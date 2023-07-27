Registration is open for University of Vermont (UVM) Extension’s Vermont master composter course, designed to teach the basics of backyard composting.

The online course opens on September 1. It runs for eight weeks, and course materials will be available to participants until November 16.

Topics to be covered include the biology of composting, the decomposition process, site and bin selection considerations, composting in community settings, compost “recipes” and uses, troubleshooting (including how to keep critters out of your compost) and Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law (Act 148).

Two tracks are offered to meet participant needs. The “at-your-pace” track allows participants to move through the course at their own leisure.

The volunteer track is for anyone interested in becoming a certified Vermont master composter to help teach people in their community to become better composters. It includes an in-person workshop and live discussion sessions with instructors offered via Zoom on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., beginning September 7.

The cost is $50 for Vermonters and $150 for out-of-state residents and covers all materials. To register or learn more, visit https://go.uvm.edu/mastercomposter.

The course is sponsored by the UVM Extension Community Horticulture Program with financial support from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. — from UVM Extension.