Mini bikes stolen from Tractor Supply in Derby

Vermont State Police received report of a theft that occurred at the Derby Tractor Supply sometime between 9:00 pm on 07/29/2022 and 7:00 am on 07/30/2022. Store employees reported two Coleman 100cc Mini Bikes and two Coleman 196cc Mini Bike Extremes to have been stolen from within the store’s fenced in area. Stock photographs of the mini bikes are pictured here. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.