Man accused of smuggling parrots across border

by Tena Starr

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and accused of smuggling parrots into Vermont from Canada in violation of the Endangered Species Act and federal anti-smuggling laws.

Newport Border Patrol agents were notified on December 30, 2019, that there appeared to be illicit border activity near the Haskell Free Library in Derby Line. The Haskell straddles the U.S.-Canadian border and has been the scene of other attempted smuggling attempts.

