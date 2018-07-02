New Kids Fridays at the Old Stone House Museum

Wax paper lanterns, dipping candles, and a whole lot of learning and fun have been highlights of the first two Kids’ Fridays at the Old Stone House Museum this summer. AmeriCorps members (and sisters) Aulani and Chrisanna Morris lead children each Friday of the summer in free kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families are then encouraged to stick around for a picnic on the museum campus and enjoy half-price tours all day long. Visit the museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/oldstonehousemuseum/ for weekly updates on each Friday’s activities. –– from the Old Stone House Museum.