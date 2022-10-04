Obituaries 10.05.2022

Ona B. Forty

Ona B. Forty, 100, of Barton, died peacefully on September 26, 2022, in Newport.

She was born in Royalton on March 20, 1922, the daughter of Charles H. and Ruth (Clifford) Brooks. She received her elementary education in a one-room schoolhouse in Strafford and graduated from South Royalton High School where she enjoyed playing basketball. She attended Johnson Normal School and graduated with a degree in education in 1942.

She married Robert Forty, and with World War II going on, they moved to Portland, Maine, where she worked at the U.S. Maritime Commission. In June of 1945, Ona and Robert moved to Barton, a town she called home for the next 77 years, where they built their home overlooking Crystal Lake and created 40’s Gun Shop.

Ona worked at American Maple in Newport for many years and in 1963 became secretary to the administration at Barton Academy. She continued in that position at Lake Region Union High School, where she mentored many student assistants and provided them with great guidance and advice about work and life experiences. She retired from Lake Region in 1983.

After retirement, Ona and Robert traveled to England and Ireland where they researched their family tree and connected with many new family members overseas. They spent many winters at their home in Florida enjoying the warm weather and the many friends they connected with who were also from Vermont.

In her younger days, Ona enjoyed picking up her 30/30 rifle and taking to the woods of Sharon and the great Northeast Kingdom to hunt deer with her husband, Robert. After Robert’s passing, Ona continued to spend her winters in Florida with friends and family. Ona always enjoyed her flower beds and vegetable gardens and played a mean game of cribbage.

Ona is survived by her daughter, Connie Whigham, and her husband, Bill, of South Hadley, Massachusetts; by her granddaughter, Tonya Whigham, of Manassas, Virginia; and by many nieces and nephews.

Ona was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Robert; by her daughter Donna Lee Forty; by her twin sister Ina Nye; and by her brother Wilmer Brooks.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton, Vermont.

Edward Hinsman Stonebraker

Dr. Edward (Ned) Hinsman Stonebraker, 72, died at home on August 6, 2022, in Derby.

Ned was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, on July 20, 1950, to John E. Stonebraker Jr., and Adelaide Stonebraker.

Ned spent his childhood growing up near his grandparents, aunts, and uncles. He attended Saint James School in Hagerstown, class of 1968. During that time, he participated in an exchange program in London, England.

Ned earned his bachelor of arts degree at Tufts University in Somerville, Massachusetts, class of 1972. While at Tufts, he thrived on the academics and became interested in theater and music. After graduating from Tufts, Ned was a Shakespearian actor in several traveling companies. Ned also created and headed his own theater company in Boston.

After living and working in Boston, Ned moved to New York City and attended the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. During that time, he also worked for the internationally known artist and sculptor, Frank Stella, constructing art exhibition spaces. Along with his full-time

position with Frank Stella, Ned worked in a variety of positions during his stay in New York including carpentry and restaurant management.

In the early 1990s, Ned earned an associate of science degree from Hunter College and Cayuga College. He then moved to Geneva, New York, and earned his Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) in 1996 at the New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls (now known as Northeast College of Health Sciences).

With his quick mind and love of learning, Ned mentored many of the younger students enrolled in the program. Ned completed his clinical studies on Long Island, New York. He returned to Honeoye Falls, New York, to establish a practice with a partner.

While living in Geneva after graduation, Ned met his wife, Lauri (Hammen) Stonebraker. They were married in 1999 in Wilton, Connecticut, and the newlyweds relocated to Derby to establish Ned’s chiropractic practice together. Ned served thousands of patients in Derby, Newport, and the Northeast Kingdom as their chiropractor in his Main Street office from the year 2000 until his death.

In addition to his chiropractic practice, for twelve years Ned taught all the anatomy and physiology courses and labs at Lyndon State College (now known as Northern Vermont University), teaching and mentoring many future nurses and doctors. Ned was a natural teacher and had a gift of bringing to life complex subjects and topics for his students’ better understanding.

Ned enjoyed playing guitar and listening to all types of music. He was an insatiable reader and wrote prolifically in his free time. He was interested in art, politics (always a lively debate), history, and gardening. Ned and Lauri spent more than a decade of weekends at their camp in Maine on Richardson Pond enjoying kayaking, canoeing, swimming, hiking, and nature, hosting many family and friends there over the years.

