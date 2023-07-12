Newport woman sentenced for probation violation

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A woman who received a deferred three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to three separate felony charges of selling heroin will spend between 18 months to three years behind bars after all.

Kassandra Medellin-Oliver, 36, of Newport admitted violating the terms of the deferred sentence, and Judge Lisa Warren revoked her probation and sent Ms. Medellin-Oliver to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

Ms. Medellin-Oliver was one of ten Orleans County people arrested in a statewide drug sweep that saw a total of 59 people charged with drug offenses in August 2019. ….

