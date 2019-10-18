Obituaries 10.16.19

Reverend Richard B. Whitehill

Reverend Richard B. Whitehill, 75, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Island Pond.

He was born on June 21, 1944, in Newport to Roger Whitehill and Arlene Maxwell. On July 8, 1995, he married Brenda Petit who survives him.

Richard graduated from Brighton High School, class of 1962. He then went on and graduated from Lyndon State College with a bachelor’s degree in education; he attended Andover Newton Theological School and received his master’s of divinity from Christian Life School of Theology whose classes were held at Life in Christ Church. He was a teacher at Newport City Elementary School for 21 years. He later went on to be the pastor at the Brownington Center Church for two years, then he became the pastor of the Free Will Baptist Church in West Charleston for over 20 years. During his ministry, he presided over many funerals and weddings.

His hobbies included hiking, bird watching, gardening, reading, and traveling. He loved his many dogs. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Island Pond.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Whitehill, of Island Pond; his children Aimie Garland of Island Pond and Michelle Strong and her husband, Matthew, of Stowe; and his grandson Noah Strong. He is also survived by his brother Reginald Whitehill of East Charleston; his sister-in-law Katherine Whitehill of Waterford; his in-laws Lewis and Karen Petit of Burlington, Tom and Donna Petit of Newport, Gary and Edna Petit of Coventry, Donna and William Heath of Plainfield, New Hampshire, Everett and Laurie Petit of Delaware, Lisa Hurd of Newport, and Ernest Petit of Coventry; his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his close friend Reverend Robert Cargill and his wife, Carol.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Donald Whitehill; his infant brother-in-law Larry Petit; and his in-laws Robert and Zillah “Jiggs” Petit.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at the First Congregational Church in Island Pond. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 1199 Railroad Street in Island Pond.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the First Congregational Church at 21 Middle St, Island Pond, Vermont 05846, or to the Hope Lodge (accommodations for cancer patients and caregivers) at 237 East Avenue , Burlington, Vermont 05401.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Stephen Coburn Scott

Stephen Coburn Scott, beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend, died on Monday, September 23, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Steve was born on June 17, 1943, in Corvallis, Oregon, to Ken and Phyllis Scott. He attended Derby public schools and graduated from Derby Academy in 1961. The caption under his yearbook photo read, “A good sport and always fun” which he continued to exemplify throughout his life.

Steve attended Clarkson College followed by a varied career path. He was a ski instructor at Jay Peak and ran the Nastar ski races. It was there that he met Kathleen McCloskey whom he married in 1986. Steve also worked for Waterland Corporation in Montgomery Center, where he helped launch its fish hatchery and subsequent businesses. Later in life, he enjoyed the challenges of working with local surveyors, as it took him into uncharted territories. Many will remember Steve as “the land detective.”

Steve was always energetic and thrived on physical exercise. He loved nature and was at home in the woods. An avid outdoorsman, his passions were hunting and fishing. He derived great pleasure in teaching his nieces and nephews how to fish, while incorporating some words of profanity into their vocabulary. But he was also a very private person who valued special times with close friends he dubbed “the six pack.” He enjoyed quiet time sitting on his deck overlooking the brook and at his remote retreat, High Lonely. One could often find him devouring a good book or cheering on his favorite football team.

Family gatherings, whether at Lake Memphremagog or in New York, were always more exciting when Steve came. With expert delivery, a sharp wit, and a delightful sense of humor, he entertained a captive audience with some pretty outrageous stories of his experiences.

Steve was smart, witty, funny, caring, thoughtful, hardworking, and honorable. He held these most dear to his heart: his wife, home, family, extended family, and friends. He lived his life exactly as he wanted.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his sisters Sally Brown and her husband, Alan, and Susan Figley and her husband, Jeff; his nieces Lauren Brown and her husband, Peter, Jessica Figley, Morgan Ahern and her husband, Tommy, and Tessa Figley; his nephew Daniel Brown and his wife, Adrienne; his brother-in-law Michael McCloskey and his wife, Val; his sisters-in-law Barbara McIntyre and her husband, David, and Maggie McCloskey Salamone and her husband, Tony; his nieces Kelly Mayette, Erin Mazzuca and her husband, Anthony, and Meghan Salamone; and his nephews Sean McCloskey and Marc Salamone.

Per his request, there will be no service.

For those who wish, contributions in Stephen’s memory may be made to the Montgomery Town Library at P. O. Box 448, Montgomery Center, Vermont 05471, and/or to help patients with expenses: James Bashaw, care of Northwestern Medical Center, attention: Community Relations, 133 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.

Kathryn Janet Norris Macie

Kathryn Janet Norris Macie, 84, of Newport died peacefully at Newport Health Care on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Kathryn was born March 15, 1935, in Newport Center on the #12 Road as the oldest child to Harold George Norris and Doris Emma Cecelia Bean Norris.

Kay, as most people called her, had four siblings: Barbara Kimball of Coventry, Ferol Curtis of Gilford, New Hampshire, Brian Norris and his wife, Collette, of Newport, and Linda Norris who predeceased her.

