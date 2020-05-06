Obituaries 05.06.20

Esmond “Ezzy” Lena (Lanckton) Willis

Esmond “Ezzy” Lena (Lanckton) Willis, 96, of Westfield died on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

She was born on June 25, 1923, in Bradford to Erwin and Esmond L. (Herrick) Lanckton in the family home.

She spent her early childhood in Bradford and the surrounding areas. Due to the fact her mom became a widow when she was two, it was expected that she would support herself at the age of sixteen.

She moved to Newport where she was hired as a nanny. In 1941 she married Ellsworth A. WiIlis on New Year’s Day. During their 59-year marriage they lived in Newport, Shelton, Washington, Stratford, New Hampshire, Newport Center, Littleton, New Hampshire, and finally settling in Westfield for the last 52 years.

She was an excellent cook, wreath maker, and seamstress.

She is survived by her six children Sandra Theberge of Stratford Hollow, New Hampshire, Rosalie Madden and her husband, Frank, of North Danville, Constance Goodwin of Antwerp, New York, Robert Willis and his wife, Chris, of Westmore, Brenda Regan and her husband, Michael, of Concord, and Tammy Bathalon and her husband, Bernard, of Westfield; and her 26 grandchildren. She was lucky enough to be able to love and be loved by dozens of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ellsworth A. Willis; her sons-in-law: Emile Theberge, Randy Goodwin, and Louis Lafeuille; and her great-grandchild Damien Madden-Snow.

The family would like to thank the Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) and Hospice, Inc. for their support. The family would like to thank longtime friends Bev and Dick Hisman and Tommy Savage for brightening their grandmama’s day.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday May 7, at Newport Center Cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to The Orleans/Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Judith Dianne Sloan

Judith Dianne Sloan, 77, of Newbury died suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, New Hampshire, with family by her side.

She was born to the late Edith Ida Sloan and Hubert Dustin Sloan of Island Pond.

Judy was a deeply devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She was a uniquely optimistic woman with a beautiful smile and a kind, generous soul. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, music, dancing, volunteering, and reading. Her vibrant and youthful presence will be missed by many.

Judy is survived by her children: Lisa De La Bruere, of Inverness, Florida, Roberta De La Bruere Jordan of Derby, Robert De La Bruere, Jr. of Island Pond, Andrea De La Bruere, of Essex, with whom she shared with her former spouse, Robert De La Bruere Sr., and Dianne McReynolds of Island Pond, with whom she shared with her former spouse, Russell McReynolds; her stepchildren: Scott and Wendy McReynolds Somers of Danville, Rory and Tina McReynolds Patrone of Harker Heights, Texas, Scott and Sheila McReynolds Dodge of North Danville, and Earl Jay McReynolds of White River Junction; her 12 grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren; her siblings Marcia Quinn of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Jeffrey Sloan of Richmond.

Judy was predeceased by her brother John David Sloan.

Those who knew Judy know she did not enjoy being fussed over. In lieu of funeral services and to honor Judy’s character, the family ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.st.jude.org.

Stacey Nelson

Stacey Nelson, 50, of Colchester died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, due to complications from COVID-19.

He was born on March 18, 1970, in Newport to George and Janet Nelson of Albany.

Stacey was raised in Albany and attended Albany elementary school, Craftsbury Academy, and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1988 and the University of Vermont in 1993. He owned and operated Dunwright Taxi in Burlington.

Through Stacey’s journey in life he met many people and enjoyed hearing their stories. Stacey loved animals and enjoyed reading, drawing, and genealogy.

He is survived by his brother Scott Nelson of Irasburg; his sisters Sonya Kittredge and her husband, Paul, of Albany, and Shelly Morey and her husband, Michael, of Newport; his nephews: Benjamin and Matthew Kittredge both of Albany, and Scott Nelson and Danielle Plante of Morrisville; his niece Jenna Morey of Newport Center; as well as his great-nieces and -nephews and many cousins. He is also survived by his aunts: Sheryl and Patty Martin both of Craftsbury, and Bea Nelson of Derby Line; and he also leaves behind his longtime friend, Lorraine Lay of Colchester.

