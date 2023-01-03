Obituaries 1.4.2023

Sandra F. Worth

Sandra F. Worth, 81, of East Charleston, died December 20, 2022.

She was born to William Fagan and Helen Creasy on June 4, 1941. She married Thomas Worth in 1965, and lived in Wolcott, Connecticut. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Catskill, New York.

They had two children: Lory Wright and Steven Worth and his wife, Angela, and in the mid-1980s, Louis Ledee joined the family.

She is also survived by five grandchildren: Eric (Jaime Kelly), Kyle, Logan, Justin, Raquel, and great-grandchild Thomas.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Carol Morse).

Sandra graduated from Island Pond High School in 1959. Sandra worked many years for the Catskill Memorial Hospital as the business office manager. She moved on to be the co-owner of Mikhitarian Home Health in Jefferson Heights, Catskill. Finishing her career, she worked as a manager for Albany Medical Center, pioneering one of the first urgent care centers in the area.

Sandra quietly passed away with her family by her side in North Country Hospital, Newport. Sandra was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Wayne Wheeler

Wayne Wheeler, the Antenna Man, died on Christmas Day 2022, in Newport, at 88 years old.

Wayne’s life, including his thriftiness, arose out of the economic challenges of the Great Depression. He was blessed with a dry Vermont wit. For most of his life, he was fortunate to have amazing health, peddling his bike 1,000 miles a summer until about three years ago. In the final months of his life, he’d often say he lived 85 great years. As for his last three years of his 88 years, when his health was failing him, he said he could have done without those years, but he made the best of them.

Born on October 24, 1934, in Newport, to William “Sam” and Marie (Davio) Wheeler, he was the next to the youngest of nine children. At the time of his death, he was the last surviving member of his generation.

Never one to fear work, Wayne’s work life began when he was growing up on Hoskins Avenue in Newport. He peddled vegetables from the family’s large garden and eggs from the family’s flock of chickens, going door-to-door in the neighborhood. And he was a “pin boy” in two area bowling allies, one in the heart of Newport Center and another on Main Street. This was in the days before there were automatic pinsetters. That job was left up to pin boys like Wayne.

On December 31, 1953, during his senior year at Newport High School, he and his brother Irwin installed what would be the first of countless thousands of television antennas that Wayne would go on to install. They erected it on their parents’ house so the family could start the New Year watching the Rose Bowl. Next thing he knew, he had a sideline job installing antennas for family, friends, and neighbors.

After graduating from high school in 1954, Wayne served a four-year stint in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning home, he began work at Butterfields (now Tivoly) in Derby Line while serving part-time in the Vermont Army National Guard, which he eventually retired from. He worked at Butterfield during the day and installed antennas after work, sometimes in the dark of night. All three of his sons recall occasionally being recruited at young ages to hold a flashlight so he could see during these evening affairs.

During a visit to Jay’s Snack Bar, a popular eatery in Derby at the time (where the Cow Palace is today), he met a young waitress from Irasburg, Pauline (Simino) Wheeler. One thing led to another, and the couple married on June 20, 1959, a love which produced three sons.

After about 15 years of working at Butterfields, Wayne decided to quit that job and go into full-time self-employment as the “Antenna Man” with Pauline. He was eventually joined in the business by oldest son, Jeffrey, who operates the business today. They also installed many of the very first satellite television antennas in the region. Wayne retired from the antenna business on December 31, 2019, at 85 years old, 66 years to the day he’d installed his first roof top antenna.

Wayne and Pauline took tremendous pride in their children and their families. They went near and far to attend their sporting events or anything else they were involved in. And they enjoyed traveling in general, and they loved family gatherings.

In addition, Wayne loved all things history, especially Northeast Kingdom history. And he enjoyed sharing that knowledge. He was also a lifelong antique collector, always wheeling and dealing. Wayne also served for many years on the Newport Planning Commission, where he was known as a champion of the underdog.

When Pauline died on September 12, 2013, after 54 years of marriage, Wayne was lost. He’d lost his sidekick in life. However, love would come again. For the last eight years, he has been partners with Diane Saxton, who quickly became an important member of the Wheeler family.

