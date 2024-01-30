Obituaries 1.31.2024

Merle Wayne Young Sr.

Merle Wayne Young Sr., 89, of West Glover, died on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, after a battle with Amyloidosis in his heart and lungs. He passed peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven, in his home, with his three daughters at his side. Merle was born in the “farmhouse” in West Glover on October 24, 1934, to Clarence and Ruth (Baker) Young.

Merle graduated from Orleans High School with the class of 1952. He met his future wife Carolyn (Woodard) at the Barton movie theater, where she was an usher. They were married on September 26, 1953, and spent 54 years together before her passing in 2007.

Merle grew up as part of the third generation farming the “homestead” that his grandfather George bought in the mid 1800s, after coming with his family to Canada as a child from Scotland and wanting his own land and as an adult acquired the farm in West Glover. The farm was then sold to Merle’s father, Clarence, in 1918. When his father passed at an early age, Merle bought the farm from his mother, Ruth, in 1957. Merle and Carolyn ran it as a dairy farm until switching to raising Black Angus beef cattle. During this time, he started driving professionally for St. Johnsbury Trucking, which he continued until his retirement. The farm was then sold to their son Merle Jr. and his wife, Vickie, the fourth generation and now the fifth and sixth generation own and run the farm after Merle Jr.’s passing in 2020.

Though Merle had a career in trucking he was always invested in the community as well. Merle and Carolyn bought the Lake Parker Country Store, now Parker Pie, and ran it for five years. When they sold, they used the proceeds to build their beautiful home overlooking the lake, where he lived until his death.

With the combined generational Young family, they built a new sugarhouse and started sugaring again. Merle’s job was to keep the arch full and hot while Carolyn boiled. She taught all her grandsons to boil as good as she.

Merle was very proud of his Scottish heritage. If he could pinch a penny he certainly did. He and Carolyn visited Scotland in October, 1982, with stops in Paris and London. They visited Edinburgh, Inverness, and the McBean Memorial Park Shrine in Loch Ness.

Merle joined the Lions Club in Orleans where he participated in all of their activities. He arranged the fall leaf peeping trip for many years and was awarded “Lion of the Year” and also received the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest award a Lion can receive.

Merle was a member of the Glover Trailwinders, where he was president for more than 30 years. He was the county trails coordinator for 12 years. He worked trails, helped build bridges, and got permission slips signed. He attended VAST meetings in Barre with Milo Day, where he also received an award for his years of service. The club still continues to hold their meetings in his home.

Merle was baptized and held membership in the West Glover Church his entire life. He served as a trustee, moderator, and a member of the parish council where he also served as president for many years.

Merle was an avid reader, whether it be a John Grisham novel, Time magazine, National Geographic, The Northland Journal or just the newspaper or Chronicle; he could read for hours at a time. He also was a big sports fan, and he followed the Red Sox, the Bruins, and the Washington Red Skins. He loved being a Nascar fan — he and his grandson Jody would take the camper to Loudon for the weekend where Jody convinced him he should be a Denny Hamlin fan. Go number 11!!!

In 1997, Merle retired from the trucking business but didn’t sit at home for long. He started substituting as a rural mail carrier out of the Orleans post office, which he did for 10 years. He drove truck for the farm during haying and corn cropping season. Merle also started his own snow plowing and lawn mowing businesses, continuing both till 2022.

Merle was known around town as the “Mayor,” a title he gave to himself when West Glover became legally a part of Glover, so whether you knew him as Dad, Brother, Uncle (Unc), Gramps, Great-grandpa, Senior, or Mayor, he will be missed by many.

Merle is survived by his three daughters: Debbie Daigneault (Frank), Sandy Delabruere (Francis), Ellen McGreevy (Terry), and his daughter-in-law Vickie Young. He is survived by one brother Neil Young and his wife, Yolande; 12 grandchildren: Stephanie (Daigneault) Newton, Melinda (Daigneault) Gallagher, Shawn Lanoue, Lucien Delabruere, Merle Young III, Jody Young, Jeremy Young, Jethro Hayman, Annalei Babsom, Molly McGreevy, Kylie (Lyon) Conley, and Kisha (Lyon) Parsons; 26 great-grandchildren got to call him great-grandpa and three great-great-grandchildren. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews also.

