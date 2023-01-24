Obituaries 1.25.2023

Robert Taylor Walker

Robert Taylor Walker died on January 19, 2023, following a three-year decline in his health. He was fortunate to be surrounded by his family and close friends in the days leading up to his passing. Bob was born on July 15, 1937, to Earl and Blanche (Taylor) Walker in Newport.

He grew up hunting, skiing, and playing basketball. He was not one to shy away from a challenge, even once water skiing behind a pontoon plane on his beloved Lake Memphremagog.

Bob graduated from Newport City High School in 1956, before taking some time off to travel and do odd jobs. He then attended Lyndon Teachers College, where he met his future bride, Alicia (Lee) Fellows. Bob and Lee graduated together in 1964, after which Bob joined New England Telephone in a management role.

After turning down a job transfer with the phone company, he then sold modular homes throughout New England. Disliking time away from his family and home, it was at that point Bob turned to Christmas trees. He cultivated the wild Christmas tree stand, on their East Burke homestead, into what would become one of 35 Christmas tree farms that he and Lee owned, with seedlings through mature stock numbering over one million.

They later moved their main operations and home to a 100-acre farm in Brownington. Bob was very proud of his Christmas trees, with some even being flown to the Houston Civic center and another proudly displayed in the U.S. Botanical Gardens in Washington, D.C.

Bob dabbled in politics for a few years as a Vermont state legislator, notably traveling the state with an outhouse in his pickup trying to stop the state from demolishing highway rest areas.

After 30 years and a severe automobile accident, Bob and Lee chose to sell their farm to a lovely Amish family and moved back to his hometown of Newport within yards of his first love, the lake. In addition to the Christmas trees, Bob had a passion for woodworking and pedaled his decoys, cutting boards, and other wooden wares all over the Northeast. He continued to work on sanding wood pieces until just weeks before his passing. Bob loved to tell stories and jokes of any kind and would never refrain from singing loudly for anybody who would listen. He did his best to enjoy life until the very end.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and his sister Mary Andrews of Sherbrooke, Québec. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alicia Walker, of Newport; his eldest son Dwight of Milton; daughter Kimberly McConnell of Mableton, Georgia; son Brett of Richmond; and Bob and Lee’s bonus son Dorian Quarmby of Newport.

The family has chosen not to have a service at this time but hopes to celebrate Bob’s life at a later date. Bob loved a good party and would revel in knowing he was the center of attention one last time.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family asks that friends please consider a donation in his honor to Ducks Unlimited, an organization he was particularly passionate about.

Lucille Mary Royer

Lucille Mary Royer died in the early morning of January 17, 2023. She left this Earth and entered her eternal home in Heaven. In her final days she was surrounded by those who loved her most, including her five children, ten grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom she had an immense impact on. Her family took turns holding her hand during this time but the one who never left her side, and will miss her most of all, is her husband of 65 years, Raymond.

Lucy was born on May 2, 1937, to Leo and Albertine (Cote) Brosseau. She attended elementary school in Walden, and later proudly received her high school diploma from Lake Region Union High School. She was a faithful member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, where on June 8, 1957, she married the love of her life, Raymond Royer, who survives her.

While raising their family she spent many years working at the Howard Bank in Orleans before retiring in 1998, to take on the job closest to her heart, caring for her grandchildren. She always put the needs of her children and grandchildren before her own, and would do anything for them, while at the same time teaching them how to do things for themselves. She will forever be remembered for her famous lasagna, carrot cake, meat pies, and so much more.

She and Raymond spent many hours over the years getting together with family and friends, camping, snowmobiling, playing cards, and traveling. Lucy was always up for a road trip or adventure. One of her favorite recent activities was taking gambling trips with special friends Kasey and Pat.

