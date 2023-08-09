New mayor takes the gavel

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — City Council President John Wilson cheerfully passed the gavel to newly inaugurated mayor Linda Joy Sullivan at Monday’s city council meeting, held at the Gateway Center on Newport’s waterfront. Despite the general atmosphere of goodwill that perfumed the start of Ms. Sullivan’s term in office, Newport is not yet free from care.

The new mayor was elected by a substantial margin in balloting on August 1. Ms. Sullivan captured 388 votes, second-place finisher Roderick Owens garnered support from 107 voters, while Carl King collected 47 ballots.

Former Mayor Beth Barnes resigned abrubtly in May after only 75 days in office. She said harassment from council members and then City Manager Laura Dolgin made the job intolerable. The special election was held in response to a petition calling for a citywide vote rather than allowing the council to appoint Ms. Barnes' successor

