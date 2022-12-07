Man draws suspended sentence for exploiting a vulnerable adult

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT —Richard LePage, 42, of Barton appeared by video in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on November 28 and changed his plea to guilty to a charge of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult. When he was first arrested in December, 2005, that charge was coupled with one of grand larceny.

As both charges rested on the same set of facts, Mr. LePage could only have been convicted of one of the two. As a result the grand larceny charge was dismissed by the state with prejudice, meaning it can never be brought again.

Judge Lisa Warren gave Mr. LePage a suspended two-to-five year sentence and placed him on probation for five years.

According to the affidavit filed by State Police Corporal Callie Field a lawyer called the State Police on September 25, 2018, and said she had been contacted by the Orleans County Probate Court and asked if she would be willing to be appointed as the lawyer for a 76-year-old woman who was the subject of an involuntary adult guardianship.

