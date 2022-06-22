Newport woman denies running over another

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—A Newport woman was ordered held without bail Monday after she pled innocent to five felony and two misdemeanor charges related to what police say was her attempt to kill a neighbor by hitting her with an SUV.

Sarah Carpenter Guerra, 49, who is referred to in police affidavits only as Sarah Carpenter, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, first-degree unlawful restraint with risk of injury, and aggravated assault as well as the two misdemeanor offenses, aggravated disorderly conduct by fighting and aggravated assault.