Besides her husband, Raymond, Lucy is survived by her sons Gary (Patti) of Lyndonville, Roger (Dael) of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, John (Tina) of Winooski, daughters Lisa (Ken) Wheeler of Lyndonville and Karen (Cam) Devereux of Barton; by her grandchildren Justin Royer (Miranda) and their children Jaydin, Jenna, and Jax, Joseph (Dee) and their sons Max and Will Royer, Jordan (Angela) and their children Kayden, Kensley, Kyla, Kaleb, and Kathryn Royer, Jamie (Evan) and their children Lucy and Cal Robinson, Lucas Royer (Katie), Sara (Jonas) and their children Wesley and Julia Steele, Samantha (Joel) and their sons Luca and Pellegrino Rossi, Camden Devereux (April), Joel Devereux (Autum), and Joshua Isaac Royer.

Lucy is also survived by her brothers Guy (Mona) Brosseau and Paul (Nicole) Brosseau, sisters Georgette Greaves and Susan (Forrest) Aste, her sisters-in-law Aline Brosseau, Jeannette Royer, and Annette Royer, brother-in-law John Greaves, and many special friends, including her lunch bunch Dottie, Yvette, and Linda Mae, who she loved and appreciated so much.

She was predeceased by her parents, and siblings Mary, John, Claire, Lawrence, Dennis, Robert, Denise, Raymond, and Norman.

Her family has been blessed in so many ways. If they ever knew what it felt like to lose a mother, a grandmother, an advisor, a teacher, a partner in crime, and a best friend, they now know, for she was all of those things, and more.

Funeral services were held at St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans on Saturday, January 21.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s School in Barton.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Shirley A. Moreau

Shirley A. Moreau, 87, of Irasburg, died on January 18, 2023, in Barton. She was born December 10, 1935, in Exeter, New Hampshire, a daughter of Dana and Beatrice (Russell) Wiggin. On December 17, 1953, she married Normand Moreau, who survives her.

She graduated from Lynn English High School in Lynn, Massachusetts. She was a bookkeeper at Thayer’s Store in Coventry, Montgomery Ward’s in Newport, and for Vince Illuzzi in Orleans.

Shirley and Normand traveled to Labrador, Newfoundland, and to Alaska with their R.V. After retirement they traveled to Hawai’i twice and wintered in Buttonwood Bay, Sebring, Florida, for 20 years. She went on many fishing trips to Gouin Reservoir on a houseboat in Quebec, Canada, with her husband, Normand, grandchildren, and family. Some of her other hobbies included needlepoint, reading, playing bingo, and cards.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Normand, of Irasburg; by her children: Lois Perry and her husband, John, of Belmont, Normand R. Moreau of Reno, Nevada, and Diane Graham and her husband, Butch Provencher, of Newport; by her grandchildren: Jason Perry and his wife, Lynn, of Connecticut, Melissa Friel and her husband, Sean, of Wisconsin, Tyler Graham and his wife, Casarra, of Vermont, Connor Graham of Hawai’i, Mary Rose Moreau of California, Raquel Gigliotti and her husband, Francesio, of North Carolina, and Vanessa Moreau of California; and by her 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Edwin Wiggin and his partner, Brenda Ray, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, Dana Wiggin and his wife, Debra, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and by her sister Barbara Kelley of Hudson, Florida.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother-in-law Paul Kelley, and her son-in-law Douglas Graham.

Funeral services are private. Donations in Shirley’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, Vermont 05404.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Stephen J. Mooney

Stephen J. Mooney, 71, of Island Pond, commonly known to most people as “Moon” or “Uncle Moon,” died on January 15, 2023, in Newport. He was born May 4, 1951, in Newport, a son of Arthur and Lucille (Gardner) Mooney. Son of the local representative to the Vermont State Legislature and grandson to one of Newport’s founding fathers, James T. Gardner, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy directly after high school, serving on the U.S.S. Independence and the U.S.S. Inchon.