Merle was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn, son Merle Jr., and his granddaughter Renee Delabruere. He was also predeceased by his brothers George and wife, Ruth, brother Mason, and his sisters Emily Young, Maribelle Pray and husband, Roger.

Merle’s daughters would like to thank Jody, Eddie, Gary, and Phil for always being there for him as him closest friends. Thank you to Leighann (you were a God-send), Sue, and Jenn and the VNA for helping them care for him the last few months. Thank you to all the rest of the family and friends who helped them in so many different ways to keep him at home. Merle was blessed by many visitors towards the end, thank you all. The family also wants to thank the ambulance crew who were always there whenever he needed them.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the “Steeple Fund” for the West Glover Church, in care of Sarah Stevens, 16 Davio Place, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 2, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, at the West Glover Congregational Church with Reverend Evelyn Coup officiating. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Julius A. White

Julius A. White, 90, of Newport, died peacefully on the morning of January 27, 2024. Julius was born on October 25, 1933, to the late Charles White and Catherine Budurka in New Britain, Connecticut. He lived a life marked by dedication to his family, service to his country, and a strong work ethic.

Julius is survived by his wife of 61 years, Leona White, of Newport; his children: Sabrina White, formerly Sheb White, and daughter in-law, Katie, of Irasburg, and by his grandchildren: Amanda Koennicke and her husband, Gus, Zachary, and Hayden White. He was predeceased by his late daughter Rita White, his siblings, Ellsworth, Martha, George, Cathy, and Elma White.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Julius served with honor as a corporal from 1951 to 1953, followed by the National Guard in Connecticut for five more years. His commitment to his country was a defining aspect of his character.

Following his military tenure, Julius cultivated a successful landscaping business in Manchester, Connecticut, for eight years, where he was well regarded for his craftsmanship and attention to detail. Additionally, he poured his heart into the family bakery and hobby farm, which he operated with his wife and children for many years.

The family welcomes friends and loved ones to a memorial service in remembrance of Julius, which will be held at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at the Darling Hill Road, Newport, location on February 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a luncheon at the Newport Municipal Building Senior Center (basement).

Alfred “Fred” Poutre

Alfred “Fred” Poutre, 76, died peacefully in the early morning hours of December 20, 2023. Fred was born on October 17, 1947, in Newport to Lucille (Girouard) and Maurice Poutre. He grew up on the family farm in Irasburg with his five brothers and one sister.

On August 31, 1968, he married Patricia Royer. Fred loved working with heavy machinery. He began his career bulldozing for Ed Swanson and then later started his own business. He spent many years working the land of farmers in this region and ended his career bulldozing for Robert Lawson. In the winters, Fred could be found in the woods logging and on the roads plowing. He loved to plow and took pride in how his driveways and roads looked. In the spring, he enjoyed sugaring with his brother Denis and his brother-in-law Gary Guillette. After Fred retired, he often could be found down at his shop enjoying the company of family and friends. His grandchildren all hold special memories of projects made with Pepere in the shop or time spent with him there.

Family was important to Fred. He is survived by his wife, Patty, and his four daughters: Penny Poutre and her partner, Norma, Tammy Beaton and her husband, Robin, Candy Palmer, and Jackie Young and her husband, Merle. He is survived by his grandchildren: Taylor Patno, Autumn Beaton, Shaylyn Locke and her husband, Joshua, lsiah Palmer, Bryanna Palmer, Mackenzie Young, and Brock Young. He is survived by his great-grandchildren: Karson Bates, Braxton Palmer, Adler McDonald, and a great-granddaughter due in March 2024. Fred is survived by his brothers: Denis Poutre and his wife, Carol, and Andre Poutre and his wife, Gail.

He is survived by his sister-in laws: Nancy Baker, Paulette Poutre, Lori Royer, and Doris Royer; as well as his brother-in-law Gary Guillette and brother-in-law Richard Royer and his wife, Valerie. Fred is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred was looking forward to joining family members who predeceased him. He was predeceased by his father and mother; by his brothers Henry Poutre, Donald Poutre, and Phillip Poutre; his wife, Sandy Poutre; and his sister Evelyn Guillette. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law, Philip Royer Sr., and mother-in-law, Bernadette Royer, as well as brother-in-laws: Philip Royer Jr. and Denis Royer Sr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred’s name to Orleans Emergency Service, 1 Memorial Square, Orleans Vermont 05860.

