Lock and key exhibit coming to The Museum of Everyday Life

The Museum of Everyday Life will open its new exhibition, “Locked down! Keyed In! Locked out! Keyed Up!,” on Sunday, May 27, from 3 to 7 p.m.

The museum’s goal is the slow-motion cataloging of life via material things of no monetary value but immense consequence. With this exhibition it looks at the long human relationship to the lock and key. The exhibit will reveal the elegance of key and lock design, and explore the philosophy and practice behind securing, safeguarding, imprisoning, escaping, and safecracking throughout the ages. All kinds of keys and locks will be on display, in addition to its robust and ever-expanding permanent collection of everyday life objects. At the opening day celebration there will be live music and performances from itinerant puppeteer Adam Cook, local anamatrix Meredith Holch, and a special guest appearance by a world-renowned escape artist from New York City. Manifestos, snacks, and beverages will be served. Admission by donation.

The exhibition will be on view through the end of the year. The Museum of Everyday Life is a self-service museum, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16) in Glover, a short distance south of the Shadow Lake Road. For more information, visit www.museumofeverydaylife.org, or contact Clare Dolan at 626-4409. — from The Museum of Everyday Life.