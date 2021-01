Students from Lake Region Union High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter were asked not to host any fund-raisers this year. Instead, the FBLA students decided to make over 300 pounds of fudge as a special treat to hand out to North Country Hospital’s staff in recognition of how tough it’s been for them during the pandemic. Here, Isabelle Brown, 16, and Raymond Lemrise, 15, are packaging fudge. Photo courtesy of Raymond Lemrise.