Ned is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Lauri. He is also survived by his older sister, Sally (Stonebraker) Grassi and her husband, Anthony Prentice Grassi, by his older brother, John Ellsworth Stonebraker; by his niece Laurie (Grassi) Redmond; by his nephews Anthony Prentice Grassi Jr., and Matthew Steven Stonebraker; by his great-nieces and grand-nephews. He also leaves behind his father-in-law, Francis Hammen and his wife, Ingrid; his sister-in-law, Jill de la Sota and her husband,

Richard; and his nephew Richard de la Sota Jr.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved nephew, John E. Stonebraker III, of whom he spoke fondly and regularly, and his mother-in-law, Karen Hammen.

A service will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 11 a.m., at the Morgan Church on Route 111 in Morgan, with a light luncheon following. All are invited to attend.

“I am a pilgrim and a stranger, passing through this weary land. I’ve got a home in that Heavenly city and it’s not made by man.”

Israel B. Sanville

Israel B. Sanville, 79, of Coventry, died peacefully on September 23, 2022, with family members by his side. He was born on May 24, 1943, in Newport Center, to the late Cyril and Florence (Chaput) Sanville. On October 7, 1961, he married Denise Chenier, who survives him.

Israel enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing, family gatherings, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Israel is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Denise (Chenier) Sanville, his son Israel Sanville Jr., of Coventry, his daughter Joanne and her husband, Mark Jacobs, of Derby Line, and his daughter Deborah Hansen and her fiancé, Rejean Brochu, of Derby Line.

He is also survived by his granddaughter Melissa Jacobs and her significant other, Dustin Horne, grandson Jeffrey Hansen and his fiancée, Jamie Baron; by his great-grandchildren: Alina, Daphane, and Kaisen Horne, and Riley Hansen; by his siblings: Charles Sanville and his wife, Anna, of Newport Center, Lorraine Sanville of Derby, and Ernest Sanville Sr., and wife, Thelma, of Colchester. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and by family friend Mickey Hansen of Derby.

He was predeceased by his parents Cyril and Florence Sanville, and brothers Homer, Henry (Bud), Andrew (Babe), and Robert Sanville.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Israel’s name may be made to Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

John Willard Rodgers

John Willard (Bill, Johnny Bill) Rodgers, 80, of Lyndonville, died of complications of COVID-19 on September 27, 2022, at the Pines Nursing Home, with his wife and his daughter by his side.

He was born on January 24,1942, in Williamstown, to John F. and Ruth (Robbins) Rodgers of East Montpelier.

In 1944, at the age of two, he moved with his family to the Rodgers Farm in West Glover. He attended various one-room schoolhouses in the area and graduated from Barton Academy in 1960.

He was a grain truck driver for Ralston Purina in Orleans then St. Johnsbury, and in 1962 married Marie Amyot, the mother of their three children. In 1963, he was drafted and joined the National Guard. In 1966, he moved his family back to West Glover to farm with his father, for a while with his brother, too, and eventually with his two sons.

He raised registered Jerseys and exhibited the grand champion at the Orleans County Fair. He was dedicated to producing the best quality milk and received an award for highest quality milk from Cabot Creamery.

In addition to being a farmer, he was a logger, mechanic, horseman, president of the Trailwinders Snowmobile Club, president of the Glover Parents Club, and jack of many trades. He was a big joke and storyteller, and was awarded “Vermont’s Biggest Liar,” which was part of a national contest. He was also a builder of three barns: first a free-stall barn when the original barn built in the 1800s was torn down, then the barn built in 1978 after a fire destroyed the free-stall, then in 1980, when he sold the home farm to his brother and moved to the old Forest Young (Pot Luck) farm on Bear Call Road, where the barn had burned. He continued farming until 1983 when he went to work as a field man for Cabot Creamery, where he loved going out to visit the farmers. The last paying job he had was at Burke Mountain Academy, where he provided maintenance and janitorial services for the school. He loved being there because of the kids.