He was predeceased by his parents, George and Janet Nelson.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Sean Joyal

Sean Joyal, 30, of Derby died unexpectedly on April 28, 2020, in Brattleboro.

He was born on June 5, 1989, to Robert and Lynn (Paul) Joyal in Newport.

Sean worked in retail as a forklift operator at Achille Agway. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to the ocean and playing video games. He loved people and took every opportunity to be with his friends. Most importantly Sean loved spending time with his son Karsen; spoiling him every chance he got.

He is survived by his son Karsen Joyal; his parents, Robert and Lynn Joyal; his brother Jason Joyal; his grandmother Florence “Flossie” Joyal; his grandparents Jean and Germaine Paul; his aunts and uncles: Richard Joyal and his wife, Bonnie, Francine Heywood and her husband, Roly, Claude Paul and his wife, Tracey, Mike Paul and his wife, Kelly, and Marcy Paul; Karsen’s mom, Karla Tetreault; and also by his dear friend Paul St. Jean and his wife, Nicole. He is also survived by many cousins and friends all of whom he loved deeply.

He was predeceased by his grandfather Louis Joyal; his uncle Mario Paul; and his cousin Ryan Coulter.

Should friends desire, contributions in memory of Sean may be made to Eagle Eye Farm of Vermont, 3014 Newark Street, West Burke, Vermont 05871.

Gerald “Jerry” Hurlbert

Gerald “Jerry” Hurlbert, 66, of North Troy died on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was a son of Burham and Gertrude (Mason) Hurlbert.

Jerry was a truck driver for several years. He drove for Starrs Transportation for Bobby and Eric Starr and for Belavance Trucking.

Jerry mostly will be remembered for his love and involvement in horse and pony pulling. He also was an avid hunter and enjoyed being on the lake fishing. He was dearly loved and respected by all and touched so many hearts.

Jerry was a wonderful husband, dad, and papa.

He is survived by his wife, Penny, of North Troy; his children: Renea, Scott, and Michael and his wife, Melissa; his ten grandchildren: Candace, Tim, Chris, Ava, Angel, Samantha, Kaleb, Skye, Michaela, and Levi; his seven great-grandchildren: Hayley, Cameron, Benjamin, Devin, Allison, Gavin, and Zoe; also his very precious friend Delores; his several nieces and nephews; his two brothers Bud Hurlbert and his wife, Marie, and Dean Hurlbert and his wife, Linda; his two sisters Rita Bowen and Ella Ellsworth; his three brothers-in-law: Malwetherell and his wife, Theresa, Gary Griswold and his wife, June, and Bruce Bickford and his wife, Bunny.

He was predeceased by his parents, Burnham and Gertrude Hurlbert; his twin brother Gerard (Bear) Hurlbert; and his brother Laurence Hurlbert.

Per his request there will be no services.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to New England Draft Pony Association, in care of Jake Randall, 4131 Glover Street, Glover, Vermont 05839.

A huge thanks to everyone for being there for Penny and the family. Everyone’s caring love, and willingness to help her will never be forgotten. God Bless you all from her children and grandchildren.

Judy Ann (Nason) Hoadley

Judy Ann (Nason) Hoadley, 67, of Newport went home to be with the Lord, her husband, and her infant son when she died early Wednesday morning April 29, 2020, in Newport, with her daughters by her side.

Judy was born March 6, 1953, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Paul and Marjorie Nason.

Judy grew up in several different parts of Maine and New Hampshire. She met her late husband, Orison, in Lewiston/Auburn, Maine, in 1975 and a few short months later on March 6, 1976, they were married. They were married for 35 years before Orison died in 2011. Judy moved to Vermont to be closer to Orison’s family and to settle down to start her own family.

Judy held many different jobs after her relocation to Vermont. She worked at the former Brooks Pharmacy in Newport, the former Ames in Derby, the former Hidden Country Snack Bar in Lowell, QVC and the Turtle Fur Company in Eden, and the last job she held was at the Evansville Trading Post in Evansville. She also volunteered at different places as well. She volunteered at the Lowell Graded School, helping with multiple different things for the teachers, and Helping Hands Share Food Drive in Lowell. She was a Sunday school teacher and helped out at the Lowell Congregational Church.

