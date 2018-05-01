Michelle Fay Band to play at the Music Box

The Michele Fay Band features original and Americana music that brings forth a comfortable groove of folk, swing, and bluegrass-influenced songs that are woven seamlessly together. The group will be appearing at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday, May 19, at 8 p.m.

Ms. Fay’s heart-felt lyrics are central to the ensemble, as she sings with a clear, authentic voice accompanied by guitar and banjo. Tim Price adds ideal melodic instrumentals on mandolin and guitar, while Kalev Freeman works his “lilting” fiddle. Michael Santosusso provides tenor harmonies and drives a dynamic beat with upright bass.

The band’s repertoire provides a mix of understated originals and well-placed traditional covers, played and sung with relaxed polish, personality and taste.

Find out more about the band at www.michelefayband.com. For more information about the concert call (802) 586-7533 or visit www.themusicboxcraftsbury.org. — from the Music Box.