident at Michaud Manor, she visited the chapel every day she could.

Rita was always active. She loved dancing, gardening, cooking, and transforming old things into unique home decorations. Like Raymond, she was a bit of a handyman. Later in life she returned to an early passion of hers — painting. Since 2020 Rita completed more than 30 landscape works of art for family and friends. But nothing was more important to Rita than her family. Her happiest moments included fishing for lake perch with her children and grandchildren, making tourtieres during the holidays, and cooking “Grammy” noodles whenever her grandchildren were in town.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 20, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, with Father Bilodeau officiating. A reception will follow at Le Belvedere. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Rita’s name may be made to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Robert Henry Carsten

Robert Henry Carsten, 82, of Glover, formerly of Branford, Connecticut, died on October 8 at North Country Hospital in Newport.

Bob was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on April 29, 1941. He worked for NCR, AT&T and Logical Solutions. Upon retirement Bob and Fran moved from Branford, Connecticut, to Glover after vacationing in Glover for over 30 years.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Frances; his daughter Deborah Ezold (James), and son Michael. His pride and joy were his grandsons James Jr. and Matthew Ezold. He was predeceased by his parents, Alton S. Carsten and Katharine G. Carsten; and his brother Alton “Woody” S. Carsten Jr.

Bob was a member of the American Legion and a deacon at his local church. In addition to always tinkering with mechanical things, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, kayaking, hiking, and helping his dear friend sugaring in the spring. Bob and Fran enjoyed traveling to Florida during the winter months, and to Alaska on their dream vacation.

“Rest in peace, we love you, you will never be forgotten.”

There will be no visitation hours. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.

Donations in memory can be made to Glover Community Church, 518 Perron Hill, Glover, Vermont, or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.