Obituaries 10.17.18

Robert John Carman

The loss of Robert John Carman was felt by many after a brief, but valiant, fight with cancer. He died at his home in Naples, Florida, on October 5, 2018.

Robert was born June 22, 1964, in Milan, Tennessee, to the late Herbert and Donna (Hudoba) Carman. He was raised in Racine, Wisconsin, and in turn joined the U.S. Navy in 1984. He served his country for 26 years in the submarine force. He retired from the United States Navy as a decorated senior chief in 2010 in Charleston, South Carolina. It was in 2012 that he met and married his soulmate, Colleen Carman, who survives him.

Robert was an avid golfer and also truly enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He will be fondly remembered with a cigar in his hand.

He also leaves behind his daughter Rhonda; grandson Liam; brothers: Greg, Jeff (Joan), and Mike; his sister Lynn and her significant other, Dave; brothers-in-law Trevor Snelgrove and Scott Snelgrove and his fiancée, Debbie; and his mother-in-law, Dianne Snelgrove. In addition, he is survived by nephews, cousins, aunts, his naval family, and many dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post #135 at 2296 Tamiami Trail, East Naples, Florida starting at 2 p.m. on October 21. The military salute will begin promptly at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Legion Post #135, 2296 East Tamiami Trail, Naples, Florida34112, would be so much appreciated.

An additional military celebration will be held in South Carolina at a future date.

Raymond H. Goulet

Raymond H. Goulet, 89, a lifelong resident of Island Pond, died on October 10, 2018, in St. Johnsbury.

He was born on March 11, 1929, in Island Pond, a son of Peter Oliver Goulet and Delia Morrissette Goulet.

He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Island Pond, Class of 1948. Ray joined the Navy upon graduation from high school. He was an outstanding basketball player for St. Mary’s Academy in Island Pond. He was a member of the very first team. He received training at Great Lakes in Illinois. He was first assigned to the battleship U.S.S. Mississippi and was then transferred to the U.S.S. Worcester 144, where he was a third-class gunner’s mate during the Korean War. He was then discharged in 1952.

After he was discharged from the service, he operated a grocery store in Island Pond with his brother Ted for about four years. He worked for the Canadian Nation Railroad for 16 years and then the Ethan Allen furniture company in Orleans, where he was a supervisor in distribution for 30 years. He coached junior high basketball and Little League baseball. He managed the town basketball team and played baseball in the sunset league.

Ray was a member of American Legion Post #80 in Island Pond. He was nominated to the Orleans and Northern Essex Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. He belonged to the U.S. Navy Cruiser Sailors Association, the Island Pond Historical Society, and the St. James the Greater Church Community Circle family. He enjoyed going to deer camp and deer hunting.

He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa, on July 2, 2014; by his parents, Peter Oliver Goulet and Delia Morrissette Goulet; by his brothers: Edmund, Lawrence, Robert, Leo, and Ted; and by his sister Arline.

He is survived by his sister Pauline; his sons: Michael, Mark and his partner, Marie, and David and his wife, Diane; by four grandchildren: Laura and her fiancé, Kyle, Michelle and her husband, Dana, and David and Matthew; by daughter-in law Paula; sisters-in-law Anita Salmon and Claire Goulet; by special cousin Estelle Leblanc; longtime caregiver Trace Costa; by cousins, nieces, nephews, and many longtime friends and neighbors.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, October 16, at St. James the Greater Church in Island Pond where a Mass was celebrated. Burial will be on Saturday, October 20, at 11 a.m. at the Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond with full military honors.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St. James the Greater Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Francis Alexander Lantagne Sr.

Francis Alexander Lantagne Sr., 92, of Newport died on October 9, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 26, 1926, in Newport to Joseph A. Lantagne (Lontine) and Florence Marondola. He married Rita Metras, who survives him, on December 25, 1950.