Wayne is survived by his sons: Jeffrey of Newport Center, Scott of Derby, and Kevin and his wife, Tammy, of Orleans. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Curtis Wheeler and his wife, Gabrielle and their children Brooke and Daniel of New Sweden, Maine, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Nicholas Wheeler and his wife, Abby Isleborn, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Emily Brugman and her husband, Robert, of Marquette, Michigan, and their children Lucas, Annabelle, Henry, and James; Jordan Wheeler of Orleans, and his children Kenadi, Spencer, and Hudsen; Aaron Wheeler of Newport Center and his son Weslee; and Jeffrey Hensley and his wife, Sophie Deslandes, of Johnson. He is also survived by his partner, Diane Saxton, and former daughter-in-law, April Wheeler.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Penny Wheeler.

Without a doubt, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, will be sharing stories about Wayne for decades to come.

A celebration of life will be held at a later, undetermined date.

People interested in donating in his name may send donations to the Pope Frontier Animal Society at 4473 Barton-Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Carl Gary Taylor

Carl Gary Taylor, 66, of Derby, died on December 29, 2022, in Newport, following several years of diminishing health and medical complications. Carl lived with the challenges of chemical dependency which contributed to physical and mental health issues.

Carl was born in Miami Beach, Florida, on January 18, 1956, to Jack and Elly Erdmann Taylor of Bay Harbor Island, Florida. He grew up on Biscayne Bay along with his brother Mitchell and many cousins roaming the islands on bikes, playing in the yards, and doing all things related to water.

Carl was raised in the Jewish faith, attended Hebrew School, and became a Bar Mitzvah at Temple Emannu-El in Miami Beach, Florida. He was predeceased by his loving parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Martin Taylor, daughter Jamie Lynn Smith, step-daughter Dawn Jensen Perry, brother Mitchell Taylor and his wife, Elizabeth, of Miami Beach, as well as dear cousins and friends near and far.

Carl was a graduate of Lear School in Miami Beach. At Goddard College in Plainfield, Carl received a master’s degree in counseling. His time at Goddard was influential in his development. While there, Carl made deep, life-long friendships that he truly valued. He was avidly interested in many aspects of life, was a prolific reader, collected music from innumerable genres, and studied practices related to physical and mental health, spiritual life, and metaphysics. He loved textiles, jewelry, traveling, fly fishing, and gardening, for which he attained master gardener certification.

While at Goddard College, Carl came to Newport to do an internship with Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA). That year was instrumental in causing Carl to put down roots in the Upper Kingdom, especially as the area abounds in bodies of water: lakes, streams, rivers, ponds, and all of the wonders within them. Carl worked for state of Vermont Social and Rehabilitation Services as a social worker. He then opened, with the support of his family, Newport Adolescent Programs, Inc. (NAPI), a private non-profit social service offering counseling, therapy, the New Friends Program, and school programs, all with an emphasis on relational experiences, including outdoor and animal activities appropriate to children, adolescents, and adults of all walks of life regardless of ability to pay. This work was supported by Carl Gary Taylor Foundation for Children and did not operate under any other funding other than negotiated fees for services.

While introducing NAPI to professionals in the area, Carl met Susan, who was working in private practice. A flurry of match-making activities ensued until a dinner date was secured for the two of them. That date lasted for two hours, Carl drove Susan home, shook her hand at the door, and later related to her that he drove away thinking, “I am going to marry her.”

Susan began providing counseling services to the parents of children receiving services from NAPI. This collaboration led to NAPI adding another A to its name by providing services to adults, as well. They married in 1993. Carl and Susan worked together over all the years of their marriage, providing a variety of helping experiences to the community. Their mutual desire to offer a safe place for growth and change to occur was the cornerstone of all their professional endeavors.

In 2000, the Taylors work at NAAPI expanded to include equine facilitated psychotherapy, which was at that time an emerging field. Carl and Susan bought a small farm in Derby as a private property and hosted the therapeutic farm program which they had developed at NAAPI. In addition to the activities of the program, they opened their property to groups and individuals for farm visits. In 2006, they moved from the other side of Derby Pond to the farm to make their home. Carl planted gardens, apple trees, river birch, and tamarac.

Together Carl and Susan developed best practices for the keeping of horses and donkeys, set up buffer zones to protect the waterways, and established walking paths to enjoy the property from many views. Carl considered this work to be one of the most fulfilling aspects of his life.

Carl was devoted to his dear Jamie. She brought much joy and comfort to his life. Watching her grow, being playful together, and supporting her as she moved into her independent life was important to him. Her commitment to developing her skills, her ethics, and life values pleased him to no end.

