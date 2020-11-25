New regs open many lakes to year-round fishing

by Joseph Gresser

The Department of Fish and Wildlife attempted to hold meetings to discuss proposed changes to the state’s fishing regulations in October. Unfortunately, department employees had trouble with the Zoom application, and the online meetings had to be postponed.

Department officials switched to the Microsoft Teams program for the rescheduled meetings on November 10 and 18. That program seemed to work better, but participants could only type in questions for the fish experts, making the meeting a far cry from having people stand before a crowd of opinionated anglers.

Fortunately for anglers with concerns about the proposed changes, or ideas about how the new regulations might be improved, the process of adopting the new fishing rules is far from over,

