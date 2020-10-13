Obituaries 10.14.20

Howard L. Stevens

Howard L. Stevens, 72, of Derby died suddenly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the home he shared with his love and life partner, June Lussier.

He was born in Barton on July 22, 1948, to Howard R. and Claire L. Stevens, the eldest of six children.

Howard received his elementary education at a two-room schoolhouse in West Glover. He would regale family and friends for years with stories of the escapades that he and his friends enjoyed while students there at a time that would seem to be so carefree and fun. He laughed louder and longer than everyone else as the stories of their many antics unfolded. His laugh was contagious, though. Howard attended the newly built Glover Community School for his eighth grade and graduated from Barton Academy in 1967.

When Howard was 13, the family moved from West Glover Village to a farm one-mile up the road just past Lake Parker. So began his love of farming. He was his father’s “right-hand man” on the farm and quickly learned every aspect of farming from milking cows to baling hay. There was never a chore too big or difficult for him and he became very skilled and strong.

He went from farming for his father to farming for himself and found that he loved being his own boss. He spent his life farming and was also the sole proprietor of Hanson Livestock for many years. Howard enjoyed going from farm-to-farm and the opportunity this gave him to visit with fellow farmers who were not just customers, but friends.

Howard was a good and loyal friend, but he was in his element when he was with his family, especially the two daughters that were born to him and his former wife, Gloriann (Doherty) Stevens. Always an avid Red Sox fan, he passed his love of baseball to his older daughter, Donna, who at the age of ten would amaze most people with her knowledge of the game, team players, their numbers, and stats. It was surprising when Howard welcomed Donna’s husband, Joe, into the family with open arms considering Joe was a Yankee’s fan. He loved him like a son.

Howard enjoyed playing cards, and younger daughter, Erika, was just like him. They were both happiest when there was a crowd around, and cards were played as stories were swapped and laughter was abundant. Erika was not a morning person, and Howard would pick on her until she was laughing — he always knew what to do or say to lift people’s spirits. It pained Howard to give his “baby” away, but he welcomed his second son into the family when Erika married Brian.

Howard loved the ocean and looked forward to the family vacations to Old Orchard Beach, Maine, every summer. He also loved going to fairs, especially Fryeburg Fair. He liked to go to antique car shows and was knowledgeable about most models, having pored over the many books on cars and tractors in his extensive collection. He owned several books on the local towns’ history and was fascinated with Vermont’s past.

Howard was a proud father and grandfather, and he relished the time they spent together. It is not surprising that he got a speeding ticket driving to New York to meet his first grandchild, Madelyn. Grandsons Joey and Reid had a special place in his heart, too, and he had many pictures of all three grandchildren proudly displayed in his home.

Howard is survived by June Lussier and her family, whom Howard thought the world of. Little Jaiden and he had a special bond, and she misses her grandpa so much. June will be taking care of Howard’s special furry friend, Two, the cat formerly known as Salem.

He is also survived by his daughters Donna Veres and her husband, Joe, of Horseheads, New York, and Erika Callahan and her husband, Brian, of Atkinson, New Hampshire; his grandchildren: Madelyn and Joey Veres and Reid Callahan; his siblings: Avon Stevens of Barton, Cedric Stevens and his wife, Allyssa, of Burlington, Wanita Thompson and her husband, David, of Derby, and Alan Stevens and his wife, Carol, of St. Johnsbury; and his many cousins, nieces, and nephews, whom he adored.

He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Claire Stevens; and his brother Michael.

For those who would like to make a donation in Howard’s memory, please consider The Arthritis Foundation, Northern New England Branch, 6 Chenell Drive, suite 260, Concord, New Hampdhire, 03301, or the Future Farmers of America (FFA), 16 Campground Road, New Haven, Vermont, 05472, attention: VT FFA.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Susan Marie Squires

Susan Marie Squires, age 70, of Glover, died on Monday morning, October 5, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital following a period of failing health.

Sue was born on December 18, 1949, in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of Raymond and Rita Simone (Fortin) Perron, and has lived in Glover most all her life.

On September 5, 1970, Susan married David James Squires, and was able to celebrate 50 years with him last month.

She had worked at Columbia Plywood and later with David as co-owner of Dave’s Garage and Autobody for 30-plus years. Together they also enjoyed sugaring, and especially loved the outdoor work over the years until 2018.

