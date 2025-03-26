Haskell to be closed to Canadian walk-ins

by Trisha Ingalls

DERBY LINE — A unilateral decision to bar Canadians walking directly to the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, beginning in October has generated concern from people on both sides of the border, who have strolled up to the doors of the international building for more than 120 years without passing through customs either way.

People from Stanstead, Quebec, this village’s sister community, held a press conference Friday, on the Canadian side of the border outside the Haskell Free Library and Opera House. There was no sign of customs or Border Patrol officers from either country at the event or in the area. French and English mingled and flowed into Franglish when the press conference opened.

People circulated freely on either side of the border, which itself in the past has seemed largely symbolic. At the time of the press conference and for a century before it, Canadian patrons of the bi-national library were able to park in Stanstead and walk on the sidewalk leading to the main entrance of the library …

