Obituaries 1.3.2024

Don (Dino) William Young

Don (Dino) William Young, 70, of Brownington, died suddenly in his home on December 17, 2023, due to heart failure (cardiac arrest). He died surrounded by his loving wife, Carmen; daughters Shawntel and Charlenel; and grandson PJ. He was born in Barton on April 10, 1953, to the late Wilfred Alton Young Sr. and Eva A. (St. Pierre) Young.

Dino graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1971. From there he started his career of many trades, including well drilling, bridge work, sawmill work, carpentry, sales, and more. He was always the type of man to do it himself, whether it be repairing his home, vehicles, or lawn mowers, even for family and friends. He was a man of many traits and did each job to perfection. His wood finishing was always impeccable. Dino loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, mowing lawns, and playing horseshoes. He also loved playing cards, cribbage, and games of all kinds with his grandchildren, family, and friends.

Dino met his lovely wife, Carmen Vanasse, at The Creamery in Newport in February 1981, and they married June 25, 1988. They celebrated their thirty-fifth wedding anniversary this past June. Dino was a loyal and devoted husband during their 43 beautiful years together in their home in Brownington, where they raised their family of whom he couldn’t be prouder.

Dino raised strong willed children and even stronger willed grandchildren, who all loved to tease him and give him a hard time, as he gave them a hard time in return. He enjoyed his time with family and he would never turn down the chance to go hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He didn’t miss many of his grandchildren’s events or sports games. He loved his lawn and tried to be very patient when teaching the “art” of mowing to the younger generation. He always wanted to help however he could, building bunny cages, picking the grandkids up from school, bringing the grandkids to practice, teaching cards, fixing wheelers/snowmobiles, cutting down Christmas trees, and so much more. Dino was one-of-a-kind. He was the life of the party. He was always ready for a good time, dancing and telling jokes. He was the kindest and funniest man you could ever know. Dino would always be there to give a helping hand, and many times he got the short end of the deal, but if he was helping someone out, he didn’t mind.

Dino did not have it easy when it came to his health. Back in 2012, he was given a lifeline of four months. Again in 2022, he cheated death and constantly struggled through the year 2023. Though he was tired and struggling with health issues, he was still always there for his family. Dino’s death was a shock to all of them. They sure lost a good man on December 17, 2023, and Dino will be missed tremendously.

Dino is survived by his wife, Carmen (Vanasse) Young; his son Dameion and his wife, Melinda Renault, and their children: Joshua, George and Autumn; his daughter Deanna and husband, Linc Martin, and their children: Zachary, Jessica, Zoie, and Zander; his daughter Charlene and husband, Pierre Letourneau Sr., and their children: PJ (Pierre Jr.) and girlfriend, Samantha Atwood, Tristan, Sebastian, and Michelle Olden; his son Alton and wife, Michelle Young, and their children: Alex and Brooklyn; his daughter Shawntel Bairan and her children: Drayden, Skyllarai and Zaryia; his daughter Sheila Evans; and his son Alan Young and his daughter Kaitlyn.

Dino was predeceased by his parents, Wilfred Alton, Sr. and Eva (St. Pierre) Young and he had many siblings: sister Marie and predeceased husband F. Raymond Viens; brother Alfred and wife, Anna Young; predeceased sister Dorothy and her predeceased husband, G. Wayne Broe; sister Shirley and predeceased husband, Francis Perry; brother, John and his predeceased wife, Dona Young; brother Albert Young; brother Wilfred Young Jr.; brother Richard and his wife, Karen Young; brother Robert and his wife, Betty Young; sister Sharon and her husband, Larry Faust; and Leon and his wife, Valerie Young. He is also survived by many more family members including nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

Funeral services were held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans with the Reverend Curtis Miller celebrating a Mass of Christian burial on December 28. A reception followed at the Orleans Municipal Building. Spring interment will take place in St. Theresa’s Cemetery on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 11 a.m.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Dino’s memory may be made to St Paul’s Catholic School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton.