Sue kept flower gardens, loved her cats, and enjoyed going on rides on the back roads getting lost, or just fishing with Dave. She also enjoyed going to the local music jams on Sundays. Years ago she enjoyed playing the harmonica and guitar and would sing right along when given the chance. She enjoyed and loved watching her grandchildren grow up and was very proud of their accomplishments.

She is survived by her beloved husband, David, of Glover; her daughter Michelle Trottier and her husband, James, of Wheelock; her grandchildren: Zachary Trottier of Springfield and Bryanna Trottier of Wheelock; her brother Andre Perron and his wife, Theresa, of Glover; and her fur babies Pom-Pom and Sophie-Lynn.

She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Rita Perron; and her mother-in-law Effie M. Squires.

Memorial donations may be made to the Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, which is where she enjoyed visiting on several occasions with Michelle.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.

Madeleine M. Molinari

Madeleine M. Molinari, 66, of Island Pond died peacefully at her home on Monday, October 5, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Sylvio and Irene Dupuis.

On May 5, 1990, Madeleine married the love of her life, Richard Molinari, who survives her. Together they shared 30 years of love, devotion, and unforgettable memories.

Madeleine was a loving wife and caring stepmother. She valued the time spent with her family, and the acceptance and unconditional love she shared will resonate with them always. Maddy had an unwavering loyalty, unmatched patience, and an insatiable sweet tooth.

Maddy was a lover of all animals. However, she had a special place in her heart for her cats. She also enjoyed watching the birds, particularly the “hummers” at the feeders.

To know Madeleine was to love her. She will be forever remembered for all the love and laughs shared together. She had a unique perspective in everything she did, and her actions left powerful lessons on how to be a decent and kind human being.

Madeleine will be greatly missed yet remembered fondly for all the memories that live on in her family’s hearts. Your family loves you, Maddy. May her soul rest easy until everyone meets again.

She is also survived by her children Julio Molinari, and Julie Sprenkel and her husband, Troy; her grandchildren: Giulio and Alessa Molinari, and Piper and Sawyer Sprenkel; her brothers Pierre, and Mike Dupuis and his wife, Willa-Mae; her nephews: Derrick, Logan, and Chris Dupuis; and her niece Danielle Dupuis.

She was predeceased by her parents, Sylvio and Irene Dupuis.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 1199 Railroad Street in Island Pond. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Island Pond.

Please follow all CDC guidelines, and please wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Martha Carrie (Norton) Magoon

Martha Carrie (Norton) Magoon died peacefully and went to be with her Lord, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Copley Hospital after a non-COVID related illness.

She was born in Vershire on May 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Ernest and Alice (Murray) Norton.

She is survived by her three children; her eight grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren.

Martha was predeceased by her husband of nearly 65 years, Delmar Magoon; her brothers: Clinton, Robert, Gordon, and Gerald Norton; and her sisters Phyllis Shedd and Helen Aubin.

Martha’s childhood was spent in Cadys Falls. She graduated from Peoples Academy in 1950 and attended Bible college in Boston.

In 1954 she married Delmar Magoon in Oakland, California, and they lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, until Delmar was discharged from the Air Force. They returned to Vermont in 1958 to work and raise their family.

Martha is survived by her children: Deb Magoon of Alaska, Pastor Alan Magoon and his wife, Bobbi Jo, of Island Pond, and Jennifer (Magoon) Mink and her husband, Glenn, of Morrisville; her grandchildren: Emily Fagnant and her husband, Dave Dosch, Lucas Magoon, Caleb Magoon and his wife, Kerrie, Jacob Magoon, Kellan Mink, and Ashley, Anna, and Asher Magoon; her great-grandchildren: Ian and Kaelin Dosch, Alexia Murray, Asa Magoon, and baby Magoon; her brother Eddie Norton of Newark, Texas; her sister-in-law Vivian Norton of Morrisville; and her niece Linda Willey and her husband, Dave, of Worcester.

Martha dearly loved gardening. Her flower gardens were glorious. She loved to read, do word puzzle books, bake, work on the computer, crafts, listen to her favorite music, take trips to Old Orchard and the Amish country, and take walks while thinking of her favorite Bible verse Psalms 121:1-2, “I look to the mountains; where will my help come from? My help will come from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”

Martha derived great joy from her children and grandchildren, who gave her many happy and fun-filled hours. She cared deeply about their happiness and well-being.

