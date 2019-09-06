Newport to receive $100,000 of $2.7 million in community development grants awarded in Vermont

Funds Support New Housing, Childcare Centers, Infrastructure and Community Development Projects Statewide

St. Albans, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott joined local, state and federal partners Thursday to announce over $2.7 million in community development grants to 10 communities in six different counties throughout the state.

“These grants allow a community to identify its own needs and work with partners to make it happen, which is an approach that makes a lot of sense and has been successful,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Through new housing, improved infrastructure, restored historic buildings and greater support services to the most vulnerable families, these grants strengthen Vermont’s communities, and when paired with local tax incentives generate economic activity to help them grow.”

The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development awards approximately $7 million annually in competitive grants to Vermont cities and towns. The grants are funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding is targeted to address the needs of lower income Vermonters and represents a true partnership between the federal, state and local government.

“This is real on the ground action that addresses pressing issues within communities across Vermont,” said Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “It is a privilege to work with so many communities as well as federal, state and local partners to get these projects underway and strengthen the communities we all call home.”

Vermont’s congressional delegation has been steadfast in supporting the funding that makes the program possible. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.) congratulated Wednesday’s recipients, adding, in a joint statement:

“Congratulations to the towns and cities receiving these awards. Rural development works best when communities invest in creative and bold initiatives that meet their unique local needs. We see this tailored approach in these ten projects. They are helping to build vibrant rural economies by ensuring that Vermonters’ needs are met, from access to childcare, to food security, to housing, to community space. We are pleased to work with Governor Scott and partners throughout the State of Vermont to make sure that such excellent organizations can benefit from this $2.7 million in Community Development Block Grants from the federal government.”

Community Development Grantees:

$150,000 Town of Barre – Subgrant to the Vermont Foodbank for renovations to their Barre warehouse and office space facility. The VCDP funds will be targeted towards equipment, specifically a new freezer, that will increase the storage capacity of the renovated facility.

$300,000 Town of Brattleboro – Subgrant to the Brattleboro Housing Authority to construct a new three story 18-unit apartment complex, serving low income elderly and non-elderly disabled persons. The project will be located adjacent to the existing Red Clover Commons in Brattleboro.

$130,000 Town of Castleton – Subgrant to Castleton University to create a public childcare center on the university campus, renovate a campus structure for this purpose and create an outdoor playground.

$24,463 Town of Guilford – Grant to the Town of Guilford to complete a feasibility study on the potential expansion of programming and community space at the Guilford Free Library located at 4042 Guilford Center Road.

$700,000 Town of Milton – Subgrant to the Milton Mobile Home Community to install new water and sewer lines to be connected to the municipal system, assist in the removal/discontinuance of existing site septic systems and repair damaged roads.

$300,000 City of Montpelier – Subgrant to Vermont State Housing Authority to pilot a two-year Accessory Dwelling Unit Program (ADUP). The ADUP will assist eligible homeowners with pre-construction design, contractor procurement and project management to create an accessory dwelling unit on the homeowner’s property.

$100,000 City of Newport – Grant to the City of Newport to support the renovations and upgrades to the Gardner Park recreational facility located adjacent to the City’s Designated Downtown.

$15,000 City of Rutland –Grant to the City of Rutland to conduct a market analysis and develop a strategic plan for the Special Benefits District of Downtown Rutland.

$850,000 City of St. Albans – Subgrant to Champlain Housing Trust to develop 30-units of new affordable rental units in downtown St. Albans in partnership with Housing Vermont.

$150,000 Town of Williston – Subgrant to ReSOURCE for the acquisition of 329 Harvest Lane in Williston. Acquisition of the site will enable ReSOURCE to sustain, expand, and support their workforce development programs, poverty relief programs, and environmental work across Vermont.