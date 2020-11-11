New rules seek to fine tune Vermont’s deer herd

by Joseph Gresser

Deer hunters, wondering if they might be dealing with summer weather when rifle season starts on November 14, may also find their heads spinning at the wholesale revision of deer rules announced earlier this year by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin, who hails from Holland, the new rules are designed to deal with a variety of problems affecting Vermont’s deer herd, as well as satisfy the changing desires of hunters.

Nevertheless, innovations such as the creation of a zone system under which hunters in some parts of the state will be able to shoot spike-horn bucks, while in other areas they will remain off limits, are likely to create some confusion.