He was married to his first wife until 1992, and in 1994 he married Judy Halsey. They lived in Glover until deer hunting season, and Florida in the winter. They were married until her death in 2013. In 2015 he married Verna Lemay. They wintered in Florida only a couple more years and eventually settled down in Lyndonville.

He was known to his grandchildren, both natural and step-grandchildren, as Gramp. He loved them best, at least until the great-grandchildren came to be. In the last, they were his reason to keep living, despite years of chronic pain and illness, possibly linked to a near death reaction to the live rabies vaccine he received in his 20s after treating a cow bitten by a rabid fox. He thought that kids should have ponies and was so happy he helped that become a reality for the Webster kids. He loved hunting and fishing, his Jack Russell Terriers, his rare breed chickens, and his garden.

He is survived by his wife, Verna Lemay, and her children: Steven, Joanne, and Donna Lemay; by his grandchildren Charlie and Danielle Lamont, and Amanda and Michael Green; by his children: Mark Rodgers and his wife, Karen, of Glover, Diane Rodgers and her spouse, Kelly Young, of Montpelier, John S. Rodgers and his wife, Brenda, of West Glover; by his grandchildren: Megan Webster and her husband, Dan, of Coventry, Tyler Rodgers and his wife, Lindsay, of London, Ontario, John Finley Rodgers and his wife, Kristen, of West Glover, Derek Rodgers and his wife, Stephany, of Virginia, and Violet and Ian Rodgers of Montpelier; by his great-grandchildren: Noah, Addie, Logan, and Asher Webster, Aria and Lincoln Rodgers; by his siblings: Ruth Ann Moffett of Kentucky, Barb Feola of Georgia, Jim Rodgers and his wife, Nancy, of West Glover, and Catherine Anderson and her husband, Michael, of Georgia; and by his nieces and nephews: Brian, Kimberly, Steven, Marsha, Chris, Craig, Greg, Phil, and Laura;

He is also survived by Judy’s children: Lori Halsey, Nancy Halsey Flasck, and Lee Perry, her granddaughters Katie and Annie Lewis, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by so many great friends, some of them life-long.

A graveside service will be held at the Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover on Saturday, October 8, at 11 a.m. A potluck reception will follow at the home of Jim and Nancy Rodgers.

Donations in his name can be made to a horse rescue, Kingdom Therapeutics at Safe Haven Farm, 4095 Gore Road, Derby, Vermont 05829, or to the Pines Nursing Home Hospice Room, 601 Red Village Road, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851.

Cecile Irene Lucas

Cecile Irene Lucas was born in Derby on July 15, 1940, daughter of Matthewson J. Wood and Irene E. (Bushaw) Wood. She died and entered Heaven’s gates on September 23, 2022.

She was a loving mother and wife. Cecile was a hard worker, both inside and outside the home. She worked at Bogner of America for over 25 years as a presser. In addition, Cecile worked over 40 years washing and ironing for numerous doctor’s offices. She kept an immaculate home and loved taking care of the lawn and gardens around the house.

In her later years, she enjoyed scrapbooking, playing word search, and talking with friends and family on the phone. Cecile loved watching Dancing with the Stars, The Price is Right, and the news.

Cecile was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Leonard A. Lucas, in 2010. She enjoyed and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Cecile is survived by her children: Terry and his wife, Sue, of Seattle, Washington, Sherry Walker and her husband, Reinhard, of Derby, and Judy (Lucas) Mead and her husband, Mike, of Derby; by her grandchildren: Neil Walker, Amanda Leget, April Mead, Ashley Connor, Samantha Marcoux, Greg Lucas, and Rachel Lucas; and by 11 beautiful great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brothers Kenneth, Wallace, Dale, Matt, Rudy, and Gerald, and by her sister Esther Metras. She is survived by her sisters Lorraine Webber, Linda Jones, and Sylvia Ward, as well as by her aunt Mae (Wood) Reed.

A private funeral service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Alice Eliza Beals Hurd

Alice Eliza (Beals) Hurd was born on November 15, 1932, in Newport, New Hampshire, to Lena (Tenney) Beals and Raymond J. Beals. She grew up on the family farm in West Springfield, New Hampshire. She attended high school in Newport, and college at Keene Teachers College in Keene, New Hampshire.