The family wants to extend a special thank-you to the Orleans Emergency Service and the doctors and nurses at North Country Hospital for their constant support during Fred’s illness. Their kindness and compassion while taking care of Fred was greatly appreciated.

Linda George Greenwald

Linda George Greenwald died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 25, 2024, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

Born Linda Alice George on April 12, 1925, in Ellenville, New York, she was the third of seven children of Esther and Herbert L. George. She grew up on Red Hill in the town of Denning in Ulster County in the Catskills of New York state. Like so many other rural families in the early part of the twentieth century, the Georges lived on a small farm on Red Hill and then later in the nearby town of Sundown. There they raised dairy cattle, chickens, and other animals and grew their own vegetables in the rich, red soil of the Rondout River Valley. Linda, with her siblings, attended a one-room school in the early years of her life.

Linda went to high school in the nearby town of Ellenville and there decided to be a writer. Influenced by her high school yearbook advisor, Dorothy Hurlbut Sanderson, she applied to Syracuse University, and in 1942, at 17, Linda went off to college. She was a determined student who worked her way through school. She majored in journalism and became the editor of the Syracuse Daily Orange, one of the few daily college/university newspapers in the country. While at college she met a handsome young man who was in the Navy V12 five-year accelerated BS/MD program named Robert Greenwald. Through good luck and God’s grace they had been seated next to each other alphabetically by last name in a common class. Linda and Robert were married on July 4, 1946, on a beautiful sunny day at her parents’ home in Sundown. Linda’s mother asked Bob if he wanted to butcher the chickens for their wedding feast. Bob, being a surgeon, more inclined to save lives than end them, declined the offer and asked Linda to do the honors, which she did.

Dr. and Mrs. Greenwald lived in Brooklyn and Mt. Vernon, New York, early in their marriage and moved to Cobleskill, New York, in 1956 when Bob became Chief of Surgery at the newly built Cobleskill Hospital. Linda and Bob had four children: Thomas, James, and Michael who were all born in New York City, and daughter Wendy was born in Cobleskill. They were married for almost 34 years when Bob passed away in 1980 at 55 years old after a lengthy illness.

Following her husband’s death, her niece Carol Wax and nephew George Cicchinelli lived with her and provided much valued support until Linda went back to school to continue her education. Joining her daughter Wendy at Bennington College in Vermont, she enrolled in the Master of Fine Arts program. There she wrote a novel based on the life of Emily Dickinson, a poet whom she greatly admired, and was awarded her MFA in 1986. Linda spent 63 years living in her Victorian house on Elm Street in Cobleskill raising her family, writing poetry, and welcoming friends and fellow poets to share their work. During that time, she wrote and published numerous short stories and poems, including “Windchimes Tell” in Rolling Stone magazine. She was hired as a college writing professor in her sixties and enjoyed a career in education when most people would be sitting in a rocking chair on their porches to while away the rest of their lives. She learned to drive in her late 40s and finally retired from teaching at the age of 88. Linda was an early and late bloomer, and bloomed throughout her life.

Over the years, Linda had many jobs and identities including writer, waitress, mother, den mother, Sunday school teacher, caregiver, (including to her parents, husband, and siblings), real estate agent, college professor, grandmother, great-grandmother, poet, and dear friend to many. She enjoyed the ocean and beaches of Cape Cod as well as the mountains and woods of the Catskills.

In 2019, Linda moved to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom to live with her son Michael and daughter Wendy Matthews and their families in Newport Center, which became her home. She continued to write poetry and to meet with her monthly poetry group by Zoom well into her 90s. Her life had come full circle from the Catskills to the northern Green Mountains of Vermont. She was never a flatlander.

