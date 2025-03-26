Barr Hill gone wrong

by Maria Amador

MONTPELIER — The first confusion was over the town. Last week my friend Helen suggested I take my other friends from out of town on an easy hike up Greensboro’s Barr Hill. Naturally, I assumed the other Barr Hill, experts in gin, built its distillery in close proximity to its nature area. I have lived here for nearly a year and still I am grateful, if slightly shocked, for how often Google Maps is the vessel for crucial segments of my education on the Kingdom.

Ada and Julian sat in the car while I drove us all to Montpelier, where we expected an “open sugarhouse party” at Barr Hill. There would be free maple cotton candy and live music and “maple cocktails and bites” in both a front and back bar.

The maple chugging contest was supposed to start at 3 p.m. I was excited to watch people pay ten dollars to learn how quickly they could chug an undisclosed amount of syrup. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)