Carl was a generous and humble man. Through his foundation and from personal resources Carl supported a vast number of organizations and people in their efforts to make a healing impact on this community and the wider world. In the last few years, Carl developed a desire to assist in keeping access to rivers available to the public. His collaboration with Vermont River Conservancy was dear to him.

There will be no services in keeping with Carl’s wishes. Donations may be made in memory of Carl to Vermont River Conservancy Protect Access Program, 29 Main Street, Suite 11, Montpelier, Vermont 05602.

Edmund B. Ryan Jr.

Edmund “Ed” Ryan of Irasburg, died December 28, 2022, after two years of declining health following a stroke in 2020. He was born August 27, 1953.

Ed was born and raised in New Jersey and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School. He began his college studies at North Carolina State University and Brookdale Community College and graduated with a degree in business from Flagler College.

Ed began farming at a young age and his path led to a career with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), eventually bringing him to the Northeast Kingdom, where he worked as a USDA Officer for the Department of Homeland Security at the Derby Line crossing.

After his retirement he continued farming on a smaller scale, growing a variety of summer vegetables and his legendary tomatoes. His hobbies included fishing, boating, and spending time with family. He was a proud member of the Derby Elks Lodge #2155 for a number of years.

When his health declined, Ed moved to Little River, South Carolina, to be in the care of his sisters and brother-in-law.

Ed was predeceased by his father, Edmund B. Ryan.

He is survived by his mother, Marion Ryan, of New Jersey; by his sisters: Suzanne Ryan Souto of North Carolina, Karen Ryan Bonfield and her husband, Tom, of North Carolina, and Marianne Ryan Gillette and her husband, Robert, of Johnsburg, New York; and by his brother Christopher and his wife, Heather, of Enola, Arkansas.

His nieces and nephews include Jackson Souto and Carol Bottiggi, Thomas and Craig Bonfield, Megan DeMeyer, and Brendan, James, Caleb, and Daniel Ryan.

Ed will be so missed by his family.

Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, New Jersey.

Robert Raboin

Robert Raboin, 91, died and went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 23, 2022. Robert was born to Hector and Vinalda Raboin on December 20, 1931, in Fairfax.

Robert met the love of his life, Rita Choquette, at his sister’s wedding, where they were both members of the wedding party. They married on August 20, 1955, and were married for 67 years. They were recently able to celebrate this milestone as the longest married couple at their granddaughter’s wedding.

It was after his marriage that Robert began dairy farming, a lifelong endeavor even after the loss of the barn in spring 2020. Robert was forever grateful for the support of the community during that time and continued with farming related tasks until his death. Community members would often see Robert driving tractor on Route 100 on what is still known by locals as “Raboin Flats” in Lowell. He also was an avid reader and read the newspaper daily. From opening weekend in the spring to closing weekend in the fall, Robert and Rita were also Sunday regulars at Cajun’s Snack Bar near their home.

Robert was a devout member of the Catholic Church, and it is a comfort knowing that he will be watching over his family in Heaven with God.

Family was the center of Robert’s life, and he spent his free time with his and Rita’s immediate as well as extended family. As the Raboin and Choquette families became intertwined through marriage, Rita’s family became inextricably his and vice versa.

Robert is survived by siblings: Fern Bonneau, Donat and Jeannine Choquette, Anne and George Leblanc, Norman and Gerry Raboin, Roger and Marie Raboin, Martha and Paul Fournier, Ernest and Louise Choquette, and Gerard and Pauline Raboin.

He was predeceased by his parents and his in-laws, Edeas and Rosa Choquette. He was predeceased by Bernard Bonneau, Regent and Jackie Choquette, and Ulysse Choquette.

Robert is survived by his children: Dennis Raboin, Maurice Raboin, Claire Waterman, Michael and Carla Raboin, and Joanne and Mark Cyr. He was predeceased by Aline Raboin and Mark Waterman.

Robert is survived by his grandchildren: Matthew Raboin, Alissa Raboin and Ryan Heuser, David Waterman and Nina Ren, Kevin and Roxy Waterman, Karen Waterman and Courtney Cirillo, Samantha and David Vallieres, Anna Raboin and Paul Donna, Steven and Alyssa Raboin, Angela and Dan Farrow, Katherine Cyr, Kimberly Cyr, and Kristina Cyr. He was predeceased by Andrew and Amanda Cyr.