Linda leaves behind her sister Alberta Esther George, her sons: Thomas and wife, Barbara, of Red Hook, New York, James and wife, Carol Bradford, of Syracuse, New York, and Michael and wife, Aline Carriere, of Newport Center, and her daughter Wendy Matthews and husband, Peter, of Newport Center; grandchildren: Robin (Greenwald) Marvelli and Kara Greenwald, Andrew and Timothy Greenwald, Laura and William Greenwald, and Julianna, Robert, Theresa, John, and Christopher Matthews; five great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews; her beloved friends: Vijaya Luxmi, Nancy and Richard Rigley, and Kimberly Ashley; and other devoted caregivers who brightened her final years.

She was predeceased by her parents and five of her siblings: Vincent George, Ruth Cicchinelli, Evelyn Kane, Herbert L. George, Jr.; and baby sister Mary George; and her dearest sister-in-law Rosemarie (Greenwald) Wax.

She will be remembered by many for her love and study of the poetry and life of Emily Dickinson, her large body of poetry (including her Spider poems!) and her beautiful light-purple Victorian house on Elm Street in Cobleskill.

A private celebration of her life is planned for July 4, 2024, in Claryville, New York, in the Catskills where she will be reunited with her soulmate, Robert, on what would have been their seventy-eighth wedding anniversary.

Donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the Landis Arboretum in Esperance, New York, at landisarboretum.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

WIND CHIMES TELL

not time but space

eyes closed you’ll

know the green plant room

an open window

east wind or breath

~ Linda Greenwald

Diane Beatrice Geoffroy

Diane Beatrice Geoffroy, 79, of Newport, died on January 24, 2024, in Newport. She was born on November 20, 1944, in Newport to the late Bernard and Marion (Choquette) St. Sauveur. On July 13, 1963, she married Roger Geoffroy, who survives her.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, class of 1963. She worked at J.J. Newbury’s for 22 years before retiring from Gene Besaw’s as a receptionist. She enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren, reading, attending family gatherings, cooking, doing puzzles, and she loved her cat Snowball and enjoyed spending winters with Roger in Florida. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was the best memere. She was also a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans.

Diane is also survived by her children: Carol Jean Thompson and husband, John, of Newport, and Suzanne Geoffroy of Newport; grandchildren: Alaina Paquette and husband, Armand, of Montpelier, Olivia Mencimer and husband, Kirk, of Littleton, Colorado, and Donovan Delabruere of Burlington; two great-grandsons: Charlie Paquette and Hendrix Mencimer; brother Jerry St. Sauver and wife, Linda, of Coventry; sister Margaret Padula of Massachuetts; and her four special nieces: Gina, Jodi, and Carey St. Sauveur and Carol Ann Barone.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Richard St. Sauveur, son Robert Geoffroy, nephew James Duncan, and niece Catherine Vincente.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans with Reverend Curtis Miller officiating. Interment will be held in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s name to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 243 Woods Farm Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Gertrude Friedman

With great sorrow, the family announces the peaceful death of Gertrude Friedman on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Cherished wife and soulmate of the late Herbert Friedman, beloved mother and mother-in-law of: Andrea Friedman and David Smith, Mark Friedman, Stuart Morrow, and the late Randy Friedman. Proud grandma of Alexandra, Evan, and Nicholas. She was predeceased by her siblings: Beatrice (the late Arthur), Bernard (Pearl and the late Wanda), and Seymour (the late Sharon). She will sadly be missed by her extended family and friends.

Trudy was a true trailblazer in the fields of education and mental health, was a young schoolteacher, an early proponent of early childhood development, a career psychologist, the founder of Canadian National Organization of Widows, the leader and operator of The Adler School Montreal, a bereavement and family counselor, a family life educator, and mentor to many. She was a lady of grace, beauty, and elegance. She embraced life no matter the challenge and surpassed them all.

In 1982 Trudy and Herb acquired the former Robbins property on the Dumas Road on Lake Salem in Derby. While Herb was skeptical, Trudy could see that this was to be their home away from home. Careful to be true to its history, Trudy succeeded in restoring house, grounds, and gardens to their former glory and beyond. It became a hub for three generations of family, extended family, and friends. Trudy enjoyed entertaining with Herb, hosting “events” and, of course, her yellow, purple, and pink gardens.

The family expresses its sincere gratitude to Dr. Mark Roper, Kathleen Gale, Kitty Lee Cheung, and her at-home caregivers for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Diane Lawson and Kathleen McCarty for their unconditional support.