On Aug 12, 1951, she married David Hurd. They were married for 57 years until his passing in 2008.

Alice worked in food service at Keene State College and for the Keene school system. She worked for many years in food service in the Elliot Hospital, Cheshire Hospital, and the Keene School District. Before retiring, she had worked her way up to the director of food programs for all the schools in Keene. When she retired, she and her husband, with the help of their children and grandchildren, built their homestead in Newport Center. They built their large home so she could share it with their huge family. Alice’s home was known for its beautiful flower gardens and landscaping.

She was very active in the United Church of Newport, singing in the choir and making beautiful flower displays for the altar as well as many banners to celebrate each church season, and was known for the beautiful Lenten garden she made each year.

She is survived by her six children: Vernon (Judy) of Newport Center, and their children Olivia Tribble, Elizabeth Martin, and Mary Bilodeau, Steve (Trudy) of Coventry, and their sons, Peter and Thomas, Sharon Mousette (David) of Spofford, New Hampshire, and their children Collette Hildreth, David, Timothy, and Scott, Milton of St. Louis, Missouri, and his children Jessica, Raynor, and Holly, Calvin (Bambi) of Waterbury, Connecticut, and their son Adam, and Sheldon of Orleans, and his sons Dale and Richard. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, and her two sisters: Muriel Martin of Guildhall and Mildred Bowie of Springfield, New Hampshire.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, David.

Funeral services will be held at the United Church of Newport on Sunday, October 9, at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to the United Church of Newport.

Nandra Carol Faria Herold

Nandra Carol (Faria) Herold died on September 15, 2022, at her home in Morgan.

Nandra, born on February 19, 1958, was a loving, caring, and strong-willed woman. She brought happiness and laughter to everyone she met. She could also be very stubborn. She was a life-changing person who never stopped loving life. She had a way to bring the best out of the ones she cared about.

Nandra had a love of riding her motorcycle, doing puzzles, and gardening. She loved sharing her plants and seeds with friends. A close friend brought a bouquet of flowers grown from seeds that Nandra had given them. Her sharing attitude and love for life was always growing. Her memory and spirit will live on. Remember, share and talk about her often. She will live on forever in our hearts and memories.

Nandra is survived by her husband, Thomas Herold, by her brothers Dennis Faria and Derrick Faria, by her children Carol Ann Cabana, Amy (Ed) Jones, Kimberly (Zak) Gagliola, Michael Gagliola, Carrie Jean (Jon) Wardencki-Currier, Christopher Gagliola, and Justin Ingram; by her grandchildren Eddy, Jessica, Chelci, Kylie, Jordan, Arric, Arielle, (soon to be) Anthony, Jace, and Kaydence; and by her extended family, Marie Herold, Lorraine (Joel and Kara) Robinson, and Denise (Dan) Putnam.

There will be a celebration of life for friends and family on October 15, at the American Legion, Post 80, Island Pond, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Nancy Frizzell

Nancy Frizzell, 75, of Barton, died peacefully on September 26, 2022, in Barton. She was born on February 28, 1947, in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire, to Gwendolyn (Ellingwood) and Herman Cross Jr.

Nancy was a cook at the North Country Union Junior High School for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary in Island Pond. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by her son Douglas Petell, and her stepson Ethan Frizzell. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Eric and Joe Petell; step-granddaughter Leah Plough; and by four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings: Daniel Cross and his wife, Bonnie, Randall Cross and his wife, Marguerite, Carol Reilly and husband, Buster, and Peggy Fedele and husband, David; by her sister-in-law Shirley Cross, by her special daughter-in-law Sue Dush, and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother James Bradley Cross.

The family’s hearts are broken as they mourn the loss of their beloved sister Nancy. They will greatly miss her smile but now they are grateful she knows what it’s like to be genuinely unbound, without disease, pain, or treatment.

A celebration of her life will be at noon on Sunday, October 23, at the Island Pond American Legion.

DEATH NOTICE

Douglas Maxwell

Douglas Maxwell, 84, of Derby, died on October 1, 2022, in Newport.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 8, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 8, at the funeral home from 1 p.m., until the hour of the funeral.