Francis had a lifetime membership with the VFW and was also a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He had a huge love for music. He played and made numerous violins over the years. He had played with the Border Ramblers and Coventry Good Timers. He enjoyed visiting with his many friends along his morning walks. Among his favorite pastimes was watching his Boston Red Sox and going fishing. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a machinist at Butterfields Union in Derby Line.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Lantagne; by his children: Francis (Frank) Lantagne Jr. and his wife, Joyce, Caroline Marquis and her husband, Real, Diane Lantagne, Sally Pierce and her husband, Jeff, and Bernard Lantagne and his wife, Mary; by his grandchildren: Nicole and Roger Chaput, Marc and Tiffany Marquis, Julie Marquis and Jason Driver, Frank Lantagne III and friend Melissia, Christopher Lantagne, and Richard and Tony Di-Stefano; and by his great-grandchildren: Cody, Logan and Adrianna Chaput, Mason and Jacob Marquis, Camden and Kadence Willis, and Ariana and Mya-Sophia Di-Stefano. He is also survived by his brothers: Melvin Lantagne and his wife, Jean, Lawrence Lantagne and Antonio “Buddy” Lontine and Janice; his sister Ann and her husband, Jim Hansen; and sisters-in-law Sherrie Lantagne, Alice and Ron Mckinney, Anna Nichols, Eva Domijan, Jeanne Fortin and Lucie Metras. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins

Francis was predeceased by his siblings Isabelle Frost Holmes, and Roland, Donald and David Lantagne.

Funeral services were held on October 12 at 11 a.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport. Interment followed in St. Mary’s cemetery with full military honors. Because of his love for music, the family would like any donations in his memory to be made to the North Country Union High School Music Department at 209 Veterans Avenue, Newport, Vermont 05855 in care of Bill Prue.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Norm (Robert Normand) Ratte

Norm Ratte, 77, of Newport Center died peacefully at home on Friday, September 21, 2018, after a long and courageous struggle with cancer and ALS.

He was born on June 14, 1941, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Robert L. and Marie Valerie Ratte. He was proud to tell everyone who asked his date of birth that he was born on Flag Day.

Norm worked at Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, from 1966 to 1969 as a test subject. Wearing a space suit, he successfully completed more than 40 tests, in vacuum conditions, which led to the qualification of the Apollo lunar backpack. He is one of a few people who went to the moon and back without ever leaving the ground.

He assisted in writing all test procedures used in the above tests and was responsible for facility engineering on the space simulator.

Norm was a very devoted employee of Jay Peak, Inc. For most of the 25 years he worked there, he worked in the security department. He loved his job, and Jay Peak could not have asked for a better ambassador for the mountain. He loved talking to people who asked — be it in the grocery store, or in Maine — about Jay Peak. One of his saddest moments was when he had to retire.

In 1972, Norm married the love of his life, Darlene Chaput. It was through her that he learned to love animals and all of nature. On August 3, 1988, Norm, Darlene and their children Robin and Jay packed up and moved to Vermont from Connecticut to their 80-acre farm in Newport Center where they raised animals for their wool. After he and Darlene moved from the farm in 1996 to their little ranch house they had built on some land they kept from the farm, they loved traveling to the coast of Maine. Norm loved visiting the Nubble Light, his favorite lighthouse. He was an avid artist and belonged to many art organizations. He loved his kitty Tiger, who predeceased him.

Norm leaves his wife and best friend of 45 years, Darlene. He also leaves his daughter Robin Farrow and her husband, Brett Farrow; his granddaughter Alyssa Farrow; his son Jay Ratte and his wife, Tonya Bingham Ratte; his son Timothy Ratte and his wife, Jennifer Sarrel Ratte; his brother-in-law Bruce Chaput and his wife, Jeanne Chaput: his niece Rebecca Chaput; and his nephews Clinton Chaput and Nicholas Chaput and their spouses.

A service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made in Norm’s name to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

The family also invites people to share memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

June Elizabeth (Leavens) Selby

June Elizabeth (Leavens) Selby from Underhill died on October 8, 2018. She was 82 years young.

She was born in 1936 in Newport to Reginald and Doris Leavens. June had a career of over 50 years as a hairdresser and enjoyed antiquing, attending craft shows, knitting, dancing to country music at the Cobweb, sewing, and watching a variety of birds visit her birdfeeders.

She was a caring and loving wife to her husband of over 59 years, Orry Selby, and a loving mother to her children: David Selby and Lisa Gokey and her husband, Scott Gokey. June leaves behind her mother, Doris Leavens; her brothers: Jim Leavens and his husband, Eric Perkins, and Bill Leavens and his girlfriend, Gloria; her sister Sherry Rangel and her husband, Uvaldo Rangel; her grandchildren: Amy Barup, Nicole Belanus, Rusty Belanus, Stacey Payne, and Darren Gokey: as well as ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Reginald Leavens.

