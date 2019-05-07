This Week North Country dance and drama performance Published 3 hours ago - Editor - 3h ago Coral Huff leaps to the Cyndi Lauper classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Friday during the North Country Union High School Dance and Drama Concert. Ms. Huff choreographed and danced the piece along with Mercedez Hodgdon and Stephanie Miner as part of a program exploring popular music over the last century. Photo by Joseph Gresser Coral Huff leaps to the Cyndi Lauper classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Friday during the North Country Union High School Dance and Drama Concert. Ms. Huff choreographed and danced the piece along with Mercedez Hodgdon and Stephanie Miner as part of a program exploring popular music over the last century. Photo by Joseph Gresser 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it