Robert had six (soon to be seven) great-grandchildren: Carter and Emily Vallieres, Greyson Cirillo-Waterman, Sawyer Farrow, Violet Donna, and Carson Heuser. Robert is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Friday, January 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

Funeral services with meal following will occur at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy, on January 7, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the HALO Foundation at http://www.mewhalofoundation.org.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Bernard John Poginy

On December 18, 2022, Bernard John Poginy, 85, of Coventry, died peacefully in his home with his family present. Bernard was born on August 1, 1937, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Adelard and Ila (Moore) Poginy.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Janice (Mills) Poginy, of Coventry, and by his children: Wendy Poginy of North Troy, Tracy Poginy and Karen Tanner of Coventry, Aaron Poginy of Coventry, and Jason Poginy and his wife, Jaimie, of Coventry; by his grandchildren: Amber and her husband, Kris Lauderbach, of Holland, Autumn and her husband, Christopher Columbia, of North Troy, Jenna Piper and Frank Matyok of Miami Springs, Florida, Tamera and her husband, Brad Beede, of St. Albans, and Mia, Kaeli, and Tristin Poginy of Coventry; and by great-grandchildren: Michael, Remy, Caleb, Evan, Letti, and James.

Bernard is survived by his brothers and sisters: Leona and Julius White, Joyce Poginy, Ramon Poginy, David and Diana Poginy, Kathleen and Buzzy Baker, Martha and Warren Darlington, Michael and Nicole Poginy, Madeline and William Wolford, Mary and Michael Staples, Patrick and Cindy Poginy, and Sarah and Dean Deloach.

On July 31, 1965, Bernard married the love of his life, Janice Mills. They had 57 wonderful years together. Bernard and Janice enjoyed cooking together and meeting friends in their restaurant, The Old Bobbin Mill.

Cooking was Bernard’s greatest passion. At the age of 18 he was co-owner of the Miss Newport Diner. He also worked at The Royal Restaurant and Frank’s Steakhouse as head chef for 17 years, after which he worked in the kitchen at North Country Hospital. Bernard and Janice owned and operated The Old Bobbin Mill Restaurant from 1992 to 2002.

In his retirement Bernard worked at several local restaurants. He greatly enjoyed spending his time with family and fishing with his buddy Dave Revoir.

Bernard was predeceased by his daughter Rhonda Poginy, his brother Richard Poginy, and his sister Nora Poginy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on January 7, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport.

Online condolences may be shared at awrfh.com.

Lillian Marie Plante

Lillian Marie (Delisle) Plante, 94, died peacefully in the presence of her loved ones on December 20, 2022. Lillian was born on September 27, 1928, in Danville, Quebec, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Martin) Delisle.

A significant part of her life was spent committing time as a member and employee of the Orleans Country Club. She and her late husband, Gille, enjoyed playing golf at the club, and many remember them as the starters for the first hole. Prior to retirement, she was a proud employee of the Barton Cleaners and served the community as an EMT for the Barton Ambulance Squad. She was dedicated to her faith and remained a loyal member of the Catholic Church through all the years.

In her free time, she would spend many hours crocheting, bird watching, and playing a good game of cribbage or cards with family and friends. Lillian was always comfortable speaking her mind. Some called her a little firecracker, something all loved and appreciated about her. She had an extra special place in her heart for her grandson Timmy, who she helped raise, and her goddaughter Jennifer, who was always by her side. During her last hours, she continued to receive compliments on her youthful skin, something she was very proud of.

Lillian is survived by two of her children, whom she adored: Robert Plante and his companion of 20 years, Marguerite Descheneau, and Linda Plante and her companion, Brian Parenteau. She is survived by her loving grandchildren: Tim Plante and his wife, Kelly, Jennifer Cote, Winston Cote Jr., Jonathan Charles, Jillian Charles and her fiancé, Travis Dudley, Daniel Plante and his wife, Karma, Andrew Plante and his wife, Shaylyn, and by 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gille Plante, and her daughter Diane Plante.

Services will be held in the spring, where her family will celebrate her life and her reuniting with her beloved husband, Gille.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Most Holy Trinity Parish, 85 St. Paul Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822, or to the Bob Silvester Junior Golf Program, 316 Country Club Lane, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Donna Marie Piette

Donna Marie (Conti) Piette, 69, of Coventry, died in the comfort of her home on December 23, 2022, after a short battle with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer.