Shortly after his time in the service he met his wife, Shirley E. Heath, whom he married on April 23, 1976. They moved to Maine while he attended Southern Maine Technical Institute to become a water and wastewater treatment plant operator. He would use that knowledge to operate and replace much of the century-old infrastructure in the communities where he worked.

When his health began to fail him in his mid 40s he changed careers and went back to school at Community College of Vermont and then Lyndon State College for his bachelor’s degree in digital multimedia, with minors in computer science and networking. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, living off-grid, football, pool, cribbage, history, reading, had a strong appreciation for the arts, was a captivating storyteller, and a very skilled chess player.

He believed in civic involvement. He was a member of the Island Pond legion for most of his life, worked to clean up the local parks and waterways, helped build playgrounds for the local school, served on the local ambulance squad, as well as helping the squad find a permanent home. He also volunteered with the local Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scouts Troops. He did his best to help others when he could.

He could often be heard saying, “For every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction,” “Days you don’t learn something new are days wasted,”and, “You learn more from losing than you do from winning.”

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Barton, and by their children: Christopher Mooney of Newport, Scott Mooney and his wife, Cassandra, of Enosburg Falls, Amanda Ricker and her husband, Jesse, of Lancaster, New Hampshire, and two granddaughters Raelyn and Seras. He is also survived by his nephew David Mooney, niece Nancy Boucher, and their respective families. He was predeceased by his parents and three half-brothers: Richard, Winston, and Bobby.

A graveside service will be held in the spring when the weather’s improved at Pine Grove Cemetery. Details for a celebration of life are pending.

Shirley Alice LaPlante

Shirley Alice LaPlante, neé Judd, 97, of Newport, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in North Troy to the late Frank and Mildred Myott Judd.

From humble beginnings as a proud life-long Vermonter, she was taught how to be prudent and appreciate everything for which she worked so hard.

Among her many hobbies, she loved knitting, ceramics, country music, and square dancing. In her heyday, they called her “Swinger,” because she loved to do-si-do around the dance floor. Square dancing was what she missed most as she aged. She bragged right up until the end that she swung any man around the dance floor who was new to swinging.

For many years, she proudly held various officer titles and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the North Country Swingers. She often enjoyed attending contra dances, fiddling competitions, and Sunday afternoon rides.

She was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church for most of her life; her faith meant a great deal to her during times of celebration and to lean on in times of need.

In addition to spending time with family during the holidays, she fancied St. Patrick’s Day, considering her grandmother was an immigrant from Ireland with the last name Duffy.

Shirley made the best scrambled eggs around. She said the secret was to stir them the whole time they were cooking so they’d come out fluffy. She learned this from her years of waiting tables at the former Eastside Restaurant, formerly owned by her in-laws, Lewis and Gertrude LaPlante Essaff.

Shirley loved writing and receiving letters and she had the best penmanship, often boasting that she always received an “A” in school for it. In every letter she’d put a quote, and one of her favorite quotes was: “Here’s to it and to it again. If you ever get to it and can’t do it, come see me, I’m used to it.”

Her 97 years have yielded many cherished stories of her childhood and the wisdom from life lessons, which she generously shared with family and friends.

Born in the roaring ’20s, she saw and experienced such things as the newly passed federal bill giving women the right to vote, radios, washing machines, and refrigerators were all newly invented, Calvin Coolidge was president, and the price of gas averaged between $0.10 and $0.21 per gallon. She often mentioned she was born around the same time as the Queen of England.

At nearly five feet tall (on a good day), she was small in stature but large in stubborn determination.

Her independence meant a great deal to her, proven by her perfect driving record for 80 years, having driven herself to Montpelier in her father-in-law’s Plymouth to get her driver’s license at the age of 16, but especially in her later years by avoiding an assisted living home, which she successfully achieved.

She was predeceased by her son Terry LaPlante, her daughter Sally LaPlante Lemieux, the father of her children, Arthur LaPlante, and her siblings Leo Judd (Joyce), Priscilla Judd Cheney (Wayne), Theresa Judd (Smith Dale), and her sons-in-law Marcel Tanguay and Joseph Lemieux Sr.

