Around the Northeast Kingdom NCH medical staff gives back for Doctors’ Day Published 13 hours ago - Editor - 13h ago 1 Each year North Country Hospital (NCH) provides a small gift to each member of the medical staff, honoring them for Doctor's Day. This year the Medical Staff Executive Committee suggested that instead of a gift an equal amount of money could be contributed to the med staff fund, which in turn gives back to programs in the community and at the hospital. Pictured here, from left to right, Claudio Fort, NCH president and CEO, presents a check for $2,500 to medical staff president, Dr. Maria Fatigati, and the committee, Dr. Steve Perlin (treasurer), Dr. Umair Malik (med staff vice-president), and Dr. Charlie LaGoy (secretary). Photo courtesy of NCH 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it