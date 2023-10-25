Newport man charged in car stabbing

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A man who police say pursued a car driven by a young man and stabbed it when he caught up to it pled innocent to a felony charge of unlawful mischief as well as disorderly conduct by fighting and disorderly conduct by obstructing traffic.

Judge Justin Jiron, sitting in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court released Dylan Barcomb, 33, of Newport on conditions after Mr. Barcomb entered his plea.

Newport City Police Patrolman Jonathan Morin’s affidavit says his dispatcher got a call on August 24 from a woman who said Mr. Barcomb was driving under the influence, throwing beer cans in her driveway, and had started running down Bluff Road….

