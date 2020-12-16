No post-Thanksgiving surge, vaccine arrives

Governor’s briefings

by Joseph Gresser

It appears Vermonters listened to state officials and skipped the big family Thanksgiving for a year. According to figures presented by Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak at Governor Phil Scott’s Tuesday briefing, the number of COVID cases in Vermont continue to be substantially higher than they have been, but aren’t multiplying as they did after Halloween.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the state has not seen “the surge on surge” feared in the wake of Thanksgiving.

With the first doses of a vaccine offering protection against COVID arriving in the state, the immediate concern is keeping the number of cases as low as possible during the remainder of the holiday season.