She leaves behind an extensive family who loved her very much, including her daughter Nancy LaPlante Tanguay, her brother Terrill Judd (Nancy), her grandchildren Janet Tanguay (Marianne), Jamie Tanguay (Andrea), and Julie Gendron (Peter), Randy LaPlante (Anita) who visited her daily, Art LaPlante (Monique), Dana LaPlante (Natalie), and their mother Rita LaPlante, Shania LaPlante, Susan Wu (Gene), Joseph Lemieux (Elisa), and Philip Lemieux (Che).

Of her 17 great-grandchildren, two lovingly provided her healthcare so that she could stay in her home: Thank you, Bethany Glodgett and Belinda Webster (Kyle).

She also had six great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, along with many special friends and neighbors.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, January 28, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 28, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Father Benny Chittilappilly will be officiating. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.

Interment will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the North Country Swingers, Attention Hazel Markwell, 246 Elm Street, Apartment 203, Newport, Vermont 05855 or Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

James A. Hrdlicka

James A. Hrdlicka died on January 9, 2023, after a period of declining health. He was 70 years old.

He was the son of George and Gladys Hrdlicka, born in Queens, New York, in 1952. Jim loved his biological sisters Karen Miller, Jan Szabo, and Jayne Gregory. Although they lived far away, their phone calls, cards, and letters always brought him joy. Jim held a special place in his heart for each of his sisters.

Jim was also blessed with two angels to guide and love him as a teenager and young adult. Cleve and Marie Smith from Highland Mills, New York, supported Jim through troubling times in his life. They considered him a son.

Jim was fortunate to have 4 additional siblings. His brother Greg Smith and his wife, Laura, his sister Lynn Haviland and her husband, Bo, his brother Kevin Smith and his wife, Terry, and his sister Kathy Smith. Jim had many wonderful memories of his adopted family.

Other beloved family members include: John and Kathy Izzo and their children Megan, Matthew, and Grace, Joey Szabo and his wife, Natalya, and their son Joey, and Jessica and Joe Lyons and their daughters Sarah and Hannah. Jim was also blessed with many nieces and nephews from the Smith family.

Jim married his wife, Debbie, in August of 1978. They were together for 47 years. Jim and Debbie enjoyed the beauty of New Hampshire. They lived in the towns of Hancock, Glen, and Colebrook, New Hampshire, and recently moved to Derby Line in 2021. Although Jim and Debbie did not have biological children, their dogs Joby, Kallee, and Baby provided them great joy and companionship.

Jim earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from Plattsburgh, New York. He especially enjoyed teaching GED classes to adults in Plattsburgh.

Jim held several teaching positions but was most happy being self-employed for ten years. He provided pet sitting, yard work, and snow removal for people in his Hancock community. His dog Kallee went to work with him every day. Jim retired in 2015 and enjoyed seven years of excellent health and a wonderful quality of life.

Throughout his life Jim was very active. He loved to dance, go camping, play pickleball, take long walks by the ocean, and walk hiking trails in the woods of New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont. He also loved writing, especially his Christmas poems.

Jim donated to many charitable organizations. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Jim was also an active volunteer for the New Hampshire Food Bank and Coos Animal Sanctuary in the Great North Woods of New Hampshire.

Jim was a kind and simple man, with a strong faith in God. He believed in the gift of salvation and peace in Heaven after his life on earth.

His memory will continue in the heart of his wife, Debbie, and many family members and friends.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the New Hampshire Food Bank, or the Coos Animal Sanctuary in Colebrook, New Hampshire.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Paula Gannon Foggo

Paula Gannon Foggo, a native Washingtonian, died peacefully in Newport on January 10, 2023.