John O. Ward

It is with great sadness and much love that the family of John Omar Ward Sr., 93, of Newport, say goodbye to their beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

John died on December 23, 2023, at North Country Hospital, in Newport. He was born on September 10, 1930, in Manchester, New Hampshire. He grew up in Newport and graduated from Newport High School, where he played football.

John met the love of his love, Sylvia May Wood, while working on a farm in Newport Center. After a brief, but meaningful courtship, they knew they were meant to be, and married in 1950. Together, they settled in Newport, raising 7 children and sharing 73 long and love-filled years.

John served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He spent 37 years working at Butterfield’s (now Tivoly Inc.), located in Derby Line. Despite putting in many hours of his day at Butterfield’s and other jobs, John prioritized spending time with his family. He held an unwavering commitment and devotion to his family, making time to coach his children’s baseball teams and serving as a commissioner for the local Little League. John was generous with his support and advice, often being sought out for his hard-earned wisdom and perspective. John was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was also an avid bowler and active gardener throughout his many years with Sylvia.

John is survived by his wife, Sylvia Ward; his children: John Jr. and Diane Ward, Gary and Susan Ward, Norman Ward, Jeffrey and Cheryl Ward, Alan and Dulcinea Ward, Susan (Ward) Morin, and Ronald and Debra Ward; two brothers: Bruce and Douglas; one sister, Lucille; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and many beloved relatives. He is predeceased by his grandson, Derick M. Ward.

Donald Peter St. Onge

Donald Peter St. Onge, 74, of Barton, formerly of North Troy, died on December 17, 2023, in Barton. He was born on September 15, 1949, in Newport, to Eli and Collette (Viens) St. Onge.

Donald was a store clerk for many years for the former Grand Union and Shaw’s. He was a landlord and worked at one time for Weyhauser.

He was a member of the former St. Vincent de Paul Church in North Troy and the Knights of Columbus. He also held memberships with the Missisquoi Valley Senior Citizens and historical society. He was on the North Troy Fire Department, was a North Troy tax collector, and was in many community events, especially Christmas harvest dinners for many years.

Donald is survived by his sister Yvette Davignon and her husband, Larry, of Barton; and by four nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother Raymond.

Ellen Irma (Davis) Pellerin

Ellen Irma (Davis) Pellerin, 75, of Marlborough, Massachuetts, formerly of Barton and Seymour, Tennessee, died Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was the wife of Rodrigue Pellerin for the past 53 years.

She was born in Montpelier, the daughter of the late George Davis and Inez (Bohman) Dukette. She was a graduate of Williamstown High School, Class of 1966. She and her husband owned and operated the family farm, Pellerin Acres, in Barton.

Ellen enjoyed camping, traveling, cruising, fishing, and playing cards. She will be remembered for being enthusiastically passionate about her family and friends.

Besides her husband, Rodrigue, Ellen leaves behind a son, Daniel Pellerin and his fiancée, Christine Deaton, of Brownington; two daughters: Michal Mason and her husband, Jeffrey, of Swanton, and Vicki Pellerin and her husband, Moises Rosa, of Westborough, Massachusetts; her siblings: Rosalie Knowles of Randolph, and her friend, Butch Bernier, Gaye Davis of Houston, Texas, Randolph Davis of Gainesville, Florida, and Syliva Souders of Oklahoma; she also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Owen Young

Owen Young died quietly on Monday, December 18, 2023, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation. He was born December 30, 1943, to Walter and Agnes Young. He was raised on the farm with his siblings: Graham, Brian, and Jane.

Owen graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1962. He went on to trade school where he learned airplane mechanics. He worked for TWA and Pratt & Whitney.

Family called him home and he began his journey as a farmer. Along that journey he met Bonnie Butler, and they were married in spring of 1967. Those two crazy kids had 6 of their own; Melissa (David) Gallup, Andrea Carpentier, Kathleen LaFratta, Graham Young, Phillip (Theresa Daigle) Young and Cameron (Erin) Young.