She was born November 30, 1953, in Barre City, to Nicholas and Florence (Cerasoli) Conti. She married the love of her life, Roger Piette, on November 3, 1984. They made their home in Newport, and later relocated to Coventry. They were blessed with a son Robert John (Bob) in 1986.

She knew at an early age that she was called to teach children. She obtained her degree in education from Johnson State College in 1976, and dedicated the next 32 years to teaching at Charleston Elementary School.

She loved gardening and cooking, and especially enjoyed sharing the bounty of these with family and friends. Her faith was central to her life as a member of Mater Dei Parish. She volunteered at their food shelf, for the Coventry Town Foundation, and served as secretary on the board of North Country Mountaineers.

In addition to her loving husband, Roger, of Coventry, and her son Bob and his wife, Lilia, of West Charleston, she leaves behind her sisters Victoria Conti and Lori Conti of Barre, and her brothers: Nicholas Conti and his wife, Cindy, of Barre, Thomas Conti and his wife, Michelle, of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Sandy Conti and his wife, Terri, of East Montpelier. She also leaves behind Roger’s wonderful family: George and Retha Piette of Newport, Normand and Susan Piette of Westfield, Omer and Pierrette Piette of Newport, Raymond Piette and friend, Marlene Gilfillan, of Brownington, Real and Denise Piette of Newport, and Rene and Felicia Piette of Jay. There are also many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved.

She was predeceased by her parents, by Roger’s parents, Sylva and Simone Piette, and by her sister-in-law Donna Whitaker Piette.

Found in Donna’s possessions:

“I feel the doors have all been shut. As I look from where I came from, I know I cannot return. Any door I open into my future holds an unknown path. My only hope, Lord, is in knowing that any door I open will find you standing there.”

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Edward’s Church in Derby Line on Saturday, January 14, at 11 a.m.

Friends may call from 10 a.m., until the hour of the funeral, in St. Edward’s Hall on Saturday, January 14.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s memory to the window fund at Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Millie R. O’Neil

Millie Rose O’Neil, 73, of Barton, formerly of Glover, died peacefully on December 24, 2022, at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, where she has made her home for several years.

She was born November 12, 1949, in Greensboro, along with her twin sister, Bonnie; the daughters of the late Herbert and Lorraine (Lanphear) Gomes. Millie graduated from Hardwick Academy in the class of 1969.

Millie stayed at home to care for her young family. She later was a private caregiver for many years.

She was first married to Stephen Marshall. They divorced and she later married Edward M. O’Neil in Massachusetts. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, music, knitting, and sewing. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved spending as much time as possible with them.

She is survived by her children: Melanie R. Marshall and her husband, Ryan, of Great Meadows, New Jersey, Stephen Marshall and his wife, Stephanie, of Plainville, Massachusetts, and Heather O’Neil of Newport; by two sisters: Linda Mae Clow and her husband, Rod, of Hardwick, and Sharon Marchett and her husband, Mike, of Palm Coast, Florida; by her half-brother Jack Gomes and his wife, Laura, of Potomac Falls, Virginia; by six grandchildren: Paige and Luca Marshall, Andrew and Brendon Parish, and Cooper and Spencer Wheeler; by her step-mother Nancy Gomes of Craftsbury; as well as by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Millie was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward O’Neil, in 2009; by her siblings: Bradley Gomes, David Gomes, and her twin sister Bonnie Rossi, who died December 19, 2022.

A graveside service will be scheduled in the spring, in the Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover, with a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Maple Lane Nursing Home staff, 60 Maple Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Gregory McElroy

Gregory McElroy, 68, of Johnson, died November 23, 2022, after a long illness. He was born in Newport, the son of Donald and Beverly (Blanchard) McElroy.

Raised in Lowell, one of his accomplishments was becoming an Eagle Scout in 1968. He graduated from North Country High School. As a young man, he earned a master’s certificate in small engine repair. Later he continued his education at the Community College of Vermont and Johnson State (now Northern Vermont University).