Throughout Judy’s life she was an avid crafter who loved to try just about anything when it came to doing crafts. She loved crocheting, knitting, doing plastic canvas, drawing, doing bead crafts, and just about anything else that was put in front of her. She was not scared to give something a try for the first time when it came to crafts. She was very good at making her own patterns and coming up with her own creations.

She frequently had her stuff at the Floral Hall at the Barton Fair for sale. Each year she had a table that she would set up to show off her amazing work. She loved playing handheld video games, doing word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, watching game shows, westerns, and television soap operas. Most generally anyone could find Judy playing a game on her cell phone and watching television at the same time.

If she wasn’t found in her room at the Newport Health Care Center she would most likely be found in the activities room playing bingo with the other residents and Pam. She loved to help the activity people color the calendar and get things set up.

Judy touched so many lives in her life. Her daughter’s friends were not just friends to her they were like second children. She was never referred to as Judy or Mrs. Hoadley she was always called “Mom.”

Judy is survived by her daughters: Kelly Turgeon and her husband, Larry, of Irasburg, Annie McGrail and her husband, Christopher of Orleans, and Brenda Eugley of Bath, Maine; her grandchildren: Melissa and Katelyn Turgeon of Irasburg, and Andre McGrail of Orleans; her many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law as well; and her special friends: Pam Archer, Danielle Matos, Donna Blacketer, and all the girls at Newport Health Care Center who cared so much about her. She will be deeply missed and remembered by her many friends and former co-workers and everybody whose life she touched.

She was predeceased by her husband, Orison R. Hoadley Jr.; her infant son Orison J.P. Hoadley; her parents, Paul and Marjorie Nason; her brothers Paul Nason Jr. and David Wood; her in-laws Orison and Dorothy Hoadley Sr.; her grandmother-in-law Eunice Stevens; and her several friends and other family members.

At this time there will be no services.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be done at a later time due to circumstances out of the family’s control.

Contributions in Judy’s memory can be made by contacting Annie or Kelly via Facebook, or mail them to Memory of Judy Hoadley, P.O. Box 71, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Thomas John Hahn

Thomas John Hahn, 89, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Frances Atkinson Residence for the Retired after a long battle with hATTR Amyloidosis, a rare heart disease.

Thomas was born in Bradford on February 16, 1931, to Louis and Jeanie (Darling) Hahn.

He graduated from Woodsville High School in 1948 and earned an H.P. Hood track scholarship, as well as a Reserved Officers Training Corp (ROTC) Army scholarship, to attend the University of New Hampshire. After graduation he served as a lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne in Korea.

Thomas coached athletics in the army, placed second in the eighth Army triathlon (a run, swim, and shoot competition in front of 50,000 people in Seoul), and competed in the Boston Marathon. He was also a boxer.

Later he was captain of the National Guard in Bradford and coached the Hard Line Loggers basketball and softball teams. During his 70s he, with his brother Bill, led a basketball team to victory in the Vermont Senior Olympics and competed in the National Senior Olympics in Arizona.

On December 27, 1950, Thomas married Janice Darby. He was executive director of Grafton County 4-H, Camp Challenge, and the Orleans County Council of Social Agencies, but he also enjoyed logging. He worked in the woods on weekends while he was an executive, then spent 35 years logging full time in Montana, working into his 80s.

He was an expert hunter, fisherman, and gardener who loved dogs and helping others.

Thomas is survived by four children: Jeanie, Michael and his wife, Robin, David, and Teresa; his four granddaughters: Emma, Nora, Katey, and Hannah; and his sister Evalona (Faye) Hahn Whitcomb. Thomas will be greatly missed, not only by his family, but also by the many people whose lives he enriched.

He was predeceased by his wife by 25 days.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

George A. Gibeault

George A. Gibeault, 91, of Glover died on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Glover.

He was born on September 7, 1928, to Esube and Ernestine (Messier) Gibeault in Troy.