Becoming a grandfather brought so much joy to him. He treasured Taylor and Cailyn, Jasmyn and Shelby, Nicole, Isaac, Brayden, Keeva, Mattie, and “lil’ man”, Cameron James. He was excited to learn he would be a great-grandfather in 2024. The family will be sure to pass on his love.

In his 40s, Owen found a new hobby that would change his life — bear hunting! Owen’s collection of dogs and bear hunting companions throughout the years made him so happy. His stories will be in family memories for generations to come. He leaves behind his beloved Plott hounds, Minnie, Molly and Henry, trusted to his best hunting buddy, sister Jane.

Owen was predeceased by his parents, and brother Graham. In the spring, the family will return him to Glover, where he spent most of his life.

“I can see you behind the wheel, Dad. Steering with your knee, holding (and spilling) coffee in one hand, jelly donut in the other. Time to get those dogs runnin’. See ya. “Big O,” over and out.”

Blaine Richard Maxwell

Blaine Richard Maxwell, 92, died and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Christmas Day, 2023. Blaine was born February 19, 1931, in Island Pond.

He graduated from Brighton High School and served as a master sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Blaine married his bride of over 60 years, Barbara Smith, of Derby, following his service in the military. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years in Newport, Morgan, and East Charleston. Blaine and Barbara ran a maple sugar operation known as B+B Maple that is still in operation by family. Along with sugaring, they enjoyed gardening together. Blaine loved all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and camping.

The Maxwells enjoyed square dancing in their younger days. They were very involved in the First Congregational Church in Island Pond. Blaine was a member of the VFW and Knights of Pythias.

Blaine was predeceased by his parents, Claude and Blanche Maxwell; his dear wife, Barbara; his five siblings: June Bingham, Dwight Maxwell, Joyce Cross, Robert Maxwell, and Doug Maxwell, and an infant son.

He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind: his son Ronald Maxwell and his wife, Debra, of Bangor, Maine; his daughter Linda and her husband, David Sykes, of Island Pond; his daughter Sherry and her husband, Jake Kocis, of Dale Bluff, Texas; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and by three sisters-in-law.

The family greatly appreciated the loving in-home care Blaine received by many. They especially want to thank Laura, Krystal, Diane, Sonya, and Claudia.

Matthew Judd Lyon

Matthew Judd Lyon, 37, of Derby, died on December 24, 2023, in Burlington. He was born on December 9, 1986, in Newport, to Randall Lyon and Donna Judd.

Matthew worked as a service technician for Lyon’s Dairy for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed going hunting, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. Matthew had a very special place in his heart for kids and loved holding babies. Often times, he would take his little buddies Emmett, Levi, and his daughter, Lorelei, down to the Clyde River behind his house. There they would go fishing, have bonfires, and camp out. Matt loved cooking and sharing meals with others, and all were welcome at his table. He would cook meals at his Grandpa Lyon’s and was affectionately known as the “Chef” at home. Matthew was a member of the Elks Lodge in Derby and enjoyed spending time with friends there and at the Cow Palace.

Matt is survived by his beloved daughter, Lorelei Anne Lyon; his father, Randall Lyon, and partner, Jan; his mother, Donna Judd, and her partner, Jim; his brother Shawn Lyon and wife, Michelle, along with their daughters: Annabella and Arianna; his paternal grandfather, Guy Lyon; his maternal grandfather, Lawrence Judd; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Matthew also leaves behind many special friends including Emmett (aka Lil’ Man), whom he always treated like his own son; Jeff Charland, whom was his best friend since childhood; his two “brothers from another mother,” Travis and Ryan Besaw; and the best neighbors and close friends: Maurice and Rhonda Besaw.

Matthew was predeceased by his grandmothers: Mabel Judd and Phyllis Lyon; uncle Keith Judd, cousin Adam Judd, and special buddy Levi (aka Lil’ Man number two).