A man of many talents, he worked in the Lowell area for several years. Eventually he moved to Eden with his first wife, Cathy, and opened his own business, Mack’s Services, selling and repairing lawnmowers, chainsaws, and accessories. He later began working for the Vermont distributor of Toro products. He earned several awards from the Stihl company, including a trip to Germany and Switzerland. He also received several reward trips from Oregon for selling saw chains and associated products. Later he was employed by ASML, a vendor of IBM/Global Foundries locally. He enjoyed traveling to other sites across the country, filling in for logistics coworkers.

Following his retirement, he could be found either at the family farm in Lowell or at home in Johnson working in the yards, cutting, and splitting firewood for his home or neighbors. He loved to clear snow and till the neighbors’ gardens with “baby blue,” his tractor. Snowmobiling with his long-time friends was a favorite winter activity. In the summer he would fish and share the catch with friends who loved trout.

He was always active in churches in every community he lived in. He was active in Lowell Bible Church, Wolcott Methodist Church, and Lamoille Valley Nazarene Church. At Lamoille Valley Nazarene Church he sang in the many Christmas cantatas. In one, Greg sang the part of Ricardo, an opera tenor. Not bad for a guy who couldn’t read music! For many years he and the kids would join workdays at the Nazarene church and Ithiel Falls Campground, and participated in the fun at Freedom Ministries and Fields of Harvest for wood-cutting days. He never expected anything in return and served others because he enjoyed it. One of his favorite sayings was, you can’t out-give God.

While living in Eden, Greg served on the Lamoille County Planning Commission. There he had the pleasure of getting to know Governor James Douglas. Greg also served several terms as a Justice of the Peace in Johnson.

Unable to serve in the military, Greg was proud of his son for serving in the Navy and his daughter for her service in the Air Guard. He proudly attended both their graduations from basic military training and visited their various duty stations.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Helen; by his children: Nathaniel and Stephanie McElroy of Texas, and Claire and Christopher Acevedo of California; by his stepsons Gregory and Anna Duval and W. Joseph and Karen Duval, both of New York. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Kaye Lynne, Madeline, Ava, Logan, Alexander, Deven, and John.

He is survived by his sister Coleen Jenne and her husband, Robert, of Orleans, and nieces SaraLee, Ericka, and Cassie, as well as several great- and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Verniece, and his niece Alicia.

A celebration of Greg’s life will be held on Saturday, January 21, at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. Calling hours will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, Wolcott Methodist Church, or Lowell Bible Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared at dgfunerals.com.

Terri J. Holden

Terri J. Holden, 65, of Newport, died on January 1, 2023, in Newport. She was born on May 25, 1957, in Holland, to the late Harley and Marjorie (Tyler) Sykes. On July 30, 1988, she married Peter Holden, who survives her.

Terri was a graduate of North Country Union High School class of 1975. She enjoyed sewing, doing puzzles, reading Amish books and recipes, watching Hallmark movies, and rescuing animals.

She is also survived by her children: Ryan Holden and his wife, Kristina, Sarah Holden, Samantha Bolduc and her husband, Rance, and Justice Holden; by her grandchildren: Harley and John Wayne Holden, Dylan Markum, and Spencer Bolduc; by her brothers: Tim Sykes and his wife, Dawn Brainard, and Ron Sykes and his partner, Connie Miner; by her sisters: Sharon Breton and her husband, Richard, and Susan Simoneau and her husband, Kevin.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, her very best friend Tracy Turgeon, her dogs Hayven and Jolee, and her cats Mystic and Magic.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Terri’s name may be made to Vermont Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 597, Hinesburg, Vermont 05461, or at www.vtdogrescue.com.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Patricia Deth

Patricia Deth, 96, died December 19, 2022, in Morrisville. She was born on August 11, 1926, to Pheletus Henry Teachout and Gertrude Thompson Teachout.

At age six, Patricia helped her family raise two orphaned bear cubs rescued from Burke Mountain. The “Bear Den” was named after them.

On April 13, 1946, she married Frank Deth. They lived in Burke Hollow, and had a daughter and two sons. In 1957, they moved to East St. Johnsbury and together they ran a beautiful Jersey dairy farm. Before Frank’s death they built a log cabin where Patricia kept many gorgeous flower gardens.

Besides being hands-on with all aspects of dairying, she had many hobbies, including carpentry, photography, painting, and calligraphy. She also enjoyed traveling and did several bus tours in Canada and the U.S. Her family enjoyed her homemade bread and home brew.