June was placed at Green Mountain Nursing Home in mid-June due to a broken shoulder. Her husband, Orry Selby, was by her side every day. Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Green Mountain Nursing Home for the care they provided to our nana (June).

There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in June’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association in Williston (alz.org/vermont/donate). The family invites people to share memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com

Elaine Russell

Elaine Russell, 88, of Barton died peacefully on October 12, 2018, in Glover.

She was born on June 18, 1930, in Richford to Ralph and Hazel (Douglas) Willard. In 1950 she married Wallace Russell, who predeceased her.

She graduated from Newport High School.

Elaine was a former member of the Crystal Lake Grange, Republican Woman’s Group, the Orleans County Fair Association, and the Barton United Church. She enjoyed her extended family at the Union House Nursing Home over the last four years.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Russell of Barton; by her grandchildren: Wendy Normandin and her husband, Kyle, of Massachusetts, Lisa Russell of New York, and Robert Russell of Barton; by her great-grandchildren: Clayton Therrian, Colson Normandin, and Emma Dillon; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Wallace E. Russell III and by her brother Oscar Willard.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 16, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Barton with the Reverend Evelyn Coupe officiating. Interment followed in North Cemetery in Barton.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 434 Hurriance Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Clifford Timpson

On October 11, 2018, Clifford Timpson, loving husband, master teacher, and generous friend, died after a short illness. He was only 54.

Cliff was born on November 8, 1963, in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and he spent his formative years at the family farm in Exeter, Rhode Island. After high school he was offered scholarships to continue his study of music. He was a fabulous trumpet player and spent one summer in Europe performing with a concert band. Instead of music he chose to pursue his love of languages and history at the University of Vermont. For his bachelor’s degree, he double-majored in German, Russian, and Eastern European studies. He earned his master of arts in German language and literature in May 1988. Cliff also mastered Latin and developed a working knowledge of both Czech and the Gaelic language of his Irish ancestors. During his studies at UVM, he had the great fortune to meet and marry Leesa, a woman known for her patience and intelligence. After years of pursuit, she agreed to marry him, for better or for worse. The date was July 11, 1987.

For many years he worked as a teacher of German at St. Michael’s College and German and Latin at Bellows Free Academy (BFA) in St. Albans. His students revered him, and they proudly represented BFA at UVM’s Latin Day, replete in togas.

Additionally, Cliff became a master home brewer, winning many, many awards for his beer. Cliff had a passion for cooking. Although he learned some from cooking in various restaurants in Vermont and Rhode Island, he was mainly self-taught through deep reading on the history of various cuisines. His students were the beneficiaries of not only his playful teaching style but also of the vast array of food he prepared for his classes. Every cultural festival of the Russians, Germans, and Romans was explored through cuisine.

Cliff loved all things Tolkien, and he told Leesa once, “all I want to do is be a hobbit, cook good food, work in a garden, and feed people when they walk in the door.” He loved to cook for people, and no one wanted to miss dinner if he was in the kitchen. He was a master. In his last year of life, Cliff achieved his lifelong dream of starting his own bakery. The Emerald Isle Bakery in Island Pond represents his Irish heritage.

On a lighter note, besides his cooking, brewing, languages, and music, Cliff was known for an acute absence of organizational skills. This combined with a propensity to collect books and other paraphenalia has created a problematic situation. To wit: Cliff left a wide array of items that his wife doesn’t know what to do with. Five hundred pounds of cookbooks? Eight hundred pounds of German and Latin books? You get the idea.

Cliff was predeceased by his parents, Thomas E. and Diane (King) Timpson and his best friend Susie Minchak.

He is survived by his wife, Leesa (Guay); his brothers Michael and Thomas; many nieces and nephews; countless ex-students; and friends.

A funeral mass will be held in St. James Church in Island Pond on Saturday, October 20, at 11 a.m. to be followed by a reception at the American Legion Post #80 in Island Pond. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 19, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 1199 Railroad Street in Island Pond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. James Parish capital fund, or to the scholarship fund of the German Department at the University of Vermont.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.