Benoit C. (Ben) Leblond

Benoit C. (Ben) Leblond, at the age of 80, died at the North Country Hospital in Newport on December 22, 2023. He was born on June 18, 1943, in St. Malachie, Quebec, to Joseph and Regina Leblond. He lived on a farm in Irasburg until he married Rosalie Meunier, the love of his life, for 54 years and resided in Newport for 49 years.

Ben was an outdoor enthusiast, loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and skibobbing. He also enjoyed camping and traveling to Alaska and abroad.

He was always a hardworking man, cutting wood and operating a small sugaring operation for 28 years. Ben was also devoted to his saleman’s job at Poulin Grain, Inc., for 33 years. He was such a kind and loyal man in helping others in any way he could. Either mowing a neighbor’s lawn, working in the hay field, or helping in the barn.

Most of all Ben enjoyed his family. He supported his daughter in whatever she did, and especially in her passion for horses. He also loved family gatherings at picnics and reunions with singing or music, or even just playing cards or telling stories with his family and friends.

He also really enjoyed his outings at the Forever Young Club in Newport and at the senior meals in Coventry. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport and the Knights of Columbus third and fourth degree Gibbons Council.

He leaves behind his wife, Rosalie Leblond, his daughter Renee and her husband, Chad Patten, and one granddaughter, Ava Patten. Ben has one surviving sister, Rejeanne Leblond, and one sister-in-law, Rosemarie Hartley. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ben was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Regina Leblond; his in-laws, Arthur and Mary Meunier; also by three brothers: Robert, John, and Andre Leblond; and by three sisters: Jacqueline O’Brien, Monique Campbell, and Suzanne Frizzell.

Jacqueline Orra Gray

Jacqueline Orra Gray, of Morgan, died peacefully with her family by her side on December 25, 2023, at the age of 78. She was born on October 4, 1945, in Barton, to Orra (Red) White and Geneva White.

Jackie always put her family first. She was married to David Gray on August 29, 1964, in Derby. David and Jackie had a happy marriage of 59 years. They welcomed their first child Tina Gray in 1966. Their second child Julie Gray was born in 1970. Jackie worked at Ethan Allen for several years in Island Pond while raising her family. She ended her career as a childcare provider in her home in Morgan. Jackie always loved children, especially babies. One of her greatest joys in life was to spend time with her family and granddaughters. She was a proud grandmother to Shania LaPlante and Leanne McCarthy. She also loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Jackie and David lived most of their married life near Seymour Lake. Spending time at the lake with family and friends was their happy place. Boating was a big part of their life in their younger years. Jackie made many memories with her siblings who she loved very much. She had a special connection with her sister Beverly. Her favorite memory was visiting her and her brother-in-law Stanley in Ocala, Florida. Also, her trip to Tennessee with her sister Betty and brother-in-law Ormie, among many other traveling experiences with family. She cherished her childhood memories with her brother Jim who she talked about often.

She is survived by her husband, David Gray; her daughter Julie Hastings and husband, Wendell Hastings; her daughter Tina Gray; her granddaughters: Shania LaPlante and Leanne McCarthy and husband, Michael McCarthy; her step-grandson Deven Temple; her great-grandchildren: Camden, Aubree, Lillian, and Raelynn; her sister Betty Garland and her brother Jim White and wife, Helen; her brother-in-law Brian Gray and wife, Marilyn; her sister-in-law Brenda Gray Jenks; and several nieces and nephews.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents, Orra (Red) White and Geneva White; her in-laws, Martin Gray and Elizabeth Gray; her sister Beverly Davis and brother-in-law Stanley Davis; and her brothers-in-law Ormond Garland and Jim Gray, among many other friends and family.

Jackie requested that there be no formal funeral services. There will be a spring graveside service at a later date.

Adrian Ernest Elwell

Adrian Ernest Elwell, 85, of Newport, died in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Sunday, December 24, 2023. Born in Burlington on January 20, 1938, to the late Ernest and Helen (Cutler) Elwell, he grew up on Moretown Common.

