Need help with food during COVID-19?



Current recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19 include keeping a six-foot distance between yourself and others. Fortunately, communities are offering alternatives to traditional grocery shopping:

Grocery Stores: Many are offering curbside pick and delivery options. Call your local store for assistance.

Local Farms: Many farms are offering pickup or delivery options. See www.nekcollaborative.org/nek-farms

Restaurants: See a list of restaurants offering takeout and curbside service at www.nekeats.com/local-restaurants-respond-to-covid-19.



If you’re experiencing financial hardship, you may be eligible for nutrition programs designed to quickly help your family in unexpected and emergency situations like this.

Schools Meals: Many schools are providing FREE meals for ALL children aged 18 and under:

North Country Supervisory Union at www.ncsuvt.org

Orleans South Supervisory Union at www.ossu.org

Orleans Central Supervisory Union at www.ocsu.org

WIC: If you’re pregnant, a caregiver, or a parent with a child under five, WIC gives you access to healthy foods, nutrition education and counseling, and breastfeeding support. Text ‘VTWIC ’ to 855-1 or visit www.healthvermont.gov/family/wic.

3SquaresVT: If you’re struggling to pay for food, 3SquaresVT can help! Visit www.vtfoodbank.org/nurture-people/3squaresvt, call 855-855-6181 or text VFBSNAP to 85511.

Home Delivered Meals for Older Vermonters: For information about pickup and delivery meals for older adults, please call the Helpline at 1-800-642-5119.

Food Pantries: Full list at www.vtfoodbank.org/agency-locator

Call Vermont’s resource line by dialing 2-1-1 with any questions about coronavirus or general questions about help and services in Vermont