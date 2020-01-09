Newport City Fire Chief announced his resignation

Breaking news



Newport City Fire Chief James LeClair

announced his resignation in a Facebook post

Tuesday night.

Chief LeClair said his final day at the Newport

fire station will be January 24. He said he has

served as a member of the Newport department for

31 years and has been chief for the past ten years.

He was the first full-time professional appointed

to the post. Previously the department was headed

by volunteers.

Chief LeClair said he accepted a similar position

in another state, but gave no further details.

In his post the chief said “There are several

reasons for me making this very difficult decision,

however, I feel it is the right time for my family and I

to make this move.”

He concluded his post by writing: “I am looking

forward to this new adventure in my life and will

forever be grateful for the time I have served the City

of Newport. I have made lifelong friends whom I

know we will stay in contact. I will always look back

on this time with fond memories. I will miss you all.”