Martha was a very active member of the Advent Christian Church in Morrisville, where she served as the treasurer of the church. She also taught a Sunday school class for many years, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Mission Society, where she served as secretary-treasurer.

Martha’s family would like to thank the staff at The Manor and Copley Hospital for the kind and compassionate care she received.

Martha’s funeral and interment will be held on Friday, October 16, at 11 a.m. at Hooper Cemetery in North Hyde Park. All those who would like to attend are welcome to join the family. The service will be officiated by Martha’s son, Pastor Alan Magoon.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to First Congregational Church, Island Pond, Vermont, 05846.

Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.

Gerald Dean Loukes

Gerald Dean Loukes, 87, of Avon Park, Florida, formerly of Newport, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from COVID-19.

Dean was born in Barton on October 22, 1932, to Adolphus and Geraldine Spaulding Loukes.

He attended Barton Academy and graduated from Newport High School in 1950. He then attended Stanstead College where he played football.

In 1952 he joined the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. Suffering from tuberculosis, he was granted an honorable discharge.

Dean was a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Dean loved to hunt, fish in Alaska, and road trips on his Harleys. He also had a passion for dancing and skiing.

Dean was a ski instructor in Malone, New York, before he stated a 25-year skiing career at Jay Peak. He loved to travel all over the United States and Canada to ski shows promoting the Jay Peak ski area. His talents of being a fantastic skier and talking with strangers gave him the gift of making so many friends wherever he was.

Dean was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) with 50 years of sobriety. He helped so many and his stories gave hope and strength.

In 1956 Dean married Shirley Manning. They had three children: Faye, Timothy, and Allen Loukes.

In 1969 Dean married Anne Labounty and his last son, Karl Dean, joined the Loukes family. His love for his family was very apparent through his stories, adventures, photo albums, birthday cards, and calls, and they will be deeply cherished.

Dean is survived by all of his children, all of whom live in Vermont: his daughter Faye and her husband, Jim MacFarlane, of Coventry; his sons: Allen Loukes of Newport, Timothy Loukes of Eden, and Karl Dean and his wife, Christy, of Newport; his nine grandchildren: Megan, Jhasmine, Porsche, Holly and her husband, Adam Fortin, Cody, Alexis, Hannah, Klouie, and Karl Dean Jr.; his ten great-grandchildren: Chelsealynn, Landyn, Rohan and Chevelle, Kobe, Kara, Aunik and Aleutian, and Paisley and Sadie; his sister Lorraine Revoir Alderfer of Sun City, Florida; his brother Al Loukes and his wife, Jewel, of Newport; and his many nieces and nephews. His dancing partner and companion, Isabel Viera, of Sebring, Florida, whom he spent his last 15 years with, loving life and holding hands, will also sadly miss him.

Dean was predeceased by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law Roberta and Basil Percy; his brothers-in-law Jack Revoir and Wayne Alderfer; Ann, Alpha, and Karl Labounty; and his son-in-law Peter Nicely.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the New Hope Church in Irasburg with the Pastor George Lawson leading Dean’s service and prayers. Everyone is encouraged and welcome to come share their love and stories as his family celebrates Dean’s life.

There will be military honors and burial this coming spring/summer 2021 at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, which will be announced at a future date.

Georgette Raymonde Labrecque Griffin

Georgette Raymonde Labrecque Griffin, 60, of Barton died on Friday, October 9, 2020, from colon cancer with her family by her side.

Georgette was born in Newport on September 20, 1960, the sixth child of Henry and Jeannette Limoges Labrecque of Barton. She attended St. Paul’s and Barton Graded School and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1980.

On September 27, 1980, she married the love of her life, Allen E. Griffin, also of Barton.

For 22 years she worked for Ethan Allen Furniture in Orleans and 14 years for Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St Johnsbury. One of her passions was making beautiful and detailed Christmas wreaths for Nature by Design.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, cooking, and cross-stitching. Her intermediate cross-stitching skills led her to the creation of beautiful Christmas stockings, which she cross-stitched for her friends and family. Her home was beautifully decorated for the holidays. Her love for landscaping led to beautiful three season flower gardens.