Adrian lived a full, satisfying life centered around family, friends, work, travel and enjoying simple pleasures. As a young man, he worked as a lumber mill worker, a truck driver, and logger, where his trademark work ethic was developed. Over time, Adrian’s focus shifted to becoming an entrepreneur. He operated the grocery and meat portion of the M&R Store in Waitsfield with his cousin, which prepared him for his next endeavor, purchasing the newly constructed Village Square Mobil station. This full-service station with 24-hour towing was a true family business as his wife, four children, and brother worked there over the years, and where Adrian forged many lasting relationships in the community.

Adrian developed a herd of purebred Polled Hereford cattle. He bred and raised an outstanding herd, exhibiting and marketing them in New England and beyond, spending countless hours attending cattle sales and shows as far away as Colorado and British Columbia. A crowning achievement was when he orchestrated two purebred sales in Waitsfield known as the “Select Few Sale,” attended by cattle breeders from all over the Northeast and Canada. Throughout these years, unbeknownst to him, he provided his children with lasting memories, as well as lessons that instilled many of his values and fine qualities.

In 1984, Adrian and his wife, Mickie, entered their final work partnership as managers and hosts at a corporate retreat, Great Lakes Carbon Farm, in Waitsfield. They took pride in creating a warm, country experience which included home cooked family style meals, skeet shooting in the lower meadow, snowmobiling on Scrag Mountain, fishing in the trout pond, and after dinner card games. Guests turned into friends, and many friendships lasted well beyond their retirement 16 years later.

Raising his family in the Mad River Valley, Adrian loved the outdoors and spent hours meticulously constructing stone walls and landscaping every inch of his property. His passion for gardening and lawn care was evident to anyone at his homes in both Waitsfield and Newport. Affectionately known as “Abe,” his down-to-earth, easy demeanor and dry, Vermont sense of humor made him enjoyable to be around. He was often found in his yard working on a project; it was common for neighbors to stop for a “quick” chat that would turn into an hour. These may have delayed his work, but he truly enjoyed the conversations.

Adrian enjoyed many travel adventures. Family road trips throughout New England and Canada, retired winters spent in Florida, work trips to Mobil conventions, and he spoke fondly about trips with friends to Hawaii, Bermuda, and an epic RV trip to Alaska — his Denali vest was still a favorite.

He was a member of the Moretown Methodist Church. A practical man, humble by nature, and a jack-of-all-trades. He believed if you did not have what you needed, then build it. If it didn’t work the first time, tear it down and build it better.

Adrian was a steadfast, loving husband, father, and grandfather, who was genuinely the rock of his family. He treasured time with them and seized every opportunity to prepare a meal (especially breakfast) or simply share time hearing about their lives. He was always available to lend a hand or offer some gentle guidance, whether it be a subtle suggestion or bit of advice he knew was needed, but his children did not.

Adrian leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Mickie (Eastman) Elwell; his children: Katherine White (David) of Barton, Eric Elwell (Deborah) of Litchfield, Connecticut, Andrea Cook (Reginald) of Westmore, and Jada Munro (Jeffrey) of Waitsfield; his grandchildren: Chris, Heather, Amanda, Zak, Olivia, Shelby, Mackenzie, and Mikayla; nine great- grandchildren; and four great-great- grandchildren; his brothers Reginald and Daryl, both of Moretown; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Craig and grandchildren: Melissa, Troy, and Evan.

A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring at Mountain View Cemetery, Moretown. There will be no calling hours.

Winston Bowen

Winston Bowen died on December 25, 2023, and was a true Vermonter. He came from a family whose ancestors were among the first pioneers to settle northern Vermont.

Born to parents, Ray and Stella Bowen, Winston grew up learning the value of hard work and perseverance. Winston always had a wicked sense of humor, often surprising his unsuspecting victims.

Winston leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Kathy. He leaves behind son Terry and his wife, Donna, and his daughter Laurie and her husband, David; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Winston spent many enjoyable years traveling and especially loved going to fairs all over New England. He was an avid bowler. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Winston was predeceased by his son Steve and both of his parents and siblings.