As a young adult in Newport Center School she loved to dance and play basketball. In Kay’s senior year she met the love of her life Arland Donald Macie in Eureka Grange, #480 in Coventry. Kay started writing to Arland when he was serving in the Korean War. Arland Macie and Kathryn Norris were married on June 28, 1953, shortly after Kay graduated from high school and Arland returned from the war. They then settled in Coventry on a farm and started their family of four children Terry, Debra, Richard and Sue.

Kay loved milking her cows and knew each one by name. They had no hired hands but worked as a family to manage the farm. Kay joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1962 with Arland joining a year later. They raised their children faithfully with this standard. They lived by what they learned from teachings of Jesus Christ. Kay and Arland were very community oriented. They served in church, grange, parents club, Boy Scouts, and were ready at any moment to help those in need. They were also members of the North Country Swingers, a square dance club, for many years.

Kay enjoyed every kind of craft and talent such as quilting, knitting, sewing, gardening, canning, painting, cooking, and many more crafts. Arland and Kathryn served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Texas for a year, loving the people whom they met. Kay did everything she wanted to do in this life and has finished her mission valiantly.

Kay was predeceased by her husband, Arland. She is survived by her children: Terry Macie Ashman of Albany, Debra Macie Cobb of Coventry, Richard Macie and his wife, Linn, of Tomball, Texas, and Sue Macie Simpson and her husband, Joseph L. Simpson, of Coventry. She had 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of Kathryn Macie’s life at The Barn At The Top Of The World at 1073 Upper Quarry Road in Newport. It will be held Saturday, October 26, at 11:30 a.m. This barn is special. It has been a part of the homestead of Arland and Kathryn’s family for many, many, years. In 2016 it was disassembled and resurrected on top of the world.

The family hopes all can join them for a potluck dinner and a time to share memories of Kathryn Macie.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joseph “Leo” Gosselin

Joseph “Leo” Gosselin, 77, died Monday, September 30, 2019, unexpectedly at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Leo was born January 14, 1942 in Torrington, Connecticut, a son of Edward Sr. and Emelda (Chaput) Gosselin. He attended Derby schools. Leo was a talented finish carpenter and throughout his life worked for Jay Peak, Harold Shover, and Cole and Webster before becoming a self-employed contractor in 1987. He was married to Pauline Dorothy Lafaille on August 3, 1963 at Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in North Troy.

He was a lifetime member of Saint Edwards Roman Catholic Church in Derby Line, a member of the Derby Elks The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Derby Line. Leo loved to spend time hunting and fishing, sugaring in the spring, gardening in the summer, and playing cards and cribbage throughout the year. Through his extraordinary woodworking and carpentry skills and talents he expressed his love, and created beautiful works for his family and friends.

Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Pauline D. Gosselin, of Derby; his children: Laurie Ann LeBlanc and her husband, Alain, of Lowell, Alan Gosselin of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Leo Gosselin Jr. and his wife, Sara, of Central Square, New York, and Jennifer Zielinski and her husband, John, of Columbus, Ohio; his nine grandchildren: Christine, Ashley, Brad, Anna, Andrew, Zack, Rozalyn, Sawyer, and Megan; his sisters Alice Couture and Germaine Guillette and her husband, Bob; his brothers, Bill Gosselin and his wife, Germaine, and Edward Gosselin Jr. and his wife, Louise; his sister-in-law Lorraine Gosselin; his in-laws Denis and Paulette Lafaille, Raymond and Celine Lafaille, Roger and Darlene Lafaille, Helen and Edward Suess III, and Irene Lafaille; and his many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Emelda (Chaput) Gosselin Sr.; his brother Roger Gosselin; his sister Germaine Gosselin; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Emile and Aline Lafaille; his sister-in-law and brother-in law Loretta and Robert Doucette; and his brother-in-law Norman Lafaille.

A Mass will be held at Saint Edwards Roman Catholic Church in Derby Line at noon on Saturday, October 19, with the burial to immediately follow. A gathering will follow the burial in the parish hall with refreshments and light fare.

Memorial contributions may be made to Newport Ambulance Service at 830 Union St, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Wayne G. Dunbar

Wayne G. Dunbar, 81, of Craftsbury died suddenly on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home in Craftsbury.

He was born on May 13, 1938, in Craftsbury to Herbert and Lulu (Slicer) Dunbar.

In 1961 he married Elaine Squire who predeceased him. They had celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary prior to her death.

Wayne graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1956 and the Vermont School of Agriculture in 1957. He was proud that he was raised on and operated a farm in Craftsbury that had passed through several generations of the Morse/Slicer/Dunbar family, and he was known for his herd of registered Jerseys.

Wayne loved to collect antique tractors and Winchester rifles. He also loved gardening, raising fruit trees, and working in his flower garden, especially with his dahlias, peonies, and roses that had passed down through the family. He liked to find at least one new plant or procedure to experiment with each year. He also enjoyed hunting, telling stories about the farm, and his life.

He is survived by his children: Mark Dunbar of Johnson, Sonia Dunbar of Craftsbury, Keith Dunbar of Craftsbury, and Martha Dunbar of Craftsbury; his siblings: Herbert Dunbar of West Glover, Shirley Moyer of Middletown Springs, and George Dunbar of Wellville, New York; and his numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Herbert and Lulu Dunbar.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions may be made in his memory to the Lamoille Cancer Network at 198 Far Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661, or to the Orleans-Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, Inc, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.