LR, North Country Girls off to Barre

Tia Martinez proved the sign right Friday night as she led the Lady Rangers to a Division 3 quarter final victory over the Otter Valley Union High School. Martinez, whose total points matched her uniform number, was the game’s high scorer as Lake Region overcame the Otters’ tough play to achieve a 57 – 49 win. Lake Region heads to the Auditorium Thursday a day after the North Country girls will take that storied floor. The second-seeded Falcons beat Spaulding 53 – 39 to advance to the Division 2 semi-finals. Photo by Joseph Gresser