Born November 27, 1926, daughter of WWI Army Colonel Martin Gannon and Paula Lucas Gannon, Paula spent her youth in Georgetown, Washington, and was a graduate of Holy Trinity Catholic High School.

In 1946, Paula married David A. Foggo, a Navy veteran of WWII. The Foggos raised four children in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Paula worked as an administrative assistant at the Catholic University of America before retiring with her husband to Crestwood Village in Frederick, Maryland.

After David’s death in 2004, Paula moved to Country Meadows retirement community in Frederick. At the age of 90, Paula relocated to her beloved Vermont, where she spent her final years.

Paula was predeceased by husband, David, her son David A. Foggo Jr., her brother Donlin Gannon, and her son-in-law Scott Malcolm.

She leaves her daughters Mary Jean Dolan, Julia Drauszewski, and Paula Foggo, daughter-in-law Helen Foggo, and sons-in-law William Dolan and Frank Drauszewski. Additionally, she leaves eight grandchildren: Brendan, Father Shaun, and Devin Foggo, Margaret and Michael Dolan, Paul and Steven Drauszewski, and Christopher Malcolm. Paula was also blessed with eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Paula will be interred next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Geraldine M. (Ewens) Carriere

Geraldine Carriere died January 17, 2023, at the age of 86, after a long battle with dementia. Geraldine, better known as Gerry, loved spending summers with her grandfather Page and going to her parents’ camp. She loved the ocean, and going to Maine was her favorite thing to do. She also loved to knit. Her family had a childhood of warm mittens, wool socks, and hats. Gerry’s grandchildren and great-children were blessed with blankets and sweater sets she took great pride in making.

She loved camping. She would say all winter, “I can’t wait to go camping.” The last ten years were spent at Mill Brook campground as a seasonal. She loved Jim, Joyce, and Marg, and she was loved by so many.

Gerry is survived by her partner of 40 years, Donald Farnsworth. He took care of her until the very end, keeping his promise not to put her in a nursing home. She will be missed by her beloved dog Foxy. She is also survived by her children Douglas Carriere Sr., Sharon (Kevin) Sabens, Peter (Sarah) Carriere, Carlene Perry and her partner, Mike Lapierre, Tony (Tammy) Carriere, Laurie Carpenter, and her stepdaughters Chasity Martel, Katina Farnsworth, Tracey Stone, and Jamie Emery.

She is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; by her brother Dale (Helena) Ewins; and by many nieces and nephews. She was especially close to Perly and his wife, Lottie, and their children.

She was predeceased by her parents, Rodrick and Dorothy Ewens; by her four sisters Isabel, Anabel, Alice, and Ida; by her children Neil Carriere and Darlene Carriere Dixon, and by her nephew Dale Harvey.

Her family is going to miss her very much.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or Alzheimer’s Association (for research) at 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Roderick Paul Bilodeau

Roderick Paul Bilodeau of Derby Line died peacefully at North Country Hospital in Newport on January 16, 2023.

Roderick was born in Johnston, Rhode Island, on February 21, 1930, to Oscar and Olive Bilodeau. He lived and worked in Warwick, Rhode Island, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He served his country for four years, mainly aboard the U.S.S. Grand Canyon. During his time aboard ship, Rod studied and learned the pattern making trade, becoming certified. After leaving the Navy, he worked in the industry, advancing to become a master pattern maker. He later went on to open a successful shop with his friend Everett Taylor before retiring in 1992.

Roderick married the love of his life, Linda Grande, on June 1, 1962, in Providence, Rhode Island. They celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary last June. Roderick and Linda had three children together, Mark, Michael, and Michele.

Rod and Linda moved to Arizona in 1992 and resided in the greater Phoenix area for the next 25 years. There he was able to enjoy golfing and hiking year-round. During this time Roderick took up woodcarving and painting, focusing mainly on desert landscapes and wildlife. His talent, steady hand, keen eye, and attention to fine details allowed him to produce some amazing works of art.