Patricia lived in Hyde Park for 14 years, tending even more flower gardens and feeding the birds before moving to Morrisville to be close to her daughter Linda.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Frank, by her parents, and by all five of her siblings.

She is survived by her daughter Linda and Gary Briggs, by her sons Paul and Linda Deth, and Rodger Deth and partner, Marge Harvey. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Chad Briggs, Seth Briggs and his husband, Daniel Cardona, Josh Deth and his wife, Kristine McAllister, and Melissa and Rob Sylvester; by her great-grandson Shae Sylvester, and special nephew Leo Teachout.

As per her request, a small, close family gathering will be held at a later date. In her memory, it would be most fitting to plant a tree or shrub. Namaste.

Robin N. Beaton

Robin N. Beaton, 74, of Glover, formerly of Orleans, died peacefully on December 21, 2022, in Glover. He was born on August 31, 1948, in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, to Daniel and Hazel (Woodrow) Beaton.

Robin was a supervisor for Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans for many years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 23 of Orleans, and his hobbies were fishing and partridge hunting.

He is survived by his son Robin Beaton and his wife, Tammy; by his sisters Heidi and Vickie; by his companion Joanne’s children: Raymond, John, and Renee; by his two granddaughters: Autumn and Shaylyn and her husband, Josh.

He was predeceased by his parents, Hazel and Daniel, and by his companion, Joanne Hamel.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Orleans.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post 23, P.O. Box 45, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Tyler Insley Bean

Ever the thespian, Tyler I. Bean, 83, of Orleans, died December 25, 2022, choosing Christmas Day to take his final curtain call.

He was born in Springfield on December 1, 1939, to Arthur Insley and Ruth (Tyler) Bean. He attended the Springfield Elementary and High School, graduating in 1957. He entered Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, before joining the U.S. Army. He first attended the U.S. Armed Forces School of Music in Virginia. Afterward, he was stationed at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, where he played French Horn in the Post Band, traveling to many places in Alaska for concerts.

After his active service, he returned to Vermont, where he attended the University of Vermont (UVM), majoring in forestry. There he met his future wife, Marie Hoadley, of South Woodstock. They were married in August 1964. They went to Orono, Maine, where Tyler continued to study forestry at the University of Maine. There, he decided to change majors to education, so it was back to Burlington and UVM, where he graduated in 1966 with a bachelor of science in education. Tyler taught at Burlington High School for two years before moving to Orleans and Lake Region Union High School (LRUHS), where he taught science for 31 years, retiring in 1999.

During that time, he spent many summers taking courses at several different colleges around the northeast before going back to UVM, where he received a master of science for teachers in 1974.

One of his greatest pleasures was music. He joined the Vermont 40th National Guard Army Band and served for a number of years, playing in concerts all over Vermont. While at LRUHS he played in the school band when a French Horn was needed. He performed in 12 of their musicals, enjoying every moment of acting with the students, and was in three of the Derby Stock Company musicals.

He was a fisherman, and a rabbit and deer hunter, all which he enjoyed immensely. He savored the opportunity to ice fish with his father-in-law, and both were so excited when Tyler caught a 37-inch, 18-pound lake trout out of Seymour Lake in 1977.

Once the trails were packed, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling were a favorite get-back-in-the-hills pastime. One “bucket list” item was to tap the maples on his land in Sheffield. The sap was delivered to Earle Randall’s sugarhouse, where he helped him with gathering and boiling. Golf also became a passion after his son got him interested in it.

Tyler is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie; by his daughter Jennifer Bartlau and her husband, Werner, of Jeffersonville; by his son Gregory Bean and his wife, Kristina, of Newport; three grandsons: Thomas Bartlau and his wife, Jessica, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Chandler Martin of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jacob Bean of Newport; by his granddaughter Morgan Bartlau of Jeffersonville; by his brother Donald Bean and his wife, Karen, of Bethel, Maine; by two sisters, Mary Bloom and her husband, Stephen, of South Portland, Maine, and Emily Tocci and her husband, Gregory, of Windham, Maine; and by several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife’s parents, and seven cousins.

It was Tyler’s decision to have only a burial service, date to be announced.

Donations in Tyler’s memory may be made to the LRUHS Musical Fund to ensure continuation of their musicals. Please send to Lake Region Union High School, Attn: Andre Messier, Principal, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Condolences may be made online at curtis-britch.com.