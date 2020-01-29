Obituaries 1.29.20

Theodore Henry Tremblay

Theodore Henry Tremblay, 72, of Irasburg died on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on September 8, 1947, in Newport to Theodore and Elva (Peters) Tremblay.

Theodore was self-employed and ran a sawmill for many years.

Among his hobbies, he enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, truck shows, antiques, tinkering on tractors, cars, and his award winning 1972 Datsun pickup, which was his pride and joy. He loved his dog Lacy and spending time with his friends and family. He held memberships with Cars of Yesteryear and attended New Hope Bible Church.

He is survived by his companion, Anita Brown, of Irasburg; his children: Shannon Lyons of Newport, Linda Marsh, and Mark Marsh Sr. of West Charleston; his grandchildren: Elizabeth Combs, Samantha Combs, Angel Brock Lucas, Meagan Perry, and Mark Marsh Jr.; and his great-grandchildren: Mathis, Lenore, Naomi, Dylan, Ethan, Grace, and Aby. He is also survived by his sister Theresa Racine and her husband, Jacques, of Lunenburg; his nieces and nephews: Lisa Smith and her husband, Richard, Leon Racine and his wife, Sharon, of Sacramento, California, and Bailey and Brady of Lunenburg; and his great-nieces and great-nephews: Nicole, Keith, and Michelle.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg with the Reverend George Lawson officiating. There will be a spring interment in Albany Village Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Cars of Yesteryear, 1 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Daniel L. Phillabaum

Daniel L. Phillabaum died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

He was a teacher, coach, Watsu giver, swim instructor, baseball pitcher, canoe livery director, Seymour Lake Lodge owner, where he specialized as a fisherman, hunter, cook, and so much more, tai chi instructor, outdoor leader and enthusiast, and Air Force veteran, but mostly, he was a devoted class A husband, father, and friend.

He touched many lives in his varied journeys here and there, which held countless adventures.

The last five years in Puerto Rico gave his body the peace to relax and feel good.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 plus years, Gayle; his daughter Mollie and her husband, Tony, of Boston, Massachusetts; his son, Tod and his wife, Amanda, of Derby; his awesome grandchildren: Tea, Emily, Chloe, Danika, and Merrick; his two brothers; his brothers-in-law; his sisters-in-law; his nieces and nephews; and his innumerable friends.

A gathering will be held on Wednesday, January 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Street in Newport.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, January 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 44 Second Street in Newport.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Doorways in Richmond, Virginia.

Evelyn Kennison

With love family and friends honor the memory of Evelyn Kennison. Growing up on a dairy farm in West Glover, Evelyn attended Barton Academy and Johnson State College; where she earned her degree in education and went on to teach mathematics at North Country Union High School.

Although she retired after several years of teaching to be home with her two girls, Evelyn continued to tutor and teach part time at the local community college.

Her dedication to others was innate as she served on numerous boards including Irasburg PTC, library board, assistant town clerk, and was especially dedicated to her church. Evelyn was uplifted by her faith as she lifted up others serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and a key member of the Ladies Aid and Church Fair committee. She was always willing to help whenever asked.

Even with her many town commitments, Evelyn’s greatest devotion was to her family. She married David Kennison on July 22, 1972, and was always by his side. Whatever David was doing Evelyn was not far behind. She could often be found splitting wood, filling the bird feeders and mowing the lawn on her Kubota tractor (which was another love of hers) and genuinely enjoyed working alongside him.

Together they raised two daughters, Susan and Denise and welcomed a son-in-law Matthew. They were blessed with four grandchildren: Jack, Sam, Luke, and Madalene.

After a heartbreaking diagnosis of cancer this fall, she died Friday, January 24, surrounded by family and love.

In addition to her immediate family, Evelyn is survived by her father, Donald King; her brothers: Wayne King and his wife, Denise, Dean King and his wife, Pat, and Greg King and his wife, Rhonda; her brothers Donald Andrews and his wife, Judy, and Donnie Kennison and his wife, Brenda; and her several nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was predeceased by her mother, Harriet King; her sister Donalie King; and her mother- and father-in-law Madalene and Dean Kennison.