She was a very outgoing person who loved and cared for many people. Always being thoughtful, her cooking and baking skills were enjoyed by neighbors, friends, and relatives.

Being raised on a dairy farm on Willoughby Lake Road, she enjoyed all aspects of the dairy farm. She enjoyed the cows and calves, but most of all she was very fond of the cats and their kittens.

Georgette enjoyed showing cattle at local fairs. For the last 28 years it was an annual event she prepared for during the winter months. She and her son, Chance Griffin, showed Belted Galloways at the Orleans and Caledonia fairs, then showed Jerseys and Holsteins with her nephew, Dan LaCoss, and niece, Renée LaCoss. There she made many cherished friends. Her desire was to have her “show friends” wear their show whites for the wake and/or funeral.

Georgette is survived by her husband of 40 years, Allen; her daughter Raegen and son-in-law, Andrew Phillips, of Leesburg, Virginia; her son Chance and daughter-in-law, Cassandra (Sicard) Griffin, of Barton; her six grandchildren: Kiana and Lydia Phillips, Savannah, William, and Mason and Larissa Griffin; her mother, Jeannette Labrecque, of Barton; her siblings: Jeannine LaCoss and her significant other, Rodney Wood, Yvette Grenier and her significant other, George, Paul Labrecque and his significant other, Tami Stone, Richard Labrecque and his significant other, Deana, Gisele Miner and her significant other, John, and Monique Paquette; her brothers-in-laws: Francis Griffin and his significant other, Nancy Barbour-Duquette, and David Griffin and his significant other, Linda; her sister-in-law Diane Bapp and her significant other, Chuckie; her nieces and nephews: Daniel LaCoss, Michelle Gilman, Renée LaCoss, Eric Grenier, Brent Grenier, Cole Labrecque, Lana Labrecque, Amanda Duffy, Michael Sanville, Armand Paquette, Ronnie Paquette, Jeremie Paquette, Samantha Holmes, West Parker, Billie-Jo Critchfield, Michael Griffin, Kathy Griffin, David Griffin, Dulissa O’Gorman, Amanda Griffin, Lonnie Griffin, Lance Bapp, and Brent Bapp; plus her many great-nieces and -nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Henry Labrecque; her mother-in-law Marion Griffin; her brothers-in-laws Michael Griffin and Michael Paquette; her sister-in-law Elizabeth Labrecque; her paternal grandparents, Jeremie and Marie Anna Labrecque; and her maternal grandparents, Ignace and Rachel Limoges.

Calling hours will be held at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport on Friday, October 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday, October 17, at St. Paul’s Church in Barton at 10 a.m. with the burial following at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Please remember facemasks are to be worn at all services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Virginia “June Bug” Desrochers

Virginia “June Bug” Desrochers, 82, of Brownington died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on June 1, 1938, in Newport to Cleveland and Phyllis (Morse) Cornell.

On February 22, 1961, she married Roland Desrochers, who predeceased her on March 27, 2016.

Virginia was a graduate of Newport High School. After her marriage to Roland, she worked for Frank’s Steak House in Newport for many years. She and Roland started farming in Newport Center where they raised their children. After retirement, they moved to Brownington to help raise their grandchildren and care for her parents.

June enjoyed crocheting, collecting porcelain dolls, visiting with her family, and vacuuming and dusting with her dog Jeb at her side. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Bridget Desrochers and her companion, Patrick, of Barton, Oscar Desrochers and his companion, Jeanie, of Jay, Kim Desmarais and her husband, Andre, of Orleans, Marcus Desrochers and his wife, Linda, of Newport Center, and Stewart Cornell and his wife, Edwina, of Barton; her grandchildren: Brittany, Roland, Luke, Jesse, Jacob, Cassie, Jeremy, Bethany, Bailey, Aliza, Aaron, and Jason; her great-grandchildren: Nolan, Bretton, Blakely, Bronson, Bella, Tristin, Charlotte, and Ashton; her brothers Amos Cornell and his wife, Doreen, of Newport, and Sidney Cornell of Barton; and her sisters Cora Jockel and Guy Doyon of Barre, and Carolyn Darcey of Brownington.

She was also predeceased by her brothers Stanley Cornell, and Cleveland Cornell and his wife, Cynthia.