A Vermont event honoring her life will be held at a later date.

Claire Marie Georgette (Laporte) Comeau

Claire Marie Georgette (Laporte) Comeau died on January 20, 2024. She was born at home in Newport Center on October 1, 1924. Her parents were Pierre Elphege Laporte and Rose Alma Forcier. She was married to Homer E. Comeau on July 16, 1951, and he predeceased her in April 1983.

Claire was a stay at home mom until 1961 when she started working outside the home. She became the District Court Clerk in 1964 and held that position for 26 years. Many times she stated how proud and grateful she was to have held that position. She enjoyed getting to know the people who came through the office and was known for her kindness. She had a strong work ethic which she passed on to her children. She is known to be the matriarch of her family. Her house was the place where everyone gathered, where holidays and birthdays were held. Her door was open to all. One of her loves was her flower garden. She would spend hours tending her gardens. She also did hand work, always knitting and crocheting gifts for her family. Every Christmas, the family would play Pokeno and the grand prize would be one of her crocheted afghans. She enjoyed refinishing her own furniture, making food for her family, like crepes, raised doughnuts, soups, and so many types of desserts. No one ever left her home hungry.

She leaves behind her children: Stephen (Lise) Comeau, Ann Ames, Carole Comeau, Robert (Patty) Comeau and David L. Comeau; and her grandchildren: Amie Comeau, Chris Comeau, Matthew Ames (Amy), Sarah Dumas (Chuck), Marie Cargill (Philip), Megan Grasso (Philip), Jeff Comeau, David E. Comeau, and Moriah J. Comeau; and she also leaves behind great-grandchildren: Noah, Lacey, Addison, Cayden, Elleigh, Emily, Christopher, and Matthew.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Homer, and her sisters and their spouses: Philippa Schneider (Carl), Florette Galipeau (Robert), and Lucille Comeau (Stanley). She was also predeceased by her son-in-law David Ames along with a great-grandchild Aubrey Grasso.

In the last few years, the family appreciated the care and concern from Hands at Home Care Services.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 27, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Debrough Lee Bratti

Debrough Lee Bratti, 62, of Newport, died unexpectedly on January 21, 2024, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born on March 5, 1961, in Brockton, Massachusetts, to the late Albert Bratti Sr. and Arlene Sears.

Debbie moved to Newport in the early 1980’s where she met the love of her life, Richard LePage. It was a love at first sight kind of love, and they were head over heels before they shared their first kiss. In their 41 years together, their love only grew as did their family.

Not only did she find love, she also found her passion. Deb was a very kind and caring person who always put others first, so naturally she became a caregiver. She spent 18 years as an LNA and took great pride in the work she did.

When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, beachin’ it, cookouts, fairs, and parks with her family. These excursions always resulted in her packing everything but the kitchen sink and Rick having to Tetris it all into the vehicles. This time spent with family meant everything to her (even if it was shorter then intended because she was never ready to leave on time). Family was her greatest accomplishment and what her world spun around and she was the glue that held everything together.

She is survived by the love of her life, Richard LePage, and their children: Josh and April LePage and step-son Richard Lepage Jr. Her grandchildren: Brittany and Eric Scott, Devon Chagnon, Riley, J-Dyn, and Kaidyn LePage, Iian Gage, and Ivan Bemis. By her great-grandchildren: Caidance Carson and Declan Murray, Alex, Azlyn, and Kenai Scott, and Margo Moulton. Her brothers: Henry and Michael Fillion; and sister Darlene Vargas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter Tina Bratti, her brother Albert Bratti Jr., Ricky Westgate, her parents, Albert Bratti Sr. and Arlene Tice and step-father, Herbert Tice.

Her family would like to thank Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for their hard work and the amazing care Debbie received while she was there. Their efforts did not go unnoticed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deb’s name to UVM children’s hospital. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

DEATH NOTICE

Betty Schendorf

Betty Schendorf, 75, of Barton, died January 25, 2024. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 3, at 1 p.m. It will occur at the Newport Center Advent Christian Church at 128 Vance Hill Road in Newport Center with Pastor Chris Barton officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport. A full obituary will appear in next week’s Chronicle edition.