Local Folk Orchestra entertains local folk

by Joseph Gresser

GREENSBORO — The hall at the Highland Center for the Arts was packed Saturday night for a performance by an orchestra that sprang from local soil over the past year.

The Local Folk Orchestra, 19-strong, is made up of a somewhat random collection of musicians, all living near or in Greensboro. Roy MacNeil, the guiding spirit of the enterprise plays violin and conducts the ensemble.

He does so, not in manner of a classic maestro in white tie and tails, standing with his back to the audience waving a stick at the players. Instead, Mr. MacNeil, casually dressed, stands to play, keeps time by the rocking motion of his body, and adds emphasis by the occasional lift of a foot, or a gesture from his bow.

As with most orchestras fiddles make up the highest percentage of instruments. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)