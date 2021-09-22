No Barton Electric sale yet

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—When Barton Village residents gather in the Memorial Building Saturday afternoon, September 25, they will learn what their trustees have been doing for the past several months. If any are hoping to hear word on the sale of the village’s electric company, they will be disappointed, the chair of the trustees, Nate Sicard, said in an interview Sunday.

The meeting, scheduled to start at 3 p.m. in the senior center on the ground floor of the building, will offer an opportunity for the trustees to explain what they have been doing for the past several months and what they think lies ahead.

Mr. Sicard said he expects to have more information to share by the end of the year or the beginning of next year, although he did not think the trustees will be much closer to a decision on whether to sell the power department.