On July 2, 1951, he married the love of his life Dorothy (Vanwagner) Gibeault who survives him.

George was a member of Knights of Columbus in Watertown, Connecticut, as well as the United Rubber Workers.

He worked as a factory worker for many years in Connecticut. He later retired from Uniroyal Tire Company. George enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Gibeault, of Glover; his children: George Gibeault and his wife, Susan, of Winter Park, Florida, and Suzanne Gibeault and her partner, Adam Heuslein, of Glover; his grandchildren Erika Blanc and Mark Blanc; his great-grandchild Reeve Blanc; and also by his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Esube and Ernestine Gibeault; his brothers: Adrian, Maurice, Leo, Gerard, and Leonard Gibeault; and his sisters: Lillian Harkins, Bertha Bravos, Albertine Gray, Cecile Martin, and Lucienne Sampson.

Should friends desire, contributions in memory of George can be made to the Glover Ambulance, 48 County Road, Box 64, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Lucienne Dziadik

Lucienne Dziadik, 71, of Newport died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on May 13, 1948, to Michael and Josephine (Wrubleski) Dziadik in Derby, Connecticut.

Lucienne worked as a private caregiver for many years. She loved her cats and wildlife, and also enjoyed volunteering at the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter.

She was predeceased by her mother, Josephine Dziadik, in 1993.

She is survived by her daughter Nadine Calloway and her companion, Larry; her grandchildren: Alyssa, Jesse, and Brandon; and by her great-grandchildren: Trey, Evan, Acadiah, Azaliah, and Aletah.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in memory of Lucienne can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter of Vermont, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Andrew Mark Beals

Andrew Mark Beals left this earthly realm to join God in glory at the age of 63, when he died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Derby on the bike path doing one of his favorite things, going for a run to keep himself healthy.

Andrew was born on January 5, 1957, in Bellows Falls, but resided in Saxton’s River. He was born to two loving parents, Waldo Frank Beals and Francis Wanda Drapala, and lived his early years with an older brother Thomas English and older sister Kathryn Beals.

In high school Andrew was a part of the Shakespeare club and played football for the Bellows Falls Terriers. He went on to college at the University of Vermont, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in general studies agriculture with a concentration in agricultural economics/plant and soil science.

It was on this beautiful campus that Andrew met the love of his life, Kathy Butterwick. Two years after he graduated from college, Andrew became employed by the UVM Morgan Horse Farm. Later he went on to become a purchasing agent for the Blue Seal Feed Company, for which he worked for 12 years.

September of 1985 Andrew married his beloved wife, Kathy Butterwick Beals. Then in February of 1996 Kathy and Andrew welcomed their treasured baby girl Meredith Beals. From there the little family moved to Jefferson, Wisconsin, where Andrew served two wonderful years as a church building consultant for four states in the Midwest sector of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. After that the family made its final move to Newport, where Andrew served as wholesale division technical support manager and animal nutritionist for 22 years.

Andrew had many hobbies including gardening, working out, reading, and traveling. Andrew loved to travel to national parks, which he strongly believed are one of God’s greatest gifts. He also loved trains and collecting Matchbox fire trucks, seeing as he served as a volunteer firefighter for the Saxton’s River Volunteer Fire Department, this comes as no surprise.

Andrew was a powerful force of positivity; with a smile that could rival the sun and personality bigger than the Rocky Mountains that he loved to hike in. He was the truest definition of selfless, whether it was with work or family. He was always there with helping hands, an open heart, and a desire to make a difference. He was a family man, and his heart overflowed with love and pride for his wife and his daughter.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Kathy Beals; his daughter Meredith Beals; his sister Kathyrn Beals and her fiancé, Mark S. Andrews; and his cherished niece Ann Seman and her husband, Chris Seman, and their daughters Kathryn and Madeline. Other beloved family members include his nieces Adrienne and Lindsay Butterwick; his sisters-in-law Lynn Reinhard and her husband, David, and Carolynn Butterwick; and his cousin Jerald C. Patch and his wife, Susan, and family. As per COVID-19 regulations there will be no service at this time.

If so inclined, gifts can be made to www.nationalparks.org/.

