Newport gives ATVs a go

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The city council was in the Municipal Building gym again Monday night, and the turnout showed the decision to move downstairs from the normal council chamber was a good one. Most of the almost 80 people who attended the meeting burst into loud cheers when the council voted by a margin of three to one to approve an ordinance allowing ATV traffic on many city streets.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)