His family would like to express their profound gratitude to Bel-Aire Center for their compassion and excellent care.

Stanley George Bickford

Stanley George Bickford, 90, died Saturday, December 23, 2023, in the comfort of his home on Sunset Rock Road, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, surrounded by his loving children. Stan was born in Glover on October 21, 1933, a son of George Stanley Bickford and Helen (Baker) Bickford, later known as Helen Drew. Stan spent all of his childhood in Glover, and attended Glover schools, where he met his future wife, Louise (Tyler) Bickford. Stan and Louise were married on February 22, 1953, and started their family. They were married for 66 years until the time of Louise’s death in 2019. Together, they raised four children and were “mom and dad” to many of their children’s friends; there was always enough room at the dinner table for a few more.

Stan loved living on Sunset Rock Road, which he called home for over 51 years. To many on the hill, Stan was a person they could call on to pull out their car if they got stuck, needed something fixed, or their car painted. Anyone going by Stan’s house would often find him outside either farming, running his wood business, or working on cars. He loved it when people stopped by to visit.

Stan moved to the Upper Valley in his late teens and lived for a while in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, with Red and Bessie Clapper. During that time, he apprenticed in auto body repair at Gateway Motors and eventually landed at Flanders and Patch in Lebanon, where he worked as a body man and became the shop foreman for over 25 years. After that time, Stan went out on his own and started a firewood business, known as “Tri-Town Firewood,” with his long-time good friend John Connors of Hanover, New Hampshire. Stan and John delivered many cords of wood for many years all over the Upper Valley. They worked together until John’s retirement, and then Stan went solo. During school and summer breaks, his son Peter would work with him in the wood lot. Along with the wood business, Stan operated an auto body shop on his property for over 40 years; his last auto body job was done at age 82. He was a master at his trade and had a great following. Stan was also a volunteer firefighter for the town of West Lebanon for many years. Stan was a member of the Twin State Trail Busters along with his wife, Louise, and some of their friends. Stanley and Louise also enjoyed many annual trips to Florida and to Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and a trip to Alaska which they truly enjoyed.

Stan’s hobbies included hunting and fishing, reading, snowmobiling and four-wheeling with his son John and their friends at their Camp in Errol, New Hampshire. He also very much enjoyed the Orford hunting camp that he and several of his long-time friends owned and later passed on to their sons. Stan and the guys loved their time at hunting camp where they enjoyed playing cards and cribbage, good homemade food, drinks, and many laughs and sharing stories. One of Stan’s most favorite things to do was to ride on his John Deere and mow the lawn and fields at his home. He could be seen out on his John Deere until just this past fall.

Stanley is survived by his children: Catherine Wilcox (companion, Doug Main), John Bickford, and Peter Bickford (Tracy); his sister, Pauline Laughlin; his sister-in-law Mary Jane Bickford; grandchildren: Audrey Macie (Carroll), Tyler Bickford (Lily), Erica Bickford, and Emily Bickford; four great-grandchildren: Damien Macie, Melina Walker, Claire Bickford, and Olivia Bickford; and many nieces and nephews. Stan was predeceased by his parents, a son George “Mike” Stanley Bickford, and two brothers: Ernie Colbeth and Carlton Bickford.

The Bickford family wishes to thank the staff of BAYADA Hospice of Norwich. Stan’s family is also very appreciative of the care, love, and compassion provided by his daughter, Catherine Wilcox, who lived with the Stan for the past two years, which allowed for him to remain at home until his passing.

Family and friends are invited to Stan’s calling hours on Saturday, January 13, from 11 a.m. to noon, with his memorial service following at noon at the Ricker Funeral Home on School Street in Lebanon. The Reverend Amanda Swoyer will officiate. Following his memorial service, all are welcome to join the family for a reception in the Kilton Room at the West Lebanon Congregational Church, 18 Maple Street, West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, the New England Chapter, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023, at [email protected], or to BAYADA Hospice, 316 Main Street, Unit EH-6, Norwich, Vermont 05055.

