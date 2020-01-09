Newport City Fire Chief announced his resignation
Breaking news
Newport City Fire Chief James LeClair
announced his resignation in a Facebook post
Tuesday night.
Chief LeClair said his final day at the Newport
fire station will be January 24. He said he has
served as a member of the Newport department for
31 years and has been chief for the past ten years.
He was the first full-time professional appointed
to the post. Previously the department was headed
by volunteers.
Chief LeClair said he accepted a similar position
in another state, but gave no further details.
In his post the chief said “There are several
reasons for me making this very difficult decision,
however, I feel it is the right time for my family and I
to make this move.”
He concluded his post by writing: “I am looking
forward to this new adventure in my life and will
forever be grateful for the time I have served the City
of Newport. I have made lifelong friends whom I
know we will stay in contact. I will always look back
on this time with fond memories. I will miss you all.”