A graveside service was held on October 12 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport with the Reverend Michael Augustinowitz officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

John Cadorette

John Cadorette, 50, died on Saturday, August 5, 2020. He battled cancer for seven years. He will be sorely missed by his family, his family and friends at Mad Brook Farm, and his friends in Austria and Vestal, New York, but he will not be forgotten.

He was born on July 18, 1970. The Cadorette family moved to Mad Brook Farm in East Charleston from Hartford, Connecticut, in October of 1970. They lived in the farmhouse of “the old Cross Place” joining a core of people who had arrived in March of 1969.

Baby John was grounded in Vermont skills. As a child he always buttoned up his shirt to the top button, he swam in Echo Lake, and skied on Burke Mountain. He also helped in the garden by weeding, watering, and harvesting.

John Rogers gave him a Barlow pocketknife on his fifth birthday and his stepfather Peter Murray taught him how to use it safely. Jim Eagan sewed a leather lightning bolt on the back of his jacket. John and Issac Poe were masters at their extensive knowledge of every rock and pool, advising where the “brothers” were located to John Vara. John wrote an article in the Green Mountain Trading Post (April 20, 1977) about fishing with a six-year-old partner.

John and Issac had a trapping line to catch mice. John would skin them and mount them on a shingle. Michael Lacroix asked John to bring brook trout to his restaurant in Derby Line so he could serve Julia Child for lunch. He was delighted when siblings Rebecca, 1978, and Simon, 1980, arrived.

He graduated grade school in 1984. Mrs. Armitage was his favorite teacher. “Aunties” from the farm kept watch over him when needed, Donna Jean, Judy, Georgie, Patty, and Debrah and probably others. Duncan Safford bought him a lawn mower that he paid off by mowing his lawn and made a profit by mowing others’. Paul Lefebvre hired him to travel to Maine to purchase fresh seafood to bring it back to Newport for sale. He learned hunting skills from many, and then later trapped with his best friend Paul Manus. John Westinghouse bought him a football, and spent as much quality time as he could. Chappy taught him how to house paint.

He graduated from North Country Union High School in 1988 where he had learned the skills of carpentry from Mr. Cook, which led to his occupation. After graduation he lived and worked in Rhode Island for Jeff Curtin for a year at his marina. John traveled to Austria with his trapping friend and stayed for five years increasing his carpentry skills, and becoming fluent in the German language. He also studied the Grail Foundation’s type of worship and met and married Christa.

Returning to the U.S. they settled in Vestal. Their daughter Maria was born in 1994. They bought a house there with a shop on eight acres. He and his wife built up an energetic household, which still produces a winter’s worth of vegetables, berries, and fruit and a freezer full of venison, home raised pork, and chicken.

His son Elias was born in 1996. An extension of his house was made to accommodate a cookstove purchased from Cathy Johnson after Ted had re-furbished it. An extension of his shop appeared, and a movable hen house. They also built an arch for boiling sap, a smoke house, a garden house, and a house of worship.

John leaves behind his wife, Christa (Ramser) Cadorette; his two children Maria Daily and her husband, Joseph, and Elias Cadorette; his mother, Carmen (Cadorette) Murray; his father, James Cadorette; his sister Rebecca Midthun and her husband, Jason, and their children Peter and Eden; his brother Simon and his wife, Kristen; and his many aunties and uncles from Mad Brook Farm. Steve Paxton visited and helped in his illness.

Even in pain he had a great sense of humor. On his fiftieth birthday, 17 days before his demise, he cracked a joke. His spirit was strong. He hoped to vote for Bernie Sanders again, but that was not to be.

Recognized by Mrs. Renee Daily who worked with John and her son Joseph while they built her house, “John was such an exceptional man in so many ways,” she said. “His incredible creativity, sense of design, and craftsmanship are fully present in every detail of his work. His love and understanding of wood and of the natural world and his spatial awareness used to blow me away. There was a generosity, joy, and contagious enthusiasm in him that, like his smile, will be greatly missed. John left love and blessings to all who knew him.”

From early March John’s mother began visiting John as often as possible to give him foot massages, which he said reduced his stress. She was praying for a miracle. Simon and Rebecca accompanied her when they could. The night before he died she said, “I’ll love you forever.” She had stayed another day as a rainstorm was predicted. He died that next morning at 7 a.m. She is grateful she was there. He is out of pain and in a much better place.