Rod loved his family very much and in 2017 he and Linda moved to Sunrise Manor in Island Pond to be closer to them. They lived there for two years before moving to Michaud Manor in Derby Line.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Linda Bilodeau, his son Mark Bilodeau of Hartland, son Michael Bilodeau and his wife, Lori, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and his daughter Michele Streeter and her husband, Tom, of Barton; he also leaves his grandchildren Nikki, Brenna, Michael, Morgan, Thomas, Ryan, and April.

Rod was predeceased by his brothers Gilbert and Gerald and sister Jeannette Major.

Per Rod’s wishes there will be no public services held. Friends may visit awrfh.com to share memories and condolences.

Christopher Phillip Bates

Christopher Philip Bates of Bradenton, Florida, husband of Jeanne Bates, died January 16, 2023, following a prolonged battle with COPD. Chris was born in Newport on June 27, 1957, son of the late Philip Bates and Marion (Robbins) Bates of Bradenton, formerly of Derby. Chris was a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Growing up on a dairy farm in Derby, Chris dedicated his early life to working side by side on the family farm with his father. He was known for being an accomplished milker and hard worker. Chris continued his love of farming on the Nelson dairy farm for more than 20 years after the Bates View Farm was sold and his parents moved to Bradenton.

A graduate of North Country Union High School, Chris was a natural born athlete and enjoyed playing soccer; playing wing as an integral part of the winning Vermont State Championship Soccer team. He also enjoyed bowling, where he met his beloved wife, Jeanne, many years ago. After retiring from farming, he moved to Bradenton to be closer to his mother, who he affectionately called “Mama” — and he didn’t care who heard him.

Despite his health issues, he had difficulty sitting still and soon applied for a seasonal position at LECOM Park, home of the Bradenton Marauders baseball team. Chris joked that he had no experience working in food service or concessions, but that his work ethic, honesty, and love of hot dogs made him well-qualified. Over the years, he moved up to a management position and he was seen as a highly valued member of the team. It was a proud day when Chris was celebrated as employee of the year for LECOM Park. When his employer heard of his passing, they said he would be honored with a plaque commemorating his ten years of service and the friendships he made.

When not working, he looked forward to hitting golf balls into the water with his friends from Twin Oaks Park, “date night” with his wife on Fridays at Cody’s, and his daily text exchanges with his best friend and son Jeremy Bates. Each year, Chris enjoyed traveling back home for a few weeks during the summer to spend time with his Vermont family, and he enjoyed his time watching softball games, fishing, and playing horseshoes.

Those left to cherish his memories include his devoted wife of 22 years, Jeanne Bates; his mother, Marion Bates; his children: daughter Jennifer (Joshua) Moffat of Powhantan, Virginia; his son and best friend Jeremy Bates of Newport, and his sons Bryan and Adam Fontaine of Newport. He is also survived by his stepsons Scott Wing and Chris Wing (Megan Sargent) of Newport. Chris was also blessed to have 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, with many lovingly calling him “Pa.”

He is also survived by his sisters Laurie (Tom) Wood of Barton and Kimberly (John) Corey of Farmington, Connecticut; and by his sisters-in-law Terry L’Esperance of Littleton, New Hampshire, Rita (Norbert) Fortin of Newport, and Annette (Earl) Haynes of Rutland; as well as by several nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Philip Bates, and by his sister Nancy and her husband, McDonnell “Mac” Smith, of Presque Isle, Maine.

A celebration of his life will be planned at a future date in Vermont where family and friends can gather.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account was set up to help defray the cost of his medical expenses and to assist the family as they adjust to his passing and plan his celebration of life. To donate, please go to: https://gofund.me/81985a97.

Condolences may be made to brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Notice of Service

Bernie Pepin

The funeral of Bernie Pepin will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 2 p.m., at the Congregational Church on Middle Street in Island Pond.

A celebration of life will follow the service.