Services will be held Saturday, February 1, at the Irasburg United Church at 11 a.m. Friends may call one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to:

Irasburg United Church, P.O. Box 177, Irasburg, Vermont 05845, or D-H/Geisel Office of Development Norris Cotton Cancer Center One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756-0001.

Grace Pauline Crane (nee Bates)

Grace Pauline Crane (nee Bates), 86, left this mortal coil when she died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, after a sudden illness.

Grace was born May 18, 1933, in Madison, Wisconsin. She graduated from San Diego State University, and was a retired architect.

Grace led a long and adventurous life. She lived all over the world, could converse in several languages, was an accomplished wood carver, knitter, furniture builder, and in her later years developed a love of baking.

Grace was intensely curious, extremely intelligent, well-read, well-traveled, and a true polymath. She was extraordinarily generous, both with friends and family, as well as a general philanthropist. When she gave outside of family, she gave anonymously. She never wanted credit for helping others.

Grace’s old age was reason for increasing wisdom, not basking in past accomplishments or knowledge. She continued taking classes, practicing new skills, and learning new ways of doing things. She was accepting of others regardless of their faith, gender, orientation, race or creed; if you were a decent person, you were accepted.

Grace was predeceased by her husband, Howard Thomas Crane; and her grandson Charles Thomas Hudson.

She is survived by her son Randall Thomas Crane of Sarasota, Florida; her two daughters Rebecca Crane of Sarasota, Florida and Deborah Crane-Foote and son-in-law Kenneth Foote of Barton; her grandson Adrian Mullett of Austin, Texas; and her step grandson Brian Foote of Brooklyn, New York.

Services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Derby Line on Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Susan Lynn Johns officiating.

A reception following the service will be held in the fellowship hall. All are welcome

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity that speaks most to your heart.

Wayne Guy Bowen

Wayne Guy Bowen, 76, of West Charleston died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his home in West Charleston, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 2, 1943, to the late Earl Pearl Bowen and Evelyn Pearl Wing.

On March 18, 1961, he married the love of his life, Janice Perkins, who survives him.

He was owner and operator of Wayne’s Sales and Service for 30 years, selling outdoor power equipment.

Wayne worked at Ethan Allen and Elmwood Dairy. He was involved in the town over the last 50 years or so, and he served on the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department, and also served as school director during the years of constructing the Charleston Elementary School.

Wayne was also on the board of civil authority, served as a justice of the peace for 50 years (performing nearly 90 marriages), and was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, and he especially loved going to his hunting camp on Town Farm Road with a large gathering of family and friends. In his later years, he enjoyed going to Fub’s camp, he enjoyed his lot on Pensioner’s Pond, and he liked his corner cupboard.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; his daughters Cindy Lewis and Cathy Etheze and her husband, Jim; his son Dwayne Bowen and his fiancé, Tammy Morin; his brother Melvin and his wife, Jackie; his sisters Joyce Moulton and Lorraine Pepin (twin sister); his sister-in-law Evelyn Bowen; his grandchildren Trevor Lewis and his wife, Bailey, and Erika Lewis, Ryan and Matthew Etheze, Dakotah Bowen, Gaston Morin, Mitchell Morin and his companion, Kriston, and Landen Morin; and his great-grandchildren Wyatt Lewis, Berkley Etheze, Cooper, Jaime, Callen, and Haidence Morin. He is also survived by Dottie and Toby Brainard, Blaine and Norma Perkins, and Margaret Perkins.

He was predeceased by his brother Edward; and his sister Catherine Perkins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Orleans Essex Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or the Charleston Fire Department, care of Duane Moulton, 7113 Vermont Route 105, East Charleston, Vermont 05833.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport with Reverend Scott Cianciolo officